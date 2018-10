Subway Survey

Second annual Transit Tour kicks off

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Speak, straphanger.

Subway riders will have the chance to sound off about their commute during the City Council’s second annual Riders Respond Transit Tour, which will take place on Wed., Oct. 3 and Thurs., Oct. 4.

In a total of 24 hours across the two days, elected officials, advocacy groups and volunteers will ride the rails in all five boroughs, visiting various stations to speak with riders and gather feedback through surveys.

The feedback will be reviewed for an upcoming City Council hearing.

“Riders want to talk. Riders are showing their frustration, and they want to be listened to,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, Chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee. “We’ll be interacting with riders throughout the five boroughs, and they bring suggestions that are highly useful.”

The transit tour will visit Manhattan and the Bronx on October 3rd and Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island on October 4th.

No MTA buses are included on the transit tour, though officials Rodríguez said he hoped to include bus stops on future events.

Among the elected officials who have agreed to participate in this year’s event are State Assemblymembers Jeff Dinowitz, Carmen De La Rosa and Nathalia Fernández, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Public Advocate Letitia James, and City Councilmembers Rafael Espinal and Brad Lander.

Groups such as the Riders Alliance and Transportation Alternatives will also join in, seeking to lend an ear to straphanger complaints about the city’s troubled subways.

“The state of the transit system is not befitting of a world class city like ours,” said Paul Steely White, Executive Director of advocacy group Transportation Alternatives. “We look forward to joining Councilmember Rodríguez to talk with transit riders across the city to learn how the city’s transportation alternatives can better serve their needs.”

“When [Councilmember Rodríguez] and his colleagues get on the train, they’ll find what New York’s several million riders are all too familiar with. They’ll confront widespread delays, unreliable service, dilapidated stations, and very few elevators. They’ll see how badly the system requires modernization,” added John Raskin, Executive Director of the membership organization Riders Alliance.

The initial Riders Respond event was held last August, soon after Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for the MTA.

During the 2017 tour, volunteers collected more than 2,000 rider surveys, the results of which were released prior to a City Council hearing on August 8.

22 percent of riders who responded to that survey said they experienced delays on a daily basis, while 75 percent reported that they missed appointments due to subway delays.

Since the initial transit tour, the MTA has unveiled an $836 million action plan to improve service.

Rodríguez acknowledged that the MTA had made progress in renovating certain stations, such as those along the C line, but said it was a missed opportunity that elevators were not added during renovations.

“I do believe that when there’s construction, there should be an opportunity to address a lack of accessibility in our train stations and I think that’s very important,” he said.

While Steely White commended officials for sponsoring the transit tour, he called on Cuomo to step up and provide more funding for the state-controlled MTA, including measures such as congestion pricing.

“He needs to mind his own agency and provide leadership and funding,” he said. “Congestion pricing remains one of the best solutions to fix the transit system and make our streets function a lot better so that’s still primarily in the Governor’s court to make that happen.”

Residents interested in signing up as volunteers or seeking more information are asked to call 212.788.7053 or email Tomas Garita at TGarita@council.nyc.gov.