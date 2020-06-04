Rage and Resistance

Photos by Cristobal Vivar

New York City has been on edge following several days of protests in response to the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Tensions have flared during a series of incidents between police and participants — viral videos have shown NYPD officers pepper spraying and shoving protestors, while police vehicles have been set ablaze by angry citizens and property has been vandalized and looted.

The unrest moved Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to take the dramatic step of instituting a citywide curfew of 11 p.m. on Monday evening, and then to set an earlier curfew of 8 p.m.

The number of cops on the street was doubled from 4,000 to 8,000, with the greatest concentration of officers in areas that saw property damage and confrontation.

“I stand behind the protestors and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to take advantage of and discredit this moment for their own personal gain,” said Cuomo. “The violence and the looting that has gone on has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause.”

Demonstrations have been held in cities around the U.S. after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after white police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protests began in New York City on Friday evening, May 29 in Brooklyn, and have continued every night since.

Marches and vigils were held in Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood.

On Saturday, a huge crowd of protestors gathered outside the Adam Clayton Powell Office Building to speak out against police brutality and inequality.

Hundreds of people then marched through Harlem streets in a peaceful demonstration.

The marchers splintered into different directions — some of the crowd went to Times Square, while part of the crowd ended up at the West Side Highway at 125th Street, where they blocked traffic in the southbound lane and also an on-ramp. Others marched toward the FDR Drive, where traffic was also blocked.

On Sunday, vigils occurred further uptown at Fort Tryon Park and Inwood Hill Park, drawing over 1,500 people.

“Police brutality is not a new problem, nor is racism,” said State Senator Robert Jackson at Fort Tryon Park. “As a black person, I have experienced racism all my life. This is a systemic problem in our country. We have to address it. It starts with each and every one of us.”

The vigils, which were held on park lawns to allow for social distancing, began and ended with moments of silence and included the reading of names of black and brown lives.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez said the response to Floyd’s death is the result of “400 years of oppression that the black community has endured” as a result of systemic racism.

“I refuse to see a future in which my daughters will have to go through another George Floyd murder. I will continue to peacefully protest and get arrested as many times as it takes until we root out all forms of racism and white supremacy plaguing our country,” said Rodriguez.

He has been arrested several times in the past for protest actions, including during the Occupy Wall Street movement and after the killing of Eric Garner.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat said the protests being held across the nation sent a clear message against police brutality, but systemic reforms were needed to bring about change.

“This is ultimately about results,” he said. “We must take on criminal justice reform. And we must end the mass incarceration of men and women of color in America.”