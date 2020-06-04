- English
Rage and Resistance
Photos by Cristobal Vivar
New York City has been on edge following several days of protests in response to the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Tensions have flared during a series of incidents between police and participants — viral videos have shown NYPD officers pepper spraying and shoving protestors, while police vehicles have been set ablaze by angry citizens and property has been vandalized and looted.
The unrest moved Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to take the dramatic step of instituting a citywide curfew of 11 p.m. on Monday evening, and then to set an earlier curfew of 8 p.m.
The number of cops on the street was doubled from 4,000 to 8,000, with the greatest concentration of officers in areas that saw property damage and confrontation.
“I stand behind the protestors and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to take advantage of and discredit this moment for their own personal gain,” said Cuomo. “The violence and the looting that has gone on has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause.”
Demonstrations have been held in cities around the U.S. after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after white police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
Protests began in New York City on Friday evening, May 29 in Brooklyn, and have continued every night since.
Marches and vigils were held in Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood.
On Saturday, a huge crowd of protestors gathered outside the Adam Clayton Powell Office Building to speak out against police brutality and inequality.
Hundreds of people then marched through Harlem streets in a peaceful demonstration.
The marchers splintered into different directions — some of the crowd went to Times Square, while part of the crowd ended up at the West Side Highway at 125th Street, where they blocked traffic in the southbound lane and also an on-ramp. Others marched toward the FDR Drive, where traffic was also blocked.
On Sunday, vigils occurred further uptown at Fort Tryon Park and Inwood Hill Park, drawing over 1,500 people.
“Police brutality is not a new problem, nor is racism,” said State Senator Robert Jackson at Fort Tryon Park. “As a black person, I have experienced racism all my life. This is a systemic problem in our country. We have to address it. It starts with each and every one of us.”
The vigils, which were held on park lawns to allow for social distancing, began and ended with moments of silence and included the reading of names of black and brown lives.
Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez said the response to Floyd’s death is the result of “400 years of oppression that the black community has endured” as a result of systemic racism.
“I refuse to see a future in which my daughters will have to go through another George Floyd murder. I will continue to peacefully protest and get arrested as many times as it takes until we root out all forms of racism and white supremacy plaguing our country,” said Rodriguez.
He has been arrested several times in the past for protest actions, including during the Occupy Wall Street movement and after the killing of Eric Garner.
Congressman Adriano Espaillat said the protests being held across the nation sent a clear message against police brutality, but systemic reforms were needed to bring about change.
“This is ultimately about results,” he said. “We must take on criminal justice reform. And we must end the mass incarceration of men and women of color in America.”
Furia y resistencia
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
La ciudad de Nueva York ha estado tensa luego de varios días de protestas en respuesta a la muerte de George Floyd -en la cual la policía está involucrada- en Minneapolis el 25 de mayo.
Las tensiones aumentaron durante una serie de incidentes entre la policía y los participantes: videos virales mostraron a los oficiales del NYPD rociando gas pimienta y empujando a los manifestantes, mientras que vehículos policiales eran sido incendiados por ciudadanos enojados y propiedades fueron destrozadas y saqueadas.
Los disturbios llevaron al gobernador Andrew Cuomo y al alcalde Bill de Blasio a dar el dramático paso de instituir un toque de queda en toda la ciudad a las 11 p.m. el lunes por la noche, y luego establecer un toque de queda más temprano a las 8 p.m.
El número de policías en la calle se duplicó de 4,000 a 8,000, con la mayor concentración de oficiales en áreas que vieron confrontación y daños a la propiedad.
“Respaldo a los manifestantes y su mensaje, pero lamentablemente hay personas que buscan aprovechar y desacreditar este momento para su propio beneficio personal”, dijo Cuomo. “La violencia y el saqueo que ha tenido lugar han sido malos para la ciudad, el estado y todo este movimiento nacional, socavando y distrayendo una causa justa”.
Se han realizado manifestaciones en ciudades de todo Estados Unidos luego de que Floyd, un hombre negro desarmado, muriera después de que el oficial de policía blanco Derek Chauvin mantuviera su rodilla en el cuello de Floyd durante casi nueve minutos.
Las protestas comenzaron en la ciudad de Nueva York el viernes 29 de mayo por la noche en Brooklyn, y han continuado todas las noches desde entonces.
Se celebraron marchas y vigilias en Harlem, Washington Heights e Inwood.
El sábado, una gran multitud de manifestantes se reunieron frente al edificio de oficinas Adam Clayton Powell para denunciar la brutalidad y la desigualdad policiales.
Cientos de personas marcharon por las calles de Harlem en una manifestación pacífica.
Los manifestantes se dispersaron en diferentes direcciones: parte de la multitud fue a Times Square, mientras que otra parte terminó en la West Side Highway y la calle 125, donde bloquearon el tráfico en el carril hacia el sur y también una rampa de acceso. Otros marcharon hacia el FDR Drive, donde el tráfico también estaba bloqueado.
El domingo, se produjeron vigilias en la parte alta de la ciudad, en Fort Tryon Park e Inwood Hill Park, que atrajeron a más de 1,500 personas.
“La brutalidad policial no es un problema nuevo, ni el racismo”, dijo el senador estatal Robert Jackson en Fort Tryon Park. “Como persona negra, he experimentado el racismo toda mi vida. Este es un problema sistémico en nuestro país. Tenemos que abordarlo. Comienza con todos y cada uno de nosotros”.
Las vigilias, que se llevaron a cabo en los céspedes del parque para permitir el distanciamiento social, comenzaron y terminaron con momentos de silencio e incluyeron la lectura de nombres de vidas negras y marrones.
El concejal Ydanis Rodríguez dijo que la respuesta a la muerte de Floyd es el resultado de “400 años de opresión que la comunidad negra ha sufrido “como resultado del racismo sistémico.
“Me niego a ver un futuro en el que mis hijas tengan que pasar por otro George Floyd asesinado. Continuaré protestando pacíficamente y siendo arrestado tantas veces como sea necesario hasta que eliminemos todas las formas de racismo y supremacía blanca que afectan a nuestro país”, dijo Rodríguez. Él ha sido arrestado varias veces en el pasado por acciones de protesta, incluso durante el movimiento Occupy Wall Street y después del asesinato de Eric Garner.
El congresista Adriano Espaillat dijo que las protestas en todo el país enviaron un mensaje claro contra la brutalidad policial, pero que se necesitan reformas sistémicas para lograr el cambio.
“En última instancia, se trata de resultados”, dijo. “Debemos asumir la reforma de la justicia penal. Y debemos poner fin al encarcelamiento masivo de hombres y mujeres de color en Estados Unidos”.