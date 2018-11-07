By Health Matters | NewYork-Presbyterian The ketogenic diet has gotten a lot of hype recently, but is it healthy? For those looking to shed a few pounds and keep them off, the ketogenic diet may be worth exploring. Like the Atkins diet, the very-low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet — or the keto diet for short — boasts effective weight-loss results. But the keto diet is also proving to be beneficial for other medical conditions, including epilepsy, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and even cancer. Mary Montgomery, MS, RD, CDN, a pediatric clinical dietitian at NewYork-Presbyterian, outlines what the diet entails and why it’s become so popular. What is the ketogenic diet? There are several different versions of the keto diet; however, the “classic” or standard one — and the one backed by the most research — calls for a diet that is at least 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein, and 5 percent carbohydrates, and it requires weighing and measuring foods. (To keep this in perspective, carbohydrates normally account for approximately 50 percent of the typical American diet.) Is there a difference between the keto diet and the Atkins (or low-carb) diet? What is ketosis and why is it effective in helping people lose weight? What foods can you eat while on the keto diet? What foods should you avoid? There are many keto foods now on the market that can make life much easier, as well as dozens of websites with delicious keto recipes and meal ideas. What are some health benefits of the keto diet? The keto diet can decrease inflammation and reduce oxidative stress in the body. According to multiple studies, it is an effective treatment for some epilepsy disorders; since about 35 percent of people with epilepsy do not respond to medications, the keto diet provides another option for treatment of seizures. The diet is also effective at treating people with type 2 diabetes and is showing promise for improving other neurological conditions and metabolic disorders. It can prevent or reverse some chronic diseases, improve memory and cognition, and reduce body fat. There are also very early studies suggesting that combining a keto diet with chemotherapy during cancer treatment could even help stop tumor growth, but more research is needed. Why is the keto diet recommended for people with diabetes or prediabetes? For the general population, is the keto diet healthy? Are there any negative side effects? Would you consider keto a long-term, sustainable diet? Mary Montgomery, MS, RD, CDN, is a pediatric clinical dietitian at the Epilepsy Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. She specializes in the ketogenic diet for her pediatric patients suffering from epilepsy as well as for adults with epilepsy and cancer. For more information, please visit healthmatters.nyp.org. Por Health Matters | NewYork-Presbyterian La dieta cetogénica ha recibido mucha publicidad recientemente, pero ¿es saludable? Para quienes buscan perder unos cuantos kilos y mantenerlos a raya, puede valer la pena explorar la dieta cetogénica. Al igual que la dieta Atkins, la dieta cetogénica -muy baja en carbohidratos y alta en grasas- o la dieta ceto, para abreviar, ofrece resultados efectivos para perder peso. Pero la dieta ceto también está demostrando ser beneficiosa para otras afecciones médicas, como la epilepsia, la diabetes, la enfermedad de Alzheimer e incluso el cáncer. Mary Montgomery, MS, RD, CDN, dietista clínica pediátrica en el NewYork-Presbyterian, describe lo que implica la dieta y por qué se ha vuelto tan popular. ¿Qué es la dieta cetogénica? Hay varias versiones diferentes de la dieta ceto; sin embargo, la “clásica” o la estándar, y la que está respaldada por la mayoría de las investigaciones, exige una dieta que contenga al menos 75 por ciento de grasa, 20 por ciento de proteínas y 5 por ciento de carbohidratos, y requiere pesar y medir los alimentos. (Para mantener esto en perspectiva, los carbohidratos normalmente representan aproximadamente el 50 por ciento de la dieta típica estadounidense). ¿Hay alguna diferencia entre la dieta ceto y la dieta Atkins (o baja en carbohidratos)? ¿Qué es la cetosis y por qué es eficaz para ayudar a las personas a perder peso? ¿Qué alimentos puedes comer mientras estás en la dieta ceto? ¿Qué alimentos se deben evitar? Hay muchos alimentos ceto en el mercado que pueden hacer la vida mucho más fácil, así como docenas de sitios web con deliciosas recetas ceto e ideas de comidas. ¿Cuáles son algunos beneficios para la salud de la dieta ceto? La dieta ceto puede disminuir