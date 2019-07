“A Great Heart”

Remembering Héctor Figueroa

By Gregg McQueen

He was usually the quietest – and often strongest – voice in the room.

Thousands packed into Riverside Church in Harlem on Wednesday afternoon to remember former 32BJ president Héctor Figueroa, who died suddenly on July 11 of a heart attack at age 57.

A proud Boricua from Ponce, Figueroa oversaw 32BJ, the largest property services union in the country, since 2012.

He was remembered a “giant” in the labor movement who fought passionately for workers and grew the union by 50,000 members, establishing its political might.

In Riverside Church, the mood was at times solemn as speakers took turns eulogizing Figueroa, with the union’s trademark rallying cry “32!” occasionally breaking out.

Among those in attendance were Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr., Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and numerous state lawmakers and Councilmembers.

“The city became a better place from the moment Héctor became a leader here, from the moment we felt his passion, his belief,” de Blasio said.

Kyle Bragg, who assumed presidency of 32BJ on Tuesday and worked with Figueroa since 1999, remembered his colleague as “a unique and irreplaceable human being.”

“With Héctor, we knew that his beautiful mind and kind soul still had so much more to give to us,” he remarked.

“I will miss my brother,” Bragg said, fighting back tears.

Outside the church, DC 37 President Henry Garrido, a longtime friend and collaborator of Figueroa, spoke of the impact of his death.

“This is a big loss. Hector was a giant,” said Garrido.

“He was a wonderful human being, a very passionate leader who believed in social justice,” he said. “He was my friend, my partner, my brother.”

One union member, who works in Washington, DC but traveled by bus with other union members to attend the service, remembered Figueroa as an approachable leader.

“His door was always open. You could always talk to him,” he said.

Michelle Galarza, an employee in the residential division of 32BJ and 19-year union member, said union staff was still reeling from Figueroa’s death.

“It’s a tremendous loss for everyone. I still see it as a tragedy,” she said.

“He had a great heart, always happy,” she said. “He always took the time to get to know people.”

Figueroa is considered instrumental in the Fight for $15 minimum wage, played a key role in the passing of City Council legislation to help fast food workers, and was fighting to advance legislation that would mandate paid time off for workers.

“He was a great leader,” said Claudio Banu, a Manhattan handyman and 22-year 32BJ member. “The union grew so much under him. It’s still going to grow, and it’s all going to be in his memory.”

Currently, 32BJ has more than 175,000 members.

Born in Puerto Rico, Figueroa came to the United States in 1982 after participating in a student strike. He stayed with an aunt and uncle in the Bronx and completed his college education on a grant to study economics, as per 32BJ.

Figueroa started at the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union in 1990 and was one of the first leaders in the labor movement to strongly advocate for comprehensive immigration reform.

During his time at 32BJ, he built and led the research and political departments, and served as leader for the tri-state and New York Metro areas. Prior to becoming president, he served as Deputy Trustee, Secretary-Treasurer of 32BJ, and Director of the 32BJ New York Metro District.

“Héctor’s legacy will continue,” said Maritza Silva-Farrell, Executive Director of ALIGN. “I think he built a movement focused on collective bargaining that is for everyone and focused on all the needs of the people. As strategists, we all have learned so much from him. This is an opportunity for all of us to pause and think how we are taking care of our people in the momement and that the next generation is taken care of.”

Garrido recalled Figueroa’s soft-spoken nature.

“He carried a big stick, though,” Garrido. “We all learned from each other. One of the things I learned from Héctor is that you don’t [have to] be loud and abrasive to get what you need. He was the consummate professional and we’re going to miss him dearly.”

To share memories of Figueroa, visit seiu32bj.org.



Two memorial funds have been set up in Figueroa’s name for two causes he cared deeply about:

The Sunrise Movement, a youth climate change organization: actblue.com/donate/hectorsunrise