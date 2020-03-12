Poised to Practice

Dyckman Institute Scholar makes her way in medicine

By Gregg McQueen

For Aury García, opportunity has always been close.

Growing up in Washington Heights, García always had an interest in being a doctor and dreamed of attending nearby Columbia University, but just didn’t think it was within reach.

“I thought, absolutely not,” she said.

“I’ve lived here most of my life,” added García, who was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to Northern Manhattan at age six. “I’ve really seen the lack of resources in the public schools and need for social support services.”

But today, she is a medical student at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (VP&S) set to graduate on May 20th.

And in the midst of the coronavirus public health crisis, the future practitioner is busy.

She is finishing her rotations in the emergency room at Harlem Hospital – after having completed her research project examining how mobile technology tools might assist pregnant women with additional children younger than two years old make healthier nutrition choices.

But medicine didn’t seem to be in her future.

“It wasn’t something I could see myself being able to attain or afford,” explained García.

That changed when she was selected as a recipient of the Dyckman Institute Scholarship, which is awarded each year to help promising students from Washington Heights and Inwood to attend Columbia College as undergrads. She majored in psychology and graduated in 2014.

Recipients are known as “Dyckman Institute Scholars.”

The program was nothing short of life-changing.

García entered medical school two years later and is the first Dyckman Institute Scholar to attend the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

“It gave me an opportunity to follow my dreams,” said García. “For students of lower economic status, those opportunities mean everything.”

Interestingly, Dr. Jacob Dyckman, for whom a separate fund is named (not be confused with the Dyckman Institute), attended both Columbia College and the College of Physicians and Surgeons – just as García did.

“I was able to graduate with no debt,” she noted. “It opened doors for me that wouldn’t have been opened otherwise.”

The Dyckman Institute has its roots in the first school in Washington Heights and Inwood – the Hamilton Free School – as well as the Dyckman Library, which was created after the school burned down. The library eventually transformed into Dyckman Institute, which has awarded the scholarship since 1943 to local students like Garcia, who is the first person in her family to attend college.

“Columbia has been in my backyard most of my life. To be able to achieve that was a dream come true,” she said.

As a high school student, García was required to do 200 hours of community service, which she completed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. She volunteered 10 hours per week, helping to feed patients and helping with other tasks.

She also completed a high school internship that allowed her to shadow an anesthesiologist and obstetrician at Mount Sinai Hospital.

“The patient interaction made me see how chronic illness affects the underserved,” she remarked. “I also found that there weren’t many Spanish-speaking physicians. That was something that I wanted to help change.”

García hopes to specialize in family medicine upon completing medical school.

“Overall, I feel I’m interested in working with vulnerable populations. There’s a strong social justice component involved,” she said. “Not just caring for their medical needs, but asking them, do you have housing, do you have food access?”

In addition to a medical degree, García is intent on acquiring a master’s degree in public health to better understand and address the disparities in her community. “I’m excited about being able to give back to the patients,” she says. “I feel like it’s a privilege for me to be here and to be able to take care of people.”

She hopes to motivate other women of color to enter the medical field.

“Maybe I’ll inspire them. It could show them what is possible,” said García. “Maybe it gets the wheels turning in their minds that they can achieve the same thing.”

For more on the Dyckman Institute Scholarship program, please contact Columbia University’s offices at 212.854.2522 or at undergrad.admissions.columbia.edu.

