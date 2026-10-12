Los hispanos y la IA

Hispanics and AI

By José López Zamorano | For La Red Hispana

Photos: Shutterstock

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a futuristic promise; it is already present in our phones, offices, schools, and homes

And for millions of Hispanics, tools like ChatGPT or Gemini are rapidly becoming part of everyday life.

Contrary to the notion of a new “digital divide,” Latinos are not lagging behind non-Hispanic whites or African Americans.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted this year among 5,119 adults found that 49% of Hispanics use artificial intelligence chatbots—exactly the same proportion as among African Americans and slightly higher than the 46% recorded among whites.

“Hispanics are not watching the AI revolution from the sidelines; [they] are right in the middle of the action.”

Furthermore, 26% of Latinos say they use them daily, compared to 24% of Black adults and 20% of white adults.

The use of artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of everyday life.

What do we use them for? Forty-one percent of us use them primarily to search for information. Among working Latinos, 37% use chatbots for work-related tasks.

However, there are other notable uses: 25% of us look up information on diet or exercise, 23% seek medical advice, 24% create or edit images and videos, and 17% use these systems to stay informed about the news.

In other words, Hispanics are not watching the AI revolution from the sidelines; we are right in the middle of the action. However, Hispanics also have concerns about where this technology is leading us—even before considering the current debate over whether it poses an existential risk to humanity.

Pew found that 36% of Latinos surveyed believe AI will have a negative impact on society over the next 20 years, while only 18% anticipate a positive impact. Among white respondents, the negative view stands at 43%, and among African Americans, it is 35%.

Furthermore, a majority of Hispanics—like white, Black, and Asian respondents—believe that artificial intelligence is advancing too quickly.

A new survey reveals that 26% of Latinos say they use chatbots daily.

The greatest risk for Latinos is not necessarily overusing AI, but rather using it without understanding its limitations or risks.

A chatbot can draft a letter, translate a document, or explain a complex concept in seconds, but it can also make mistakes, fabricate information, and perpetuate existing biases.

Here are three recommendations:

Verify before trusting. Never assume an AI response is automatically correct, especially regarding medical, legal, financial, or informational matters. Protect your data. Avoid sharing confidential information, private documents, passwords, or unnecessary personal data. Use it as a tool, not a substitute for human judgment. AI can help us think, write, and learn, but the ultimate responsibility must remain ours.

For more information, please visit https://www.laredhispana.org.