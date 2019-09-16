- English
- Español
Age of Sages
Youth organizers driving climate march
By Gregg McQueen
Azalea Danes is done with the apologies.
A senior at the Bronx High School of Science, Danes said the effects of climate change have her concerned the planet could be nearly uninhabitable when she gets older – and she doesn’t want any more excuses.
“In Washington, D.C. and around the world, there are so many who do not take the climate crisis seriously,” she said. “We need to get people’s attention.”
Danes is not sitting idly by — she is one of the core organizers of the NYC Climate Strike, a youth-led rally and march planned for September 20 in lower Manhattan.
The event has been put together by a group of about 40 high-school activists.
“We as youth are taking charge and becoming climate activists because we have no other choice,” stated Danes.
While young people are driving the NYC Climate Strike, organizer Xiye Bastida Patrick said they still need the support of older New Yorkers who can elect leaders mindful of the environment.
“We need intergenerational cooperation because we cannot vote,” said Bastida Patrick, a student at Beacon High School.
Danes and Bastida Patrick were at City Hall on September 12 with other environmental advocates and elected officials to call attention to the upcoming NYC Climate Strike event.
“The clock is ticking for us to take meaningful action in the fight against climate change,” said Councilmember Costa Constantinides, Chair of the Committee on Environmental Protection. “New Yorkers heard that call and passed the Climate Mobilization Act, but now we need the entire world to hear our plea for a brighter, greener, safer future. We need to strike so that our country, and every country, takes the necessary steps to save our planet.”
Danes said that organizers are expecting “tens of thousands” of participants at the march and rally.
The NYC Climate Strike Climate organizers are demanding an end to fossil fuel extraction, and asking for globally equitable climate solutions and for polluters to be held more accountable for their actions.
“We have a clear target and a clear enemy, and that is the fossil fuel industry,” said Bastida Patrick.
Born and raised in San Pedro Tapanatepec, México, and a member of the Otomi-Toltec indigenous peoples, Bastida Patrick said her hometown suffered severe flooding in 2015.
“That made me realize that climate change was affecting low-income communities the most, because my town did not have a sewage system or a means to easily get the water out,” she said.
After Bastida Patrick moved to New York eight years ago, her family was then affected by Hurricane Sandy.
“I realized that the climate crisis follows you — there is no way to escape it, so you have to face it,” said Bastida Patrick, now a resident of Morningside Heights.
Danes said her organizing efforts were inspired by the work of 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who helped organize school strikes to bring attention to the climate movement, where students lead demonstrations rather than go to class on this particular day. Danes said she felt the idea should be replicated in New York City.
“We are the generation that will be most affected by the effects of climate change, so we need to take action.”
“New York City has a duty to work alongside federal and state legislators, on a comprehensible plan to save our planet. We are facing a climate crisis and we must act now. What is happening in Northern Manhattan, the South Bronx and many other underserved communities in New York, is happening all across our country. We need to work with the Green New Deal and put together solutions that will save our planet,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.He noted that he hopes to see people of color taking part in the rally, as they are “disproportionately affected by the negative effects” of climate change, and lauded the work of youth organizers.
“It’s nice to see the future of our society being the ones telling us ‘We are ready to fight,’” Rodríguez said.
“We’re so grateful to be here and have adults in different positions of power to help us get numbers out for the strike,” said Cata Romo, an organizer with advocacy group 350.org. She urged youths to talk to both someone older and someone younger than them about climate change – and to ask them to attend the strike. “We can [organize] in a really unique way,” she said. “New York should lead the way.”
In backing the climate strike, Councilmember Ben Kallos noted that New York City declared a climate emergency in June, and called on the United States government to do the same.
“It’s not business as usual. When it’s an emergency, and that that siren is going off and the world around us is literally boiling…we need to shut things down until people take notice,” he said.
Danes pointed out that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has declared that 97 percent of environmental scientists believe that climate change is a man-made problem.
“We ask for every single person on this planet, every single elected official and corporation to unite behind the science,” she said.
“Youth activists will use September 20 as a catalyst for future action and climate mobilization,” she added.
At City Hall, Rodríguez and other electeds called on the Department of Education (DOE) to allow students to miss school for the climate march.
Later in the day, the DOE officially said that public school students who skipped school for the protest would receive an excused absence.
Provided a child has parental consent to miss school, the student would not be penalized on his or her attendance record, the agency said. Younger children can only leave school and participate in the event in the company of a parent.
