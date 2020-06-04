- English
- Español
Cut above COVID
Longtime Inwood butcher shop reopens after owner’s recovery
By Gregg McQueen
Gate up, knives out.
When Bob Tortorello pulled up the metal security gate on Broadyke Meat Market & Deli a few weeks ago, it felt like a triumph.
The day, May 19, marked the reopening of the store, which had been shuttered for two months as Tortorello battled coronavirus.
Though the iconic Inwood butcher shop at 4767 Broadway has been in business for 45 years, Tortorello’s health scare had caused him to wonder if a return would occur.
“It makes you put things in perspective,” he said. “You appreciate your life even more.”
Tortorello had not advertised the reopening of his store. He didn’t need to.
“One woman saw us pulling the gate up and posted about it on Facebook. The next thing you know, people were coming into the store,” he said. “Folks in the neighborhood were waiting for us to come back. It was really touching.”
Business has been strong since reopening the shop, Tortorello said, as loyal customers have been turning out to wish him well and support his business.
“I talk to people, I get tears in my eyes. I can’t believe the outpouring of support the community has given me,” he said.
Locals know Broadyke Meat Market as an old-school butcher shop that specializes in customized cuts of beef, pork, veal, chicken cutlets, and other carnivorous fare. Homemade soups, lasagna, sandwiches, bagels and coffee are also on the menu.
Store employee Louis Rosado said the business caters to a host of regular customers who make routine purchases.
“This place has been around forever. For a lot of people around here, it’s a big part of their lives,” he said. “You pretty much know when they walk in what they’re going to get.”
Some customers who visited the store since its reopening had an intense reaction to the sight of Tortorello wielding his butcher tools again.
“I had one customer who was jumping up and down in the doorway, shouting, ‘you’re back, you’re back!’ People were worried about me,” he said.
In early March, Tortorello’s shop was extremely busy as the coronavirus first started to grow in New York City.
“There was a shortage of meat on the supermarket shelves. People were panic buying,” he said. “They were grabbing up anything they could in here. It was insane.”
As he locked up the store on March 21, Tortorello felt particularly run down. “I just thought it was because we had been working so hard for two weeks,” he said.
When he woke up the next morning, Tortorello was having breathing issues. He kept the store closed the next week as his condition worsened.
By the following Sunday, he couldn’t breathe at all. “I felt like somebody was holding my head under water,” he said.
Tortorello ended up hospitalized at Weill-Cornell Medical Center for eight days, hooked up to oxygen. Though he came close to being placed on a ventilator, he was able to avoid it.
“They were asking me about Do Not Resuscitate orders. It was scary,” he remarked. Kept on a cardiac floor transformed into COVID-19 ward, Tortorello became aware of the chaos the virus had brought to the hospital.
“You could sense it going on all around you. People were sick, coughing. You knew some people weren’t going home,” he said.
Once Tortorello was discharged and returned to his Yonkers home, he needed to use on oxygen tank for several weeks.
“Just walking from room to room, I would get out of breath,” he said. “Even today, I have trouble walking up hills and going upstairs. I still feel it. I don’t have the strength I had before.”
Broadyke Meat Market has reopened with some precautionary measures to enhance safety during the pandemic. Plastic partitions now separate the customers from the staff. Patrons are allowed into the store three at a time and are required to wear masks, while standing six feet apart.
Tortorello estimates that he needed to throw away several thousand dollars worth of meat due to the store’s eight-week closure. With no income from the store, he needed to pay the store’s rent and utilities out of his savings account.
Like many small businesses owners, Tortorello is concerned about the financial ramifications of the pandemic.
“A lot of small stores are hurting right now, and might not survive this,” he said. “The sad thing is you work so hard to build something and then you might lose it.”
Broadyke Meat Market, notes Tortorello, is a bit of a throwback to a time when neighborhood butcher shops were far more common in New York City.
“When I first opened in the 70’s, there were nine butcher shops in a four-block radius, and we were all busy,” Tortorello said. “People who were my customers in the early days, now their grandchildren come into my store.”
He said that community members had left him cards and letters under the store’s security gate and have routinely offered to help him.
“I have people offering to help me clean, give me a hand,” he said. “They feel like it’s their store, too.”
“I don’t even know my neighbors well where I live,” he remarked. “I’m always here. This is like my home.”
Superior a la COVID
La antigua carnicería de Inwood reabre después de recuperación del propietario
Por Gregg McQueen
Puerta arriba, cuchillos fuera.
Cuando Bob Tortorello abrió la puerta de seguridad de metal en Broadyke Meat Market & Deli hace unas semanas, lo sintió como un triunfo.
El día, 19 de mayo, marcó la reapertura de la tienda, que había estado cerrada durante dos meses mientras Tortorello luchaba contra el coronavirus.
Aunque la icónica carnicería de Inwood en el No. 4767 de Broadway ha estado en el negocio durante 45 años, el susto de salud de Tortorello le hizo preguntarse si ocurriría un regreso.
“Te hace poner las cosas en perspectiva”, dijo. “Aprecias tu vida aún más”.
