- English
- Español
Back on Broadway
Fired Chipotle worker gets job back
By Gregg McQueen
Yeral Martínez last worked in October 2019.
He returned to his job 10 months later to rousing cheers.
This past Mon., Aug. 10th Martínez, who works at a Chipotle restaurant in Washington Heights, arrived early for his first day at work since last fall, when he was fired by his employer for taking a sick day.
An investigation by the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) found that Martínez’s dismissal violated the New York City Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law. The agency reached a settlement with Chipotle for the illegal firing. Martínez received his job back as well as $7,200 in back pay.
A contingent of workers from union 32BJ SEIU gathered at the Chipotle store on Broadway to welcome Martínez back to the job.
“I’m so happy to go back to work to support myself and my family,” said Martínez.
Outside the restaurant, DCWP Commissioner Lorelei Salas announced the settlement and return to work deal, stressing that employers need to follow the paid sick leave law, which provides employees the right to use accrued sick time to care for themselves or a family member.
“Paid sick leave is more important than ever right now during this public health crisis. Workers must be able to use their sick leave without illegal restrictions or retaliation,” said Salas.
Martínez, a 32-year-old Bronx resident, said he was fired after taking a sick day for a back injury. At the suggestion of 32BJ, he reported the incident to DCWP in February.
Prior to having his job restored, Martínez was unable to find other employment due to the pandemic.
“This will help me pay rent and put food on the table,” he said. “As so many people are struggling to find work and pay bills, it means a lot.”
Other restaurant workers receiving unfair treatment might become emboldened by his case, Martínez suggested.
“I knew my rights and I was able to fight back. It’s important for all workers to know their rights,” he said.
Israel Meléndez, a district leader at 32BJ, said the COVID-19 pandemic makes it more essential that workers can use the sick time they are entitled to.
“They are risking their health to come to work, and many restaurant workers have become sick themselves. Workers should not be afraid to fight for their rights,” he remarked. “They shouldn’t feel forced to come to work sick and have to worry about losing their jobs.”
To help New Yorkers file complaints and navigate employee protection mandates, DCWP has formed a Workplace Protection Hotline.
It currently receives about 100 calls per day, Salas said.
Enacted in 2014, the city’s paid sick leave law was amended in 2018 to include time off for acts related to domestic violence, unwanted sexual contact, stalking or human trafficking.
The law covers workers regardless of immigration status.
“We’ve done a lot of work with other agencies to educate employers on what they should be doing,” Salas said. “The law is not new – in New York City it’s been around for six years already. The fact that the state and federal government have passed their own laws is a sign that everyone is taking this very seriously.”Salas said her agency is investigating several other cases regarding Chipotle. In addition, the burrito chain was sued by DCWP in 2019 for violations of the Fair Workweek Law.
In a statement sent to Manhattan Times, a representative from Chipotle said the company was committed to adhering to paid sick leave laws.
“At Chipotle, the health and safety of our employees and guests is our top priority. Chipotle’s policy is to fully comply with the Sick and Safe Leave Act, and we communicate to all employees how they can properly request sick time,” said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer at Chipotle. “Employees that are not feeling well are required to stay home and we’ll welcome them back when they are symptom free.”
“In New York City, Chipotle employees get up to 40 hours of paid sick leave. During this uncertain time, we are being flexible with our current sick leave policies,” Schalow said. “Quarantined employees will receive pay for their scheduled hours over the 14-day period or their average hours worked based on the last 60 days.”
In 2019, DCWP opened 280 investigations into the Paid Safe and Sick Leave Act, securing more than $2.4 million in restitution for 7,208 workers, the agency said.
Since the law went into effect, DCWP has recorded nearly $12 million in total penalties and restitution.
“We hope this settlement sends a message that employers need to follow the law,” Salas said. “It’s not an option.”
To reach DCWP’s Worker Protection Hotline worker hotline, call 212.436.0381 or call 311 and say “worker hotline.”
De vuelta en Broadway
Trabajador despedido de Chipotle recupera su empleo
Por Gregg McQueen
Yeral Martínez trabajó por última vez en octubre 2019.
Regresó a su trabajo diez meses después y recibió grandes ovaciones.
El pasado lunes 10 de agosto, Martínez, quien trabaja en un restaurante Chipotle en Washington Heights, llegó temprano a su primer día de trabajo desde el otoño pasado, cuando fue despedido por su empleador por tomarse un día por enfermedad.
Una investigación del Departamento de Protección al Trabajador y Consumidor de la ciudad (DCWP, por sus siglas en inglés) encontró que el despido de Martínez violó la Ley de Licencia Pagada por Enfermedad y Seguridad de la ciudad de Nueva York. La agencia llegó a un acuerdo con Chipotle por el despido ilegal. Martínez recibió su trabajo de regreso, así como $7,200 dólares en pago retroactivo.
Un contingente de trabajadores del sindicato 32BJ SEIU se reunió en la tienda Chipotle en Broadway para darle la bienvenida a Martínez de vuelta al trabajo.
“Estoy muy feliz de volver a trabajar para mantenerme a mí y a mi familia”, dijo.
Afuera del restaurante, la comisionada del DCWP, Lorelei Salas, anunció el trato y el acuerdo de regreso al trabajo, enfatizando que los empleadores deben seguir la ley de licencia por enfermedad pagada, que brinda a los empleados el derecho a usar el tiempo acumulado por enfermedad para cuidar de sí mismos o de un familiar.
“La licencia pagada por enfermedad es más importante que nunca en este momento durante esta crisis de salud pública. Los trabajadores deben poder utilizar su licencia por enfermedad sin restricciones ilegales ni represalias”, dijo Salas.
Martínez, un residente del Bronx de 32 años, dijo que fue despedido después de tomarse un día de enfermedad por una lesión en la espalda. Por sugerencia de 32BJ, informó del incidente al DCWP en febrero.
Antes de recuperar su trabajo, Martínez no pudo encontrar otro empleo debido a la pandemia.
“Esto me ayudará a pagar el alquiler y poner comida en la mesa”, dijo. “Dado que tanta gente está luchando por encontrar trabajo y pagar sus facturas, significa mucho”.
Otros trabajadores de restaurantes que reciben un trato injusto podrían animarse con su caso, sugirió Martínez.
“Conocía mis derechos y pude contraatacar. Es importante que todos los trabajadores conozcan sus derechos”, dijo.
Israel Meléndez, líder de distrito en 32BJ, dijo que la pandemia de COVID-19 hace que sea más esencial que los trabajadores puedan usar el tiempo de enfermedad al que tienen derecho.
“Están arriesgando su salud por ir a trabajar y muchos empleados de restaurantes se han enfermado. Los trabajadores no deben tener miedo de luchar por sus derechos”, comentó. “No deberían sentirse obligados a venir a trabajar enfermos y tener que preocuparse por perder sus empleos”.
Para ayudar a los neoyorquinos a presentar quejas y navegar por los mandatos de protección de los empleados, DCWP ha creado una línea directa de protección del trabajo.
Actualmente recibe alrededor de 100 llamadas por día, dijo Salas.
Promulgada en 2014, la ley de licencia pagada por enfermedad de la ciudad fue enmendada en 2018 para incluir días libres por actos relacionados con violencia doméstica, contacto sexual no deseado, acecho o trata de personas.
La ley cubre a los trabajadores independientemente de su estatus migratorio.
“Hemos trabajado mucho con otras agencias para educar a los empleadores sobre lo que deberían hacer”, dijo Salas. “La ley no es nueva, en la ciudad de Nueva York ya existe desde hace seis años. El hecho de que el gobierno estatal y federal hayan aprobado sus propias leyes es una señal de que todos se están tomando esto muy en serio”.
Salas dijo que su agencia está investigando varios otros casos relacionados con Chipotle. Además, la cadena de burritos fue demandada por DCWP en 2019 por violaciones de la Ley de Semana Laboral Justa.
En una declaración enviada al Manhattan Times, Chipotle dijo que la empresa está comprometida con la adhesión a las leyes de licencia pagada por enfermedad.
“En Chipotle, la salud y seguridad de nuestros empleados e invitados es nuestra principal prioridad. La política de Chipotle es cumplir plenamente con la Ley de Licencia por Enfermedad y Seguridad, y les comunicamos a todos los empleados cómo pueden solicitar una licencia por enfermedad correctamente”, dijo Laurie Schalow, directora de Asuntos Corporativos y Seguridad Alimentaria de Chipotle. “Los empleados que no se sientan bien deben quedarse en casa y les daremos la bienvenida cuando no tengan síntomas”.
“En la ciudad de Nueva York, los empleados de Chipotle obtienen hasta 40 horas de licencia pagada por enfermedad. Durante este tiempo de incertidumbre, estamos siendo flexibles con nuestras políticas actuales de licencia por enfermedad”, dijo Schalow. “Los empleados en cuarentena recibirán pago por sus horas programadas durante el período de 14 días o su promedio de horas trabajadas con base en los últimos 60 días”.
En 2019, DCWP abrió 280 investigaciones sobre la Ley de Licencia Pagada por Enfermedad y Seguridad, asegurando más de $2.4 millones de dólares en restitución para 7,208 trabajadores, dijo la agencia.
Desde que la ley entró en vigencia, el DCWP ha registrado casi $12 millones de dólares en multas y restituciones totales.
“Esperamos que este acuerdo envíe un mensaje de que los empleadores deben seguir la ley”, dijo Salas. “No es una opción”.
Para comunicarse con la línea directa para trabajadores de DCWP, llame al 212.436.0381 o al 311 y diga “worker hotline”.