Poised to Practice
Dyckman Institute Scholar makes her way in medicine
By Gregg McQueen
For Aury García, opportunity has always been close.
Growing up in Washington Heights, García always had an interest in being a doctor and dreamed of attending nearby Columbia University, but just didn’t think it was within reach.
“I thought, absolutely not,” she said.
“I’ve lived here most of my life,” added García, who was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to Northern Manhattan at age six. “I’ve really seen the lack of resources in the public schools and need for social support services.”
But today, she is a medical student at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (VP&S) set to graduate on May 20th.
And in the midst of the coronavirus public health crisis, the future practitioner is busy.
She is finishing her rotations in the emergency room at Harlem Hospital – after having completed her research project examining how mobile technology tools might assist pregnant women with additional children younger than two years old make healthier nutrition choices.
But medicine didn’t seem to be in her future.
“It wasn’t something I could see myself being able to attain or afford,” explained García.
That changed when she was selected as a recipient of the Dyckman Institute Scholarship, which is awarded each year to help promising students from Washington Heights and Inwood to attend Columbia College as undergrads. She majored in psychology and graduated in 2014.
Recipients are known as “Dyckman Institute Scholars.”
The program was nothing short of life-changing.
García entered medical school two years later and is the first Dyckman Institute Scholar to attend the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
“It gave me an opportunity to follow my dreams,” said García. “For students of lower economic status, those opportunities mean everything.”
Interestingly, Dr. Jacob Dyckman, for whom a separate fund is named (not be confused with the Dyckman Institute), attended both Columbia College and the College of Physicians and Surgeons – just as García did.
“I was able to graduate with no debt,” she noted. “It opened doors for me that wouldn’t have been opened otherwise.”
The Dyckman Institute has its roots in the first school in Washington Heights and Inwood – the Hamilton Free School – as well as the Dyckman Library, which was created after the school burned down. The library eventually transformed into Dyckman Institute, which has awarded the scholarship since 1943 to local students like Garcia, who is the first person in her family to attend college.
“Columbia has been in my backyard most of my life. To be able to achieve that was a dream come true,” she said.
As a high school student, García was required to do 200 hours of community service, which she completed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. She volunteered 10 hours per week, helping to feed patients and helping with other tasks.
She also completed a high school internship that allowed her to shadow an anesthesiologist and obstetrician at Mount Sinai Hospital.
“The patient interaction made me see how chronic illness affects the underserved,” she remarked. “I also found that there weren’t many Spanish-speaking physicians. That was something that I wanted to help change.”
García hopes to specialize in family medicine upon completing medical school.
“Overall, I feel I’m interested in working with vulnerable populations. There’s a strong social justice component involved,” she said. “Not just caring for their medical needs, but asking them, do you have housing, do you have food access?”
In addition to a medical degree, García is intent on acquiring a master’s degree in public health to better understand and address the disparities in her community. “I’m excited about being able to give back to the patients,” she says. “I feel like it’s a privilege for me to be here and to be able to take care of people.”
She hopes to motivate other women of color to enter the medical field.
“Maybe I’ll inspire them. It could show them what is possible,” said García. “Maybe it gets the wheels turning in their minds that they can achieve the same thing.”
For more on the Dyckman Institute Scholarship program, please contact Columbia University’s offices at 212.854.2522 or at undergrad.admissions.columbia.edu.
Las Ambiciones de Aury
Becaria del Instituto Dyckman abre paso en el campo de la medicina
Por Gregg McQueen
Para Aury García, la oportunidad siempre ha estado cerca.
Al crecer en Washington Heights, García siempre tuvo interés en ser médico y soñaba con asistir a la cercana Universidad Columbia, pero no creyó que fuese algo alcanzable.
“Pensé, absolutamente no”, dijo.
“He vivido aquí la mayor parte de mi vida”, agregó García, quien nació en la República Dominicana y se mudó al norte de Manhattan a los seis años. “Realmente he visto la falta de recursos en las escuelas públicas y la necesidad de servicios de apoyo social”.
