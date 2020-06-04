A Faithful Response to Covid-19

Gov Cuomo: Suspend rents, mortgages, and utility payments for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis

As faith leaders in the working-class, and gentrifying neighborhoods of Washington Heights and Inwood, we have counseled countless families as they confront the same impossible choice: do we pay the rent on the first of the month, or do we put food on the table today? It breaks our hearts every time we have to hear these words. And, as this recession deepens, we know that we will only hear these words more frequently.

For that reason we, members of the Upper Manhattan Interfaith Leaders Coalition, urge Governor Andrew Cuomo to cancel rent, utilities and mortgage payments for the duration of the coronavirus crisis. Jesus said, “For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me.” Many of us know these words of Matthew 25:42 by heart, but they take on an even greater meaning during this global pandemic. What does it mean to provide for “the least” among us during this crisis? For those of us in New York, it undoubtedly means cancelling rent.

Our community helped fight for an “extended eviction moratorium” through June 20th of this year. This decision on the part of the Governor is a significant contribution to the common good, but we are concerned that it is a “moratorium” in name only. The governor’s order is far too limited and “could leave undocumented immigrants, and others who don’t qualify for unemployment, vulnerable.” We must look to the looming recession ahead and the immense hardship that will be inflicted on millions of families–not just those directly impacted by this disease.

From March 8 to April 25, 1.6 million new unemployment insurance claims were filed in New York; only 96,080 claims were filed for the same period in 2019. Long Island has seen a 2,141% increase in initial unemployment claims during this same period. Come June 20th, notwithstanding Governor Cuomo’s recent action, many of our neighbors will be expected to pay back the months of rent they missed, or face eviction. And even though some will find some temporary relief, merely delaying rent without suspending it is not the answer; it is a deal that only pushes back mass evictions and the impending housing crisis into August. When faced with this question, Governor Cuomo, has said, “we will handle it at the time.”

Governor Cuomo, this is our message to you: we are calling on you to handle it now. You have taken many commendable actions over the course of this crisis. You recently announced the extension of the New York State PAUSE until June 7th. You banned late fees and announced that tenants can use their security deposits to pay rent. You have explored working with banks to pay landlords for their losses, which would be a viable part of a broader rent and mortgage forgiveness plans. It is clear to all that you take very seriously the heavy responsibility of caring for the well-being and security of the people of New York State.

But we faith leaders in Washington Heights and Inwood have a duty to care for the state of our collective soul. The Bible understands the stability of a place to live as an essential human need, as God promises, “I will establish a home for My people Israel and will plant them firm, so that they shall dwell secure and shall tremble no more” (II Samuel 7:10). Jewish law urges a community to prioritize housing for those who cannot afford the necessities of life (Talmud, Tractate Ketubot 67b). And the central message that cuts across all faith traditions is for us to care for the “least of these”. With 92,000 of our neighbors already homeless, the measures that have been taken so far will not be enough; only a full forgiveness of rents, utilities, and mortgages will get the job done.

There are many ways to implement such a program without causing undue damage to the economy and working and middle-class landlords. Many of those solutions can be found at housingjusticeforall.org.

But the key component is ultimately something that cannot be quantified, and that is moral courage. With so many New Yorkers being forced to choose between paying their rent or feeding their families, we have no other choice but to take bold action now. We believe that New Yorkers possess that courage, and we call on you to put it into action today.

If we fail in relieving the burden of rent for working families–a burden that has proven unbearable in the face of this COVID-19 crisis–then we will have failed to care for the least of these amongst us. And if we fail in that respect, then we risk consequences that outweigh any social, political, or economic cost. But if we relieve this burden together, we hold in our hands a reward that is far greater. That is why we are calling on you, Governor Cuomo, to suspend all rent, utility, and mortgage payments immediately and for the duration of this crisis.

And we are calling on all people of faith and conscience to join us in collective action. Hang a banner with the words “#CancelRent” from the windows of your homes, churches, synagogues, and community organizations. Take a picture and post it on social media. Call the governor and demand that he act. And get involved with the Housing Justice For All campaign today. To the people of New York, let us show the world what it means to truly be solidarity with one another. To live out the command to “Love our neighbors.” To show that we can emerge from this crisis as one, without leaving anyone behind.

Sincerely,

Rev. Dr. Dámaris Whittaker, Senior Minister, Fort Washington Collegiate Church

Rev. Michael Vanacore, Associate Minister for Congregational Life, Fort Washington Collegiate Church

Rev. Dr. Peter Heltzel, Social Justice Coordinator, Fort Washington Collegiate Church

Rabbi Guy Austrian, Fort Tryon Jewish Center

Bro. Anthony Zuba, Pastoral Associate, Church of the Good Shepherd, Inwood

Fr. Luis Barrios, Priest in Charge, Holyrood Church / Iglesia Santa Cruz

Rev. Rich Perez, Lead Pastor, Christ Crucified Fellowship

Rev. Ina Esquilin, Pastor, Health and Wellness, Iglesia Pentecostal de Washington Heights

Rev. R. L. Ortiz, Jr. (Sito), Pastor, Bilingual Ministry, Iglesia Pentecostal de Washington Heights

Rev. Tuto Taveras Lopez, United Palace of Spiritual Arts