la inflamación y reducir el estrés oxidante en el cuerpo. De acuerdo con múltiples estudios, es un tratamiento eficaz para algunos trastornos de la epilepsia, dado que aproximadamente el 35 por ciento de las personas con epilepsia no responden a los medicamentos, la dieta ceto ofrece otra opción para el tratamiento de las convulsiones. La dieta también es efectiva en el tratamiento de personas con diabetes tipo 2 y se muestra prometedora para mejorar otras condiciones neurológicas y trastornos metabólicos. Puede prevenir o revertir algunas enfermedades crónicas, mejorar la memoria y la cognición, y reducir la grasa corporal. También hay estudios muy tempranos que sugieren que la combinación de una dieta ceto con quimioterapia durante el tratamiento del cáncer podría incluso ayudar a detener el crecimiento del tumor, pero se necesita más investigación. ¿Por qué se recomienda la dieta ceto para las personas con diabetes o prediabetes? Para la población general, ¿es sana la dieta ceto? ¿Hay efectos secundarios negativos? ¿Consideraría la ceto como una dieta sostenible a largo plazo? Mary Montgomery, MS, RD, CDN, es una dietista clínica pediátrica en el Centro de Epilepsia del Centro Médico NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell. Se especializa en la dieta cetogénica para sus pacientes pediátricos que sufren epilepsia, así como para adultos con epilepsia y cáncer. Para obtener más información, por favor visite healthmatters.nyp.org.
Curious about Keto
The ketogenic diet is a diet that is high in healthy fats, moderate in proteins, and low in carbohydrates. Eating this way puts the body into a metabolic state called ketosis, which burns fat for energy as opposed to burning carbohydrates.
Yes, the original Atkins (low-carb) diet, developed in 1972 by Dr. Robert Atkins as a weight-loss therapy, does not limit protein, and foods are not weighed or measured as in the keto diet. As a result, ketosis may not be achieved due to excess protein intake.
Ketosis results from decreasing carbohydrate intake and increasing fat intake; this changes our metabolism from using glucose for energy to using fat. The body is then forced to burn stored fat for energy, accelerating weight loss. A ketogenic diet, for those who want to lose weight, is typically part of a low-calorie way of eating. Additionally, the healthy fats that are being consumed as part of the diet provide a feeling of fullness, which results in less overeating.
Healthy fats — such as avocado and avocado oil, olive oil, and nuts and seeds — and some saturated fats — such as coconut oil, ghee, butter, and heavy whipping cream made from grass-fed cow’s milk — are all encouraged. Lean protein is allowed in specified amounts (too much protein can prevent ketosis). Poultry, lean beef, and cold-water fish (like salmon, herring, mackerel, and tuna) and other seafood are good protein sources. Of course, carbs are limited to dark green leafy vegetables, such as broccoli, spinach, and kale, as well as other low-carb veggies like cauliflower, peppers (red, yellow, and orange), asparagus, and zucchini. Berries are OK in small amounts.
Avoid simple sugars like sweetened beverages, juice, cakes, cookies, pasta, breads, cereals, and any carbohydrates that will trigger a rapid glucose increase. The good news is that once adapted to the diet, tastes change, and sweets are typically not desired.
Because the keto diet helps to reduce blood sugar and insulin levels, it is now being used for people with type 2 diabetes and for people with prediabetes to lower their hemoglobin A1C to a healthy level.
While this diet has been shown to accelerate weight loss and to improve certain health conditions, it has its fair share of critics. Because the diet requires you to eat mostly fat and protein, it may prevent the body from getting all the vitamins and nutrients it needs on a daily basis.
Dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, metabolic acidosis, constipation, muscle cramping, vitamin and mineral deficiency, and an initial increase in both HDL (good) cholesterol and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Maintaining proper electrolyte balance is important while following a keto diet. Depending on a person’s activity levels, it is recommended that 2 to 7 grams of salt be added to the diet daily. Many people add a cup of high-sodium broth twice a day to meet sodium needs.
A well-formulated ketogenic diet with adequate protein, proper supplements (such as a multivitamin, calcium with vitamin D, phosphorous, and levocarnitine), and regular labs would be sustainable. If people are curious and want to try the keto diet, I recommend first working with a registered dietitian.
