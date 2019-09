Community News – 09.18.19

Story Time with Eric Velásquez

On Sat., Sept. 28th at 11:00 a.m., award-winning Afro-Latino artist Eric Velásquez visits Word Up for a special story time with his new picture book, OCTOPUS STEW, which is for recommended for readers ages 4–8. What do you do when an octopus captures Grandma? Put on your superhero cape and rescue her, of course. The octopus Grandma is cooking has grown to titanic proportions. “¡Tenga cuidado!” Ramsey shouts. “Be careful!” But it’s too late. The octopus traps Grandma. Ramsey uses both art and intellect to free his beloved abuela. The illustrated picture book is drawn from the author’s childhood memories, celebrates creativity, heroism, family, grandmothers, grandsons, Puerto Rican food, Latinx culture and more. Word Up Community Bookshop is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (at 165th Street).

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2lOAjqM or email info@wordupbooks.com.

Island Procession

Columbia University marked 2019 as the Year of Water, in which it launched an “interdisciplinary investigation of water in all of its social, political, cultural, economic and environmental complexities.” To that end, the annual outdoor procession Morningside Lights will return with the theme “Island,” featuring 50+ community-built lanterns. Each lantern is intended to serve as a unique and personal reflection on the meaning and impact of water, as well as concepts of interdependency, abundance and scarcity. Join community members on Sat., Sept. 21st at 8:00 p.m. to witness the chain of glowing islands that will set forth through the darkness of evening. This event well take place at Morningside Park located at Morningside Drive.

For more information, please visit www.morningside-lights.com.

I Love the 90’s

Visit the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on Fri., Oct, 4th at 6:00 p.m. as the organization celebrates the 90’s, regarded as the golden age of Hip Hop and R&B. Honor the contributions of trailblazers who paved the way for this global musical and creative revolution. Enjoy the sounds of the 90’s spun by DJ Ocross and DJ Wemi, as well as a special guest DJ set by Schomburg Director Kevin Young. First Fridays’ guests are invited to check out the Schomburg Center’s pop-up display, sign up for a Schomburg Society membership, and visit the Schomburg Shop—while networking and dancing the night away. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard (at 135th Street).

For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/2kLlHYZ or call 917.275.6975.

National Voter Registration Day

Stop by the YMCA on Tues., Sept. 24th to learn about voter eligibility and to register to vote. The YMCA will have experts standing by to help you sign up. Empower your community and make your voice heard.

First observed in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is a national holiday celebrating American democracy. It is held on the fourth Tuesday of September and serves to boost voter registration across the country. The Harlem YMCA is located at 180 West 135th Street.

For more information, please visit ymcanyc.org/locations/bronx-ymca or call 212.912.2490.

POP-UP PLAYTIME!

Revel in outdoor playtime with creative play including bean bag tosses, arts and crafts, and volleyball and ping-pong games, all as presented by Imagination Playground. Designed by famed architect David Rockwell, Imagination Playground is an interactive, transformable space with giant foam blocks intended to prompt children to manipulate their environment and create a play space of their own. Each session will begin with a trained Playground Associate leading a physical activity or a game. All children must be accompanied by a caregiver at all times. This program is made possible by the generous support of Con Edison and the Fort Tryon Park Trust, and will take place by Fort Tryon Park’s Subway Terrace located at the 190 Street Subway Station. This is a recurring event and will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2lVeV31 or call 212.795.1388.