Pero hoy es una estudiante de medicina en el Colegio Vagelos de Médicos y Cirujanos de la Universidad Columbia y se graduará el 20 de mayo.
Y en medio de la crisis de salud pública del coronavirus, el futuro profesional está ocupado.
Está terminando sus rotaciones en la sala de emergencias del Hospital Harlem, después de haber completado su proyecto de investigación para examinar cómo las herramientas de tecnología móvil podrían ayudar a las mujeres embarazadas con niños adicionales menores de dos años a tomar decisiones nutricionales más saludables.
Pero la medicina no parecía estar en su futuro.
“No era algo en lo que me pudiera ver a mí misma siendo capaz de alcanzar o pagar”, explicó.
Eso cambió cuando fue seleccionada como receptora de la Beca del Instituto Dyckman, que se otorga cada año para ayudar a los estudiantes prometedores de Washington Heights e Inwood a asistir a la Universidad Columbia como estudiantes de pregrado. Se especializó en psicología y se graduó en 2014.
Los beneficiarios son conocidos como “becarios del Instituto Dyckman”.
El programa fue nada menos que un cambio de vida.
García ingresó a la facultad de medicina dos años después y es la primera becaria del Instituto Dyckman en asistir al Colegio Vagelos de Médicos y Cirujanos.
“Me dio la oportunidad de seguir mis sueños”, dijo García. “Para los estudiantes de menor estatus económico, esas oportunidades lo son todo”.
Curiosamente, el Dr. Jacob Dyckman, en honor a de quien se nombra un fondo separado (no debe confundirse con el Instituto Dyckman), asistió tanto a la Universidad Columbia como al Colegio Vagelos de Médicos y Cirujanos, tal como lo ha hecho García.
Se acostumbra que se otorgue una nueva beca del Instituto Dyckman cada año.
“Pude graduarme sin deudas”, señaló. “Me abrió puertas que de otro modo no se habrían abierto”.
El Instituto Dyckman tiene sus raíces en la primera escuela en Washington Heights e Inwood, la Escuela Gratuita Hamilton, así como en la Biblioteca Dyckman, que fue creada después de que la escuela se incendiara. La biblioteca finalmente se transformó en el Instituto Dyckman, que ha otorgado la beca desde 1943 a estudiantes locales como García, quien es la primera persona de su familia en asistir a la universidad.
“Columbia ha estado en mi patio trasero la mayor parte de mi vida. Poder lograrlo fue un sueño hecho realidad”, dijo.
Como estudiante de preparatoria, García tuvo que hacer 200 horas de servicio comunitario, que completó en el Hospital New York-Presbyterian. Fue voluntaria 10 horas por semana, ayudando a alimentar a los pacientes y con otras tareas.
También completó una pasantía en la preparatoria que le permitió seguir a un anestesiólogo y obstetra en el Hospital Mount Sinai. “La interacción con el paciente me hizo ver cómo las enfermedades crónicas afectan a los desatendidos”, comentó. “También descubrí que no había muchos médicos de habla hispana. Eso era algo que quería ayudar a cambiar”.
García espera especializarse en medicina familiar al completar los estudios de medicina.
“En general, siento que estoy interesada en trabajar con poblaciones vulnerables. Hay un fuerte componente de justicia social involucrado”, dijo. “No solo cuidando sus necesidades médicas, sino preguntándoles: ¿tienen vivienda, tienen acceso a alimentos?”.
Además de un título en medicina, García tiene la intención de obtener uno de maestría en salud pública para comprender y abordar mejor las disparidades en su comunidad. “Estoy entusiasmada por poder retribuir a los pacientes”, dice. “Siento que es un privilegio para mí estar aquí y poder cuidar a las personas”.
Espera motivar a otras mujeres de color para que ingresen al campo de la medicina.
“Tal vez las inspire. Puede mostrarles lo que es posible”, dijo García. “Tal vez las ruedas giren en su mente y crean que pueden lograr lo mismo”.
Para obtener más información sobre el programa de becas del Instituto Dyckman, comuníquese con las oficinas de la Universidad Columbia al 212.854.2522 o visite undergrad.admissions.columbia.edu.
