A Faithful Response to Covid-19
Gov Cuomo: Suspend rents, mortgages, and utility payments for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis
As faith leaders in the working-class, and gentrifying neighborhoods of Washington Heights and Inwood, we have counseled countless families as they confront the same impossible choice: do we pay the rent on the first of the month, or do we put food on the table today? It breaks our hearts every time we have to hear these words. And, as this recession deepens, we know that we will only hear these words more frequently.
For that reason we, members of the Upper Manhattan Interfaith Leaders Coalition, urge Governor Andrew Cuomo to cancel rent, utilities and mortgage payments for the duration of the coronavirus crisis. Jesus said, “For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me.” Many of us know these words of Matthew 25:42 by heart, but they take on an even greater meaning during this global pandemic. What does it mean to provide for “the least” among us during this crisis? For those of us in New York, it undoubtedly means cancelling rent.
Our community helped fight for an “extended eviction moratorium” through June 20th of this year. This decision on the part of the Governor is a significant contribution to the common good, but we are concerned that it is a “moratorium” in name only. The governor’s order is far too limited and “could leave undocumented immigrants, and others who don’t qualify for unemployment, vulnerable.” We must look to the looming recession ahead and the immense hardship that will be inflicted on millions of families–not just those directly impacted by this disease.
From March 8 to April 25, 1.6 million new unemployment insurance claims were filed in New York; only 96,080 claims were filed for the same period in 2019. Long Island has seen a 2,141% increase in initial unemployment claims during this same period. Come June 20th, notwithstanding Governor Cuomo’s recent action, many of our neighbors will be expected to pay back the months of rent they missed, or face eviction. And even though some will find some temporary relief, merely delaying rent without suspending it is not the answer; it is a deal that only pushes back mass evictions and the impending housing crisis into August. When faced with this question, Governor Cuomo, has said, “we will handle it at the time.”
Governor Cuomo, this is our message to you: we are calling on you to handle it now. You have taken many commendable actions over the course of this crisis. You recently announced the extension of the New York State PAUSE until June 7th. You banned late fees and announced that tenants can use their security deposits to pay rent. You have explored working with banks to pay landlords for their losses, which would be a viable part of a broader rent and mortgage forgiveness plans. It is clear to all that you take very seriously the heavy responsibility of caring for the well-being and security of the people of New York State.
But we faith leaders in Washington Heights and Inwood have a duty to care for the state of our collective soul. The Bible understands the stability of a place to live as an essential human need, as God promises, “I will establish a home for My people Israel and will plant them firm, so that they shall dwell secure and shall tremble no more” (II Samuel 7:10). Jewish law urges a community to prioritize housing for those who cannot afford the necessities of life (Talmud, Tractate Ketubot 67b). And the central message that cuts across all faith traditions is for us to care for the “least of these”. With 92,000 of our neighbors already homeless, the measures that have been taken so far will not be enough; only a full forgiveness of rents, utilities, and mortgages will get the job done.
There are many ways to implement such a program without causing undue damage to the economy and working and middle-class landlords. Many of those solutions can be found at housingjusticeforall.org.
But the key component is ultimately something that cannot be quantified, and that is moral courage. With so many New Yorkers being forced to choose between paying their rent or feeding their families, we have no other choice but to take bold action now. We believe that New Yorkers possess that courage, and we call on you to put it into action today.
If we fail in relieving the burden of rent for working families–a burden that has proven unbearable in the face of this COVID-19 crisis–then we will have failed to care for the least of these amongst us. And if we fail in that respect, then we risk consequences that outweigh any social, political, or economic cost. But if we relieve this burden together, we hold in our hands a reward that is far greater. That is why we are calling on you, Governor Cuomo, to suspend all rent, utility, and mortgage payments immediately and for the duration of this crisis.
And we are calling on all people of faith and conscience to join us in collective action. Hang a banner with the words “#CancelRent” from the windows of your homes, churches, synagogues, and community organizations. Take a picture and post it on social media. Call the governor and demand that he act. And get involved with the Housing Justice For All campaign today. To the people of New York, let us show the world what it means to truly be solidarity with one another. To live out the command to “Love our neighbors.” To show that we can emerge from this crisis as one, without leaving anyone behind.
