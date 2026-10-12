Los hispanos y la IA
Hispanics and AI
By José López Zamorano | For La Red Hispana
Photos: Shutterstock
Artificial intelligence is no longer just a futuristic promise; it is already present in our phones, offices, schools, and homes
And for millions of Hispanics, tools like ChatGPT or Gemini are rapidly becoming part of everyday life.
Contrary to the notion of a new “digital divide,” Latinos are not lagging behind non-Hispanic whites or African Americans.
A Pew Research Center survey conducted this year among 5,119 adults found that 49% of Hispanics use artificial intelligence chatbots—exactly the same proportion as among African Americans and slightly higher than the 46% recorded among whites.
“Hispanics are not watching the AI revolution from the sidelines; [they] are right in the middle of the action.”
Furthermore, 26% of Latinos say they use them daily, compared to 24% of Black adults and 20% of white adults.
What do we use them for? Forty-one percent of us use them primarily to search for information. Among working Latinos, 37% use chatbots for work-related tasks.
However, there are other notable uses: 25% of us look up information on diet or exercise, 23% seek medical advice, 24% create or edit images and videos, and 17% use these systems to stay informed about the news.
In other words, Hispanics are not watching the AI revolution from the sidelines; we are right in the middle of the action. However, Hispanics also have concerns about where this technology is leading us—even before considering the current debate over whether it poses an existential risk to humanity.
Pew found that 36% of Latinos surveyed believe AI will have a negative impact on society over the next 20 years, while only 18% anticipate a positive impact. Among white respondents, the negative view stands at 43%, and among African Americans, it is 35%.
Furthermore, a majority of Hispanics—like white, Black, and Asian respondents—believe that artificial intelligence is advancing too quickly.
The greatest risk for Latinos is not necessarily overusing AI, but rather using it without understanding its limitations or risks.
A chatbot can draft a letter, translate a document, or explain a complex concept in seconds, but it can also make mistakes, fabricate information, and perpetuate existing biases.
Here are three recommendations:
- Verify before trusting. Never assume an AI response is automatically correct, especially regarding medical, legal, financial, or informational matters.
- Protect your data. Avoid sharing confidential information, private documents, passwords, or unnecessary personal data.
- Use it as a tool, not a substitute for human judgment. AI can help us think, write, and learn, but the ultimate responsibility must remain ours.
For more information, please visit https://www.laredhispana.org.
Los hispanos y la IA
Por José López Zamorano | Para La Red Hispana
Fotos: Shutterstock
La inteligencia artificial dejó de ser una promesa futurista: ya está en nuestros teléfonos, oficinas, escuelas y hogares.
Y para millones de hispanos, herramientas como ChatGPT o Gemini se están convirtiendo rápidamente en parte de la vida cotidiana.
Contrario a la idea de una nueva “brecha digital”, los latinos no estamos rezagados frente a blancos no hispanos o afroamericanos.
“Los hispanos no estamos observando la revolución de la IA desde la barrera. Estamos en el centro del ruedo”.
Una encuesta de Pew Research Center, realizada este año entre 5,119 adultos, encontró que 49 % de los hispanos utiliza chatbots de inteligencia artificial, exactamente la misma proporción que entre los afroamericanos, y ligeramente superior al 46 % registrado entre los blancos.
Además, 26 % de los latinos dice utilizarlos diariamente, frente a 24 % de los negros y 20 % de los blancos.
¿Para qué los usamos? Un 41 % de nosotros la usa principalmente para buscar información. Entre los latinos que trabajan, un 37 % utilizamos chatbots para tareas laborales.
Pero hay usos que llaman la atención: 25 % consultamos información sobre dieta o ejercicio, 23 % buscamos consejos médicos, 24 % creamos o modificamos imágenes y videos y 17 % utilizamos estos sistemas para informarnos sobre noticias.
Es decir, los hispanos no estamos observando la revolución de la IA desde la barrera. Estamos en el centro del ruedo. Pero los hispanos también tenemos preocupación sobre hacia dónde nos lleva esta tecnología, aún antes del debate actual sobre si representa un riesgo existencial para la humanidad.
Pew encontró que 36 % de los latinos entrevistados cree que la IA tendrá un impacto negativo sobre la sociedad durante los próximos 20 años, mientras apenas 18 % anticipa un impacto positivo. Entre los blancos, la visión negativa alcanza 43 % y entre los afroamericanos 35 %.
Además, una mayoría de hispanos, al igual que blancos, negros y asiáticos, considera que la inteligencia artificial está avanzando demasiado rápido.
El mayor riesgo para los latinos no necesariamente es usar demasiado la IA, sino utilizarla sin comprender sus límites o riesgos.
Un chatbot puede redactar una carta, traducir un documento o explicar un concepto complicado en segundos, pero también puede equivocarse, inventar información y reproducir prejuicios existentes.
Aqui van tres recomendaciones:
- Verificar antes de confiar. Nunca asumir que una respuesta de IA es automáticamente correcta, especialmente en temas médicos, legales, financieros o informativos.
- Proteger nuestros datos.Evitar compartir información confidencial, documentos privados, contraseñas o datos personales innecesarios.
- Usarla como herramienta, no como sustituto del criterio humano. La IA puede ayudarnos a pensar, escribir y aprender, pero la responsabilidad final debe seguir siendo nuestra.
Para más información, visite https//: www.laredhispana.org.