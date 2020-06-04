Cut above COVID

Longtime Inwood butcher shop reopens after owner’s recovery

By Gregg McQueen

Gate up, knives out.

When Bob Tortorello pulled up the metal security gate on Broadyke Meat Market & Deli a few weeks ago, it felt like a triumph.

The day, May 19, marked the reopening of the store, which had been shuttered for two months as Tortorello battled coronavirus.

Though the iconic Inwood butcher shop at 4767 Broadway has been in business for 45 years, Tortorello’s health scare had caused him to wonder if a return would occur.

“It makes you put things in perspective,” he said. “You appreciate your life even more.”

Tortorello had not advertised the reopening of his store. He didn’t need to.

“One woman saw us pulling the gate up and posted about it on Facebook. The next thing you know, people were coming into the store,” he said. “Folks in the neighborhood were waiting for us to come back. It was really touching.”

Business has been strong since reopening the shop, Tortorello said, as loyal customers have been turning out to wish him well and support his business.

“I talk to people, I get tears in my eyes. I can’t believe the outpouring of support the community has given me,” he said.

Locals know Broadyke Meat Market as an old-school butcher shop that specializes in customized cuts of beef, pork, veal, chicken cutlets, and other carnivorous fare. Homemade soups, lasagna, sandwiches, bagels and coffee are also on the menu.

Store employee Louis Rosado said the business caters to a host of regular customers who make routine purchases.

“This place has been around forever. For a lot of people around here, it’s a big part of their lives,” he said. “You pretty much know when they walk in what they’re going to get.”

Some customers who visited the store since its reopening had an intense reaction to the sight of Tortorello wielding his butcher tools again.

“I had one customer who was jumping up and down in the doorway, shouting, ‘you’re back, you’re back!’ People were worried about me,” he said.

In early March, Tortorello’s shop was extremely busy as the coronavirus first started to grow in New York City.

“There was a shortage of meat on the supermarket shelves. People were panic buying,” he said. “They were grabbing up anything they could in here. It was insane.”

As he locked up the store on March 21, Tortorello felt particularly run down. “I just thought it was because we had been working so hard for two weeks,” he said.

When he woke up the next morning, Tortorello was having breathing issues. He kept the store closed the next week as his condition worsened.

By the following Sunday, he couldn’t breathe at all. “I felt like somebody was holding my head under water,” he said.

Tortorello ended up hospitalized at Weill-Cornell Medical Center for eight days, hooked up to oxygen. Though he came close to being placed on a ventilator, he was able to avoid it.

“They were asking me about Do Not Resuscitate orders. It was scary,” he remarked. Kept on a cardiac floor transformed into COVID-19 ward, Tortorello became aware of the chaos the virus had brought to the hospital.

“You could sense it going on all around you. People were sick, coughing. You knew some people weren’t going home,” he said.

Once Tortorello was discharged and returned to his Yonkers home, he needed to use on oxygen tank for several weeks.

“Just walking from room to room, I would get out of breath,” he said. “Even today, I have trouble walking up hills and going upstairs. I still feel it. I don’t have the strength I had before.”

Broadyke Meat Market has reopened with some precautionary measures to enhance safety during the pandemic. Plastic partitions now separate the customers from the staff. Patrons are allowed into the store three at a time and are required to wear masks, while standing six feet apart.

Tortorello estimates that he needed to throw away several thousand dollars worth of meat due to the store’s eight-week closure. With no income from the store, he needed to pay the store’s rent and utilities out of his savings account.

Like many small businesses owners, Tortorello is concerned about the financial ramifications of the pandemic.

“A lot of small stores are hurting right now, and might not survive this,” he said. “The sad thing is you work so hard to build something and then you might lose it.”

Broadyke Meat Market, notes Tortorello, is a bit of a throwback to a time when neighborhood butcher shops were far more common in New York City.

“When I first opened in the 70’s, there were nine butcher shops in a four-block radius, and we were all busy,” Tortorello said. “People who were my customers in the early days, now their grandchildren come into my store.”

He said that community members had left him cards and letters under the store’s security gate and have routinely offered to help him.

“I have people offering to help me clean, give me a hand,” he said. “They feel like it’s their store, too.”

“I don’t even know my neighbors well where I live,” he remarked. “I’m always here. This is like my home.”