Tortorello no anunció la reapertura de su tienda. No necesitó hacerlo.
“Una mujer nos vio abriendo la puerta y publicó sobre ello en Facebook. Lo siguiente fue gente entrando en la tienda”, dijo. “La gente del vecindario esperaba que regresáramos. Fue realmente conmovedor”.
El negocio se ha mantenido fuerte desde la reapertura de la tienda, dijo Tortorello, ya que los clientes leales han estado deseándole lo mejor y respaldan su negocio.
“Hablo con la gente, los ojos se me llenan de lágrimas. No puedo creer la gran cantidad de apoyo que la comunidad me ha brindado”, dijo.
Los locales conocen a Broadyke Meat Market como una carnicería de la vieja escuela que se especializa en cortes personalizados de carne de res, cerdo, ternera, chuletas de pollo y otras comidas carnívoras. Sopas caseras, lasaña, sándwiches, bagels y café también están en el menú.
El empleado de la tienda Louis Rosado dijo que el negocio atiende a una gran cantidad de clientes habituales que realizan compras de rutina.
“Este lugar ha existido por siempre. Para mucha gente por aquí, es una gran parte de sus vidas”, dijo. “Cuando entran, sabes más o menos lo que van a llevarse”.
Algunos clientes que visitaron la tienda desde su reapertura tuvieron una reacción intensa al ver a Tortorello empuñando nuevamente sus herramientas de carnicero.
“Tuve un cliente que saltaba de un lado a otro en la puerta y gritaba: ¡Has vuelto, has vuelto! La gente estaba preocupada por mí”, dijo.
A principios de marzo, la tienda de Tortorello estaba extremadamente ocupada cuando el coronavirus comenzó a crecer en la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Había escasez de carne en los estantes de los supermercados. La gente hacía compras de pánico”, dijo. “Tomaban todo lo que podían aquí. Era una locura”.
Cuando cerró la tienda el 21 de marzo, Tortorello se sintió particularmente agotado. “Pensé que era porque habíamos estado trabajando muy duro durante dos semanas”, dijo.
Cuando se despertó a la mañana siguiente, Tortorello tenía problemas respiratorios. Mantuvo la tienda cerrada la semana siguiente mientras su condición empeoraba.
Para el domingo siguiente, no podía respirar en absoluto. “Sentí que alguien me sostenía la cabeza bajo el agua”, dijo.
Tortorello terminó hospitalizado en el Centro Médico Weill-Cornell durante ocho días, conectado al oxígeno. Aunque estuvo a punto de ser colocado en un ventilador, pudo evitarlo.
“Me preguntaban sobre órdenes de no resucitación. Daba miedo”, comentó. Mantenido en un piso cardíaco transformado en la sala COVID-19, Tortorello se dio cuenta del caos que el virus había traído al hospital.
“Se podía percibir lo que sucedía a tu alrededor. La gente estaba enferma, tosiendo. Sabías que algunas personas no se irían a casa”, dijo.
Una vez que Tortorello fue dado de alta y regresó a su casa de los Yonkers, tuvo que usar el tanque de oxígeno durante varias semanas.
“Simplemente caminando de una habitación a otra, me quedaba sin aliento”, dijo. “Incluso hoy, tengo problemas para subir colinas y subir escaleras. Aún lo siento. No tengo la fuerza que tenía antes”.
Broadyke Meat Market ha reabierto con algunas medidas de precaución para mejorar la seguridad durante la pandemia. Separadores de plástico ahora dividen a los clientes del personal. A los clientes se les permite ingresar a la tienda de tres en tres y deben usar mascarillas, mientras se paran a seis pies de distancia.
Tortorello estima que necesitó tirar varios miles de dólares en carne debido al cierre de ocho semanas de la tienda. Sin ingresos de la tienda, tuvo que pagar el alquiler de la tienda y los servicios públicos de su cuenta de ahorros.
Al igual que muchos propietarios de pequeños negocios, Tortorello está preocupado por las ramificaciones financieras de la pandemia.
“Muchas tiendas pequeñas están sufriendo en este momento, y podrían no sobrevivir a esto”, dijo. “Lo triste es que trabajas duro para construir algo y luego puedes perderlo”.
El mercado de carne Broadyke, señala Tortorello, es un retroceso a una época en que las carnicerías del vecindario eran mucho más comunes en la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Cuando abrí por primera vez en los años 70, había nueve carnicerías en un radio de cuatro cuadras, y todos estábamos ocupados”, dijo Tortorello. “De las personas que fueron mis clientes en los primeros días, ahora sus nietos entran a mi tienda”.
Dijo que los miembros de la comunidad le han dejado tarjetas y cartas debajo de la puerta de seguridad de la tienda y se han ofrecido a ayudarlo rutinariamente.
“Tengo gente que me ofrece ayudarme a limpiar, echarme una mano”, dijo. “Sienten que también es su tienda”.
“Ni siquiera conozco bien a mis vecinos donde vivo”, comentó. “Siempre estoy aquí. Esto es como mi hogar”.