“We applaud our students when they raise their voices in a safe and respectful manner on issues that matter to them,” the DOE wrote on Twitter.
Mayor Bill de Blasio backed the move in a tweet of his own: “We have ten years to save the planet. TEN YEARS. Today’s leaders are making decisions for our environment that our kids will have to live with. New York City stands with our young people. They’re our conscience. We support the 9/20 #ClimateStrike.”
Ethan Milich, a student at Brooklyn College, called on City University of New York (CUNY) students and faculty to attend the Climate Strike.
“We understand that we need systematic change to ensure ongoing environmental justice,” he said.
Danes noted that she frequently speaks with adults who offer regrets to her generation for not taking better care of the environment.
“For every adult who is apologizing for ruining the environment, we don’t need your apology, we need your cooperation,” she said.
The NYC Climate Strike will take place on Friday, September 20 at Foley Square in Manhattan, beginning at 12 noon.
For more information, please visit climatestrike.net.
Era de sabios
Organizadores juveniles impulsan marcha por el clima
Por Gregg McQueen
Azalea Danes terminó con las disculpas.
En su último año en la Escuela Preparatoria de Ciencias del Bronx, Danes dijo que los efectos del cambio climático le preocupan que el planeta pueda ser casi inhabitable cuando sea mayor – y ella no quiere más excusas
“En Washington, D.C. y en todo el mundo, hay muchos que no toman en serio la crisis climática”, dijo. “Necesitamos llamar la atención de la gente”.
Danes no está sentada de brazos cruzados: es una de las principales organizadoras de la NYC Climate Strike (huelga climática de NYC, en español), un mitin y una marcha liderados por jóvenes, planeada para el 20 de septiembre en el bajo Manhattan.
El evento ha sido organizado por un grupo de unos 40 activistas de preparatoria.
“Nosotros, como jóvenes, nos estamos encargando y convirtiéndonos en activistas climáticos porque no tenemos otra opción”, afirmó Danes.
Mientras los jóvenes conducen la huelga climática de NYC, la organizadora Xiye Bastida Patrick dijo que aún necesitan el apoyo de los neoyorquinos mayores, quienes pueden elegir líderes conscientes del medio ambiente.
“Necesitamos cooperación intergeneracional porque no podemos votar”, dijo Bastida Patrick, una estudiante de la Preparatoria Beacon High.
Danes y Bastida Patrick estuvieron en el Ayuntamiento el 12 de septiembre con otros defensores del medio ambiente y funcionarios electos para llamar la atención sobre el próximo evento de NYC Climate Strike.
“El tiempo corre para que tomemos medidas significativas en la lucha contra el cambio climático”, dijo el concejal Costa Constantinides, presidente del Comité de Protección del Medio Ambiente. “Los neoyorquinos escucharon ese llamado y aprobaron la Ley de Movilización Climática, pero ahora necesitamos que todo el mundo escuche nuestra súplica por un futuro más brillante, más verde y más seguro. Necesitamos ir a la huelga para que nuestro país y todos los países tomen los pasos necesarios para salvar nuestro planeta”.
Danes dijo que los organizadores esperan “decenas de miles” de participantes en la marcha y la manifestación.
Los organizadores de NYC Climate Strike exigen el fin de la extracción de combustibles fósiles y piden soluciones climáticas equitativas a nivel mundial y que los contaminadores sean más responsables de sus acciones.
“Tenemos un objetivo claro y un enemigo claro, y esa es la industria de los combustibles fósiles”, dijo Bastida Patrick.
Nacida y criada en San Pedro Tapanatepec, México, y miembro de of los pueblos indígenas otomís-toltecas, Bastida Patrick dijo que su pueblo natal sufrió graves inundaciones en 2015.
“Eso me hizo darme cuenta de que el cambio climático estaba afectando más a las comunidades de bajos ingresos, porque mi pueblo no tenía un sistema de alcantarillado o un medio para sacar fácilmente el agua”, dijo.
Después de que Bastida Patrick se mudó a Nueva York hace ocho años, su familia se vio afectada por el huracán Sandy.
“Me di cuenta de que la crisis climática te sigue: no hay forma de escapar, así que tienes que enfrentarla”, dijo Bastida Patrick, ahora residente de Morningside Heights.
