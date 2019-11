O’Neill retires, Shea steps up at NYPD

It’s a shift change.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill is stepping down after three years in charge of the NYPD, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

O’Neill is leaving the NYPD job for a new opportunity in the private sector, he said, stressing that it was “the right time” to move on from being the city’s top cop.

“This job comes with a lot. It comes with a lot of pressure. This is all I’ve thought about for the last 38 months, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” O’Neill said. “It’s all you think about, keeping the people of this city safe. And it was an honor to serve.”

“I love being a cop,” he added.

De Blasio has appointed Dermot Shea, a 28-year NYPD veteran who most recently served as Chief of Detectives, as the new Police Commissioner effective December 1.

O’Neill’s tenure oversaw a reduction in crime in New York City to its lowest levels since the 1950’s. He is also regarded as the architect of Neighborhood Policing, overseeing the expansion of Neighborhood Coordination Officers to every precinct, Police Service Area and transit district as well as reforms to departmental policy that drove down crime and simultaneously reduced arrests for low-level offenses, according to a departmental release.

O’Neill’s departure from the NYPD also during a tumultuous time, with a recent spate of suicides – seven officers have killed themselves since June – and a series of police-involved shootings in recent weeks.

O’Neill made the decision in August to fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who placed Eric Garner in a fatal chokehold in 2014. Before the firing, O’Neill was a frequent target of police reform advocacy groups who fumed Pantaleo was still on the job. After the decision, O’Neill was at odds with the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (PBA), the union representing police officers.

Still, on Monday, he said the Pantaleo controversy “wasn’t a motivating factor” in his decision to resign. “I’m not going to stand up here and say it didn’t weigh on me heavily. I mean, I think it weighed on all New Yorkers. It weighed on everybody in the NYPD.”

Not everyone was full of praise for O’Neill’s legacy as Commissioner.

“In spite of millions of public and private dollars spent on NYPD public relations and spin, Commissioner O’Neill’s legacy includes doubling down on abusive broken windows policing, expanding police secrecy and refusing to publicly release the names of officers who kill and brutalize, launching unprecedented digital surveillance operations, and refusing to discipline and fire most officers who harm New Yorkers – including most of the officers who engaged in misconduct related to the NYPD killings of Delrawn Small, Eric Garner, and others,” said Loyda Colon, spokesperson for Communities United for Police Reform & Co-Director of Justice Committee.

“I believe he will go down as the worst Police Commissioner in NYPD history,” said Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins said in a statement. “Like any coward, Commissioner O’Neill chose to run off before the entire empire falls.”

As a press conference on Monday, de Blasio called Shea a “proven change agent” and “one of the best-prepared incoming police commissioners this city has ever seen.”

“He’s pretty much done it all – narcotics investigations, plainclothes units, precinct commander. He knows this department inside and out. He knows this city inside and out,” said de Blasio said at a press conference on Monday.

“Dermot Shea has exactly the experience and skill to continue to drive down crime, strengthen relationships with the community members we serve and make sure every neighborhood has the safety they deserve,” said O’Neill in a statement. “We cannot take the historic crime reductions in New York City for granted, and Dermot’s understanding of the complex issues that lead to crime and disorder, as well as the most effective strategies for addressing these issues, is as good as it gets in policing today.”

In his previous role, Shea oversaw the use of data-driven analysis to craft policing strategy, de Blasio said. A Queens native, Shea has also been credited with helping to lead the city’s push for neighborhood policing. He said the NYPD has been able to make the city safer in recent years because of the policy.

“We have done what many thought was impossible. We further pushed crime down. We’ve reduced incarceration. We’ve attained the levels – whether you measure by any standard or metric – homicides, live saved, shooting incidents, assault victims, robberies, all at historical lows,” Shea remarked.

“What’s difficult to measure is the impact the crimes prevented, but I’m probably most proud of those,” he said. “The blueprint I think is here, I think it’s time to build on it. There is more work to do for all.”