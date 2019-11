Win for Williams

Ranked-choice and ballot initiatives prevail

Jumaane Williams was reelected New York City Public Advocate on Tuesday, while New Yorkers overwhelmingly approved of a ballot question to bring ranked-choice voting to the city.

Williams easily defeated Republican challenger Joe Borelli, a City Councilmember from Staten Island, with about 77 percent of the vote to Borelli’s 20 percent. Devin Balkind, a nonprofit technology executive, received 2 percent of the vote running on the Libertarian party ticket.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, who was running unopposed, was reelected for another term.

In Queens, Borough President Melinda Katz was elected Queens District Attorney.

Williams first assumed the office of Public Advocate in February, winning a special election to replace Letitia James, who was elected New York State Attorney General.

During his victory speech, Williams touted reforms that have occurred in recent years due to advocacy work.

“We’ve fought to end the abuses of stop, question and frisk. We’ve passed affordable housing laws and tenant protections. We’ve put in place protections against discrimination based on military service and reproductive rights. We’ve given formerly incarcerated people a fair chance and many people a first chance,” he said. “We’ve done all that because of the combined power of people inside and outside of government, demanding transformational change.”

“Let’s keep climbing,” he added. “Tonight, let’s celebrate. Tomorrow, let’s get back to work.”

According to the city’s Board of Elections (BOE), more than 720,000 people voted in this year’s election, the first in the city’s history that featured early voting and the use of electronic tablets is lieu of the past ledger books.

Over 60,000 New Yorkers cast their vote during the early voting period, which ran from from October 26 to November 3, the BOE said.

Ranked-choice voting was one of five ballot proposals that were approved by voters, all of them initiatives brought forward by the Charter Revision Commission.

The process would allow voters to rank their preference for up to five candidates.

If no candidate earns over 50 percent, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and their votes transferred to the second-choice candidate on each ballot. The process continues until one candidate tallies a majority of the vote.

The ranked-choice method would be implemented starting in 2021 and only be used for primary and special elections for Mayor, Public Advocate, Comptroller, Borough President, and City Council.

Voters also approved other ballot questions that would bolster the Civilian Complaint Review Board, limit lobbying activity for recently departed city officials, set budgets for the offices of Public Advocate and Borough President, authorize a “rainy day fund” for the city if approved by the state legislature, and allow for more community input in the land-use approval process.