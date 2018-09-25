- English
Cauliflower Cool
Recipe: Crafty Mac ‘N Cheese
A beloved classic – mac ‘n cheese – gets a do-over with cauliflower, which offers unique plant compounds and is an excellent source of vitamins. The nutritious vegetable is low in calories and fiber-rich, and this preparation from Brighter Bites includes carrots for an added boost of color and sweetness.
Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The nonprofit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups chopped cauliflower
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- ⅓ cup nonfat milk
- 2 cups dry whole wheat elbow pasta
- ¾ cup shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese
- ½ tsp salt
- ⅛ tsp ground black pepper
NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING
(approx. 1½ cups; makes 4 servings)
303 calories; 52 grams carbohydrate; 5 grams fat; 16 grams protein; 3 grams dietary fiber
DIRECTIONS
- Place the cauliflower and carrots in boiling water and cook until tender, about 7-8 minutes.
- Drain out the water and allow the vegetables to cool.
- Then combine the cauliflower and carrots in food processor with the milk and blend until it makes a puree.
- Cook pasta according to package directions and then drain the water, saving ½ cup for later use.
- In a sauce pan over medium high heat, add pureed veggie mix with the ½ cup pasta water and cheese and stir until the cheese melts.
- Add the cooked elbow pasta into the pan with the sauce and stir well to combine.
- Season with salt and pepper and serve.
For more information, please visit www.brighterbites.org.
Coliflor fresca
Receta: Un ingenioso Mac ‘N Cheese
Un clásico querido – el mac ‘n cheese – se rehace con coliflor, que ofrece compuestos vegetales únicos y es una excelente fuente de vitaminas. El nutritivo vegetal es bajo en calorías y rico en fibra, y esta preparación de Brighter Bites incluye zanahorias para un aumento de color y dulzura.
Desde su creación en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación nutricional a niños y familias en múltiples ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas que son conscientes del presupuesto y familiares, al tiempo que desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo.
INGREDIENTES
- 3 tazas de coliflor picada
- 1 taza de zanahorias picadas
- ⅓ de taza de leche sin grasa
- 2 tazas de pasta seca integral de codito
- ¾ taza de queso mozzarella bajo en grasa desmenuzado
- ½ cucharadita de sal
- ⅛ cucharadita de pimienta negra molida
INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL PARA UNA PORCIÓN
(Aproximadamente 1½ tazas; hace 4 porciones)
303 calorías; 52 gramos de carbohidratos; 5 gramos de grasa; 16 gramos de proteína; 3 gramos de fibra dietética
INDICACIONES
- Coloque la coliflor y las zanahorias en agua hirviendo y cocine hasta que estén tiernas, alrededor de 7-8 minutos.
- Drene el agua y permita que las verduras se enfríen.
- Luego combine la coliflor y las zanahorias en el procesador de alimentos con la leche y mezcle hasta que se haga un puré.
- Cocine la pasta de acuerdo con las instrucciones del paquete y luego drene el agua, guardando ½ taza para un uso posterior.
- En una sartén a fuego medio-alto, agregue la mezcla de puré de verduras con ½ taza de agua de pasta y queso y revuelva hasta que el queso se derrita.
- Agregue la pasta cocida en la sartén con la salsa y mezcle bien para combinar.
- Sazone con sal y pimienta y sirva.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.brighterbites.org