Sincerely,
Rev. Dr. Dámaris Whittaker, Senior Minister, Fort Washington Collegiate Church
Rev. Michael Vanacore, Associate Minister for Congregational Life, Fort Washington Collegiate Church
Rev. Dr. Peter Heltzel, Social Justice Coordinator, Fort Washington Collegiate Church
Rabbi Guy Austrian, Fort Tryon Jewish Center
Bro. Anthony Zuba, Pastoral Associate, Church of the Good Shepherd, Inwood
Fr. Luis Barrios, Priest in Charge, Holyrood Church / Iglesia Santa Cruz
Rev. Rich Perez, Lead Pastor, Christ Crucified Fellowship
Rev. Ina Esquilin, Pastor, Health and Wellness, Iglesia Pentecostal de Washington Heights
Rev. R. L. Ortiz, Jr. (Sito), Pastor, Bilingual Ministry, Iglesia Pentecostal de Washington Heights
Rev. Tuto Taveras Lopez, United Palace of Spiritual Arts
Una respuesta fiel a la Covid-19
Gobernador Cuomo: suspenda alquileres, hipotecas y pagos de servicios públicos durante la crisis de Covid-19.
Como líderes religiosos en los vecindarios de clase trabajadora y aburguesada de Washington Heights e Inwood, hemos asesorado a innumerables familias mientras enfrentan la misma opción imposible: ¿pagamos el alquiler el primer día del mes o ponemos comida en la mesa hoy? Nos rompe el corazón cada vez que tenemos que escuchar estas palabras. Y, a medida que esta recesión se profundiza, sabemos que solo escucharemos estas palabras con más frecuencia.
Por esa razón, nosotros, los miembros de la Coalición de Líderes Interreligiosos del Alto Manhattan, instamos al gobernador Andrew Cuomo a cancelar el alquiler, los servicios públicos y los pagos de hipoteca durante la crisis del coronavirus. Jesús dijo: “Porque tenía hambre y no me diste nada de comer, tenía sed y no me diste nada de beber, era un extraño y no me invitaste a entrar, necesitaba ropa y no me vestiste, yo estaba enfermo y en prisión y no me cuidaste”. Muchos de nosotros sabemos estas palabras de Mateo 25:42 de memoria, pero adquieren un significado aún mayor durante esta pandemia global. ¿Qué significa proporcionar “lo mínimo” entre nosotros durante esta crisis? Para aquellos de nosotros en Nueva York, sin duda significa cancelar la renta.
Nuestra comunidad ayudó a luchar por una “moratoria de desalojo extendida” hasta el 20 de junio de este año. Esta decisión por parte del gobernador es una contribución significativa al bien común, pero nos preocupa que sea una “moratoria” solo de nombre. La orden del gobernador es demasiado limitada y “podría dejar a los inmigrantes indocumentados y a otros que no califican para el desempleo, vulnerables”. Debemos observar la recesión que se avecina y la inmensa dificultad que se infligirá a millones de familias, no solo a aquellos directamente afectados por esta enfermedad.
Del 8 de marzo al 25 de abril, 1.6 millones nuevos reclamos de seguro de desempleo fueron presentados en Nueva York; solo se presentaron 96,080 para el mismo período en 2019. Long Island ha visto un aumento del 2,141% en las solicitudes iniciales de desempleo durante este mismo período. El 20 de junio, a pesar de la reciente acción del gobernador Cuomo, se espera que muchos de nuestros vecinos paguen los meses vencidos de alquiler o se enfrentarán al desalojo. Y aunque algunos encontrarán algún alivio temporal, simplemente retrasar el alquiler sin suspenderlo no es la respuesta; es un acuerdo que solo hace retroceder los desalojos masivos y la inminente crisis de vivienda hasta agosto. Ante esta pregunta, el gobernador Cuomo, ha dicho: “lo resolveremos en su momento.”
