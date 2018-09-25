Cauliflower Cool

Recipe: Crafty Mac ‘N Cheese

A beloved classic – mac ‘n cheese – gets a do-over with cauliflower, which offers unique plant compounds and is an excellent source of vitamins. The nutritious vegetable is low in calories and fiber-rich, and this preparation from Brighter Bites includes carrots for an added boost of color and sweetness.

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The nonprofit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.

INGREDIENTS

3 cups chopped cauliflower

1 cup chopped carrots

⅓ cup nonfat milk

2 cups dry whole wheat elbow pasta

¾ cup shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese

½ tsp salt

⅛ tsp ground black pepper

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. 1½ cups; makes 4 servings)

303 calories; 52 grams carbohydrate; 5 grams fat; 16 grams protein; 3 grams dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

Place the cauliflower and carrots in boiling water and cook until tender, about 7-8 minutes.

Drain out the water and allow the vegetables to cool.

Then combine the cauliflower and carrots in food processor with the milk and blend until it makes a puree.

Cook pasta according to package directions and then drain the water, saving ½ cup for later use.

In a sauce pan over medium high heat, add pureed veggie mix with the ½ cup pasta water and cheese and stir until the cheese melts.

Add the cooked elbow pasta into the pan with the sauce and stir well to combine.

Season with salt and pepper and serve.

For more information, please visit www.brighterbites.org.