Curiosos sobre la ceto
La dieta cetogénica es una alta en grasas saludables, moderada en proteínas y baja en carbohidratos. Comer de esta manera pone al cuerpo en un estado metabólico llamado cetosis, que quema la grasa para obtener energía en lugar de quemar carbohidratos.
Sí, la dieta Atkins (baja en carbohidratos) original, desarrollada en 1972 por el Dr. Robert Atkins como una terapia para perder peso, no limita las proteínas, y los alimentos no se pesan ni se miden como en la dieta ceto. Como resultado, es posible que no se logre la cetosis debido a la ingesta excesiva de proteínas.
La cetosis es el resultado de disminuir la ingesta de carbohidratos y aumentar la de grasas; esto cambia nuestro metabolismo de usar glucosa para la energía a usar la grasa. El cuerpo se ve obligado a quemar la grasa almacenada para obtener energía, acelerando la pérdida de peso. Una dieta cetogénica, para quienes quieren perder peso, generalmente es parte de una forma de comer baja en calorías. Además, las grasas saludables que se consumen como parte de la dieta proporcionan una sensación de plenitud, lo que resulta en una menor ingesta de alimentos.
Se recomiendan las grasas saludables, como el aceite de aguacate y el aguacate, el aceite de oliva y las nueces y semillas, y algunas grasas saturadas, como el aceite de coco, el ghee, la mantequilla y la crema batida elaborada con leche de vaca alimentada con pasto. La proteína magra está permitida en cantidades específicas (demasiada proteína puede prevenir la cetosis). Las aves de corral, la carne de res magra y el pescado de agua fría (como el salmón, el arenque, la caballa y el atún) y otros mariscos son buenas fuentes de proteínas. Por supuesto, los carbohidratos se limitan a los vegetales de hojas verde oscuro, como el brócoli, la espinaca y la col rizada, así como a otros vegetales bajos en carbohidratos como la coliflor, los pimientos (rojo, amarillo y naranja), los espárragos y el calabacín. Las bayas están bien en pequeñas cantidades.
Evite los azúcares simples como las bebidas azucaradas, los jugos, los pasteles, las galletas, las pastas, los panes, los cereales y cualquier carbohidrato que provoque un rápido aumento de la glucosa. La buena noticia es que, una vez adaptados a la dieta, los gustos cambian y los dulces generalmente no se desean.
Debido a que la dieta ceto ayuda a reducir el azúcar en la sangre y los niveles de insulina, ahora se usa para personas con diabetes tipo 2 y para personas con prediabetes para reducir su nivel de hemoglobina A1C a un nivel saludable.
Si bien se ha demostrado que esta dieta acelera la pérdida de peso y mejora ciertas condiciones de salud, tiene una buena cantidad de críticas. Debido a que la dieta requiere que usted coma principalmente grasas y proteínas, puede evitar que el cuerpo obtenga todas las vitaminas y nutrientes que necesita a diario.
Deshidratación, desequilibrio electrolítico, acidosis metabólica, estreñimiento, calambres musculares, deficiencia de vitaminas y minerales, y un aumento inicial en los niveles de colesterol HDL (bueno) y colesterol LDL (malo). Mantener el equilibrio adecuado de electrolitos es importante al seguir una dieta ceto. Dependiendo de los niveles de actividad de una persona, se recomienda que se agreguen de 2 a 7 gramos de sal a la dieta diariamente. Muchas personas agregan una taza de caldo alto en sodio dos veces al día para satisfacer las necesidades de sodio.
Una dieta cetogénica bien formulada con proteínas adecuadas, suplementos adecuados (como multivitaminas, calcio con vitamina D, fósforo y levocarnitina) y evaluaciones de laboratorio regulares sería sostenible. Si las personas tienen curiosidad y desean probar la dieta ceto, primero recomiendo trabajar con un dietista registrado.
By Health Matters | NewYork-Presbyterian
The ketogenic diet has gotten a lot of hype recently, but is it healthy? For those looking to shed a few pounds and keep them off, the ketogenic diet may be worth exploring.
Like the Atkins diet, the very-low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet — or the keto diet for short — boasts effective weight-loss results. But the keto diet is also proving to be beneficial for other medical conditions, including epilepsy, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and even cancer.
Mary Montgomery, MS, RD, CDN, a pediatