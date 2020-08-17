Back on Broadway

Fired Chipotle worker gets job back

By Gregg McQueen

Yeral Martínez last worked in October 2019.

He returned to his job 10 months later to rousing cheers.

This past Mon., Aug. 10th Martínez, who works at a Chipotle restaurant in Washington Heights, arrived early for his first day at work since last fall, when he was fired by his employer for taking a sick day.

An investigation by the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) found that Martínez’s dismissal violated the New York City Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law. The agency reached a settlement with Chipotle for the illegal firing. Martínez received his job back as well as $7,200 in back pay.

A contingent of workers from union 32BJ SEIU gathered at the Chipotle store on Broadway to welcome Martínez back to the job.

“I’m so happy to go back to work to support myself and my family,” said Martínez.

Outside the restaurant, DCWP Commissioner Lorelei Salas announced the settlement and return to work deal, stressing that employers need to follow the paid sick leave law, which provides employees the right to use accrued sick time to care for themselves or a family member.

“Paid sick leave is more important than ever right now during this public health crisis. Workers must be able to use their sick leave without illegal restrictions or retaliation,” said Salas.

Martínez, a 32-year-old Bronx resident, said he was fired after taking a sick day for a back injury. At the suggestion of 32BJ, he reported the incident to DCWP in February.

Prior to having his job restored, Martínez was unable to find other employment due to the pandemic.

“This will help me pay rent and put food on the table,” he said. “As so many people are struggling to find work and pay bills, it means a lot.”

Other restaurant workers receiving unfair treatment might become emboldened by his case, Martínez suggested.

“I knew my rights and I was able to fight back. It’s important for all workers to know their rights,” he said.

Israel Meléndez, a district leader at 32BJ, said the COVID-19 pandemic makes it more essential that workers can use the sick time they are entitled to.

“They are risking their health to come to work, and many restaurant workers have become sick themselves. Workers should not be afraid to fight for their rights,” he remarked. “They shouldn’t feel forced to come to work sick and have to worry about losing their jobs.”

To help New Yorkers file complaints and navigate employee protection mandates, DCWP has formed a Workplace Protection Hotline.

It currently receives about 100 calls per day, Salas said.

Enacted in 2014, the city’s paid sick leave law was amended in 2018 to include time off for acts related to domestic violence, unwanted sexual contact, stalking or human trafficking.

The law covers workers regardless of immigration status.

“We’ve done a lot of work with other agencies to educate employers on what they should be doing,” Salas said. “The law is not new – in New York City it’s been around for six years already. The fact that the state and federal government have passed their own laws is a sign that everyone is taking this very seriously.”

Salas said her agency is investigating several other cases regarding Chipotle. In addition, the burrito chain was sued by DCWP in 2019 for violations of the Fair Workweek Law.

In a statement sent to Manhattan Times, a representative from Chipotle said the company was committed to adhering to paid sick leave laws.

“At Chipotle, the health and safety of our employees and guests is our top priority. Chipotle’s policy is to fully comply with the Sick and Safe Leave Act, and we communicate to all employees how they can properly request sick time,” said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer at Chipotle. “Employees that are not feeling well are required to stay home and we’ll welcome them back when they are symptom free.”

“In New York City, Chipotle employees get up to 40 hours of paid sick leave. During this uncertain time, we are being flexible with our current sick leave policies,” Schalow said. “Quarantined employees will receive pay for their scheduled hours over the 14-day period or their average hours worked based on the last 60 days.”

In 2019, DCWP opened 280 investigations into the Paid Safe and Sick Leave Act, securing more than $2.4 million in restitution for 7,208 workers, the agency said.

Since the law went into effect, DCWP has recorded nearly $12 million in total penalties and restitution.

“We hope this settlement sends a message that employers need to follow the law,” Salas said. “It’s not an option.”

To reach DCWP’s Worker Protection Hotline worker hotline, call 212.436.0381 or call 311 and say “worker hotline.”