Gobernador Cuomo, este es nuestro mensaje para usted: le pedimos que lo resuelva hoy. Has tomado muchas acciones encomiables en el transcurso de esta crisis. Recientemente anunció la extensión de la PAUSA del estado de Nueva York hasta el 7 de junio. Prohibió los cargos por pagos atrasados y anunció que los inquilinos pueden usar sus depósitos de garantía para pagar la renta. Ha explorado trabajar con los bancos para pagar a los propietarios por sus pérdidas, lo que sería una parte viable de un plan más amplio de alquiler e hipoteca. Está claro para todos que se toman muy en serio la gran responsabilidad de cuidar el bienestar y la seguridad de la gente del estado de Nueva York.
Pero los líderes religiosos en Washington Heights e Inwood tenemos el deber de cuidar el estado de nuestra alma colectiva. La Biblia entiende la estabilidad de un lugar para vivir como una necesidad humana esencial, como Dios promete: “Estableceré un hogar para mi pueblo Israel y los plantaré de manera firme, para que vivan seguros y no tiemblen más” (II Samuel 7:10). La ley judía insta a una comunidad a priorizar la vivienda para quienes no pueden pagar las necesidades de la vida (Talmud, Tractate Ketubot 67b). Y el mensaje central que atraviesa todas las tradiciones de fe es que cuidemos a los que “menos tienen”. Con 92,000 de nuestros vecinos ya sin hogar, las medidas que se han tomado hasta ahora no serán suficientes; solo un perdón total de alquileres, servicios públicos e hipotecas lo lograrán.
Hay muchas formas de implementar dicho programa sin causar daños indebidos a la economía ni a los propietarios de clase media y trabajadora. Muchas de esas soluciones se pueden encontrar en housingjusticeforall.org.
Pero el componente clave es, en última instancia, algo que no se puede cuantificar, y ese es el coraje moral. Con tantos neoyorquinos obligados a elegir entre pagar su renta o alimentar a sus familias, no tenemos otra opción que tomar medidas audaces ahora. Creemos que los neoyorquinos poseen ese coraje, y les pedimos que lo pongan en práctica hoy.
Si no logramos aliviar la carga de la renta para las familias trabajadoras, una carga que ha resultado insoportable ante esta crisis de la COVID-19, habremos dejado de preocuparnos por los que menos tienen entre nosotros. Y si fallamos en ese sentido, corremos el riesgo de tener consecuencias que superen cualquier costo social, político o económico. Pero si aliviamos esta carga juntos, tendremos en nuestras manos una recompensa que es mucho mayor. Es por eso que le pedimos, gobernador Cuomo, que suspenda todos los pagos de alquiler, servicios públicos e hipotecas de inmediato y durante la duración de esta crisis.
Y pedimos a todas las personas de fe y conciencia que se unan a nosotros en la acción colectiva. Cuelgue una pancarta con las palabras “#CancelRent” (#CancelarLaRenta, en español) desde las ventanas de sus hogares, iglesias, sinagogas y organizaciones comunitarias. Tome una foto y publíquela en las redes sociales. Llame al gobernador y exíjale que actúe. E involúcrese con la campaña Housing Justice For All (Justicia de Vivienda para Todos, en español) hoy. Al pueblo de Nueva York, demostrémosle al mundo lo que significa ser verdaderamente solidarios unos con otros. Vivamos el mandato de “Amar a nuestros vecinos”. Mostremos que podemos salir de esta crisis como uno solo, sin dejar a nadie atrás.
Sinceramente,
Reverendo Dr. Dámaris Whittaker, ministro principal, Collegiate Church de Fort Washington.
Reverendo Michael Vanacore, ministro asociado de Vida Congregacional, Collegiate Church de Fort Washington.
Reverendo Dr. Peter Heltzel, coordinador de Justicia Social, Collegiate Church de Fort Washington.
Rabino Guy Austrian, Centro Judío Fort Tryon.
Hermano Anthony Zuba, asociado pastoral, Iglesia del Buen Pastor, Inwood.
Padre Luis Barrios, sacerdote responsable, Holyrood Church/Iglesia Santa Cruz
Reverendo Rich Pérez, pastor principal, Comunidad Cristo Crucificado
Reverenda Ina Esquilin, pastora, salud y bienestar, Iglesia Pentecostal de Washington Heights
Reverendo R. L. Ortiz, Jr. (Sito), pastor, ministro bilingüe, Iglesia Pentecostal de Washington Heights
Reverendo Tuto Taveras López, Palacio Unido de Artes Espirituales