Danes dijo que sus esfuerzos de organización se inspiraron en el trabajo de Greta Thunberg, activista sueca de 16 años, quien ayudó a organizar huelgas escolares para llamar la atención sobre el movimiento climático, en las que los estudiantes lideran manifestaciones en lugar de ir a clases en este día en particular. Danes dijo que sentía que la idea debería ser replicada en la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Somos la generación que se verá más afectada por el cambio climático, así que debemos actuar”.
“La ciudad de Nueva York tiene el deber de trabajar junto con legisladores federales y estatales, en un plan comprensible para salvar nuestro planeta. Estamos enfrentando una crisis climática y debemos actuar ahora. Lo que está sucediendo en el norte de Manhattan, el sur del Bronx y muchas otras comunidades desatendidas en Nueva York, está sucediendo en todo nuestro país. Necesitamos trabajar con el Green New Deal y crear soluciones que salven nuestro planeta”, dijo el concejal de la ciudad, Ydanis Rodríguez.
Señaló que espera ver a personas de color participar en la manifestación, ya que son “desproporcionadamente afectadas por los efectos negativos” del cambio climático, y elogió el trabajo de los organizadores juveniles.
“Es agradable ver al futuro de nuestra sociedad diciéndonos que están listos para pelear”, dijo Rodríguez.
“Estamos muy agradecidos de estar aquí y tener adultos en diferentes posiciones para ayudarnos a obtener participantes para la huelga”, dijo Cata Romo, una organizadora del grupo de defensa 350.org. Instó a los jóvenes que hablen sobre el cambio climático tanto con alguien mayor como con alguien más joven que ellos y pedirles que también asistan a la huelga. “Podemos [organizarnos] de una manera realmente única”, dijo. “Nueva York debería liderar el camino”.
Al respaldar la huelga climática, el concejal Ben Kallos señaló que la ciudad de Nueva York declaró una emergencia climática en junio y pidió al gobierno de los Estados Unidos hacer lo mismo.
“No es lo mismo de siempre. Cuando es una emergencia, y esa sirena se está apagando y el mundo que nos rodea está literalmente hirviendo… tenemos que cerrar las cosas hasta que la gente se dé cuenta”, dijo.
Danes señaló que la Administración Nacional de Aeronáutica y del Espacio (NASA, por sus siglas en inglés) ha declarado que el 97 por ciento de los científicos ambientales creen que el cambio climático es un problema provocado por el hombre.
“Pedimos que cada persona en este planeta, cada funcionario y corporación, se unan detrás de la ciencia”, dijo.
“Los activistas juveniles usarán el 20 de septiembre como catalizador para la acción futura y la movilización climática”, agregó.
En el Ayuntamiento, Rodríguez y otros funcionarios pidieron al Departamento de Educación (DOE, por sus siglas en inglés) que permita a los estudiantes faltar a la escuela por la marcha climática.
Más adelante en el día, el DOE dijo oficialmente que los estudiantes de escuelas públicas que falten a la escuela por la protesta recibirán una ausencia justificada.
Siempre que un niño tenga el consentimiento de los padres para faltar a la escuela, el estudiante no será penalizado en su registro de asistencia, dijo la agencia. Los niños más pequeños solo pueden salir de la escuela y participar en el evento en compañía de un padre.
“Aplaudimos a nuestros estudiantes cuando alzan sus voces de manera segura y respetuosa sobre los asuntos que les importan”, escribió el DOE en Twitter.
El alcalde Bill de Blasio respaldó la medida en un tuit propio: “Tenemos diez años para salvar el planeta. DIEZ AÑOS. Los líderes de hoy están tomando decisiones para nuestro entorno con el que nuestros hijos tendrán que vivir. La ciudad de Nueva York está con nuestros jóvenes. Son nuestra conciencia. Apoyamos el 9/20 #ClimateStrike”.
Ethan Milich, un estudiante de Brooklyn College, le pidio a los estudiantes y profesores de la Universidad de la Ciudad de Nueva York (CUNY, por sus siglas en ingles) que asistieran a la huelga climática.
“Entendemos que necesitamos un cambio sistemático para garantizar la justicia ambiental continua”, dijo.
Danes señaló que con frecuencia habla con adultos que ofrecen disculpas a su generación por no cuidar mejor el medio ambiente.
“A cada adulto que se disculpa por arruinar el medio ambiente, no necesitamos sus disculpas, necesitamos su cooperación”, dijo.
La NYC Climate Strike se llevará a cabo el viernes 20 de septiembre en Foley Square en Manhattan, a partir de las 12 del mediodía.
Para más información, por favor visite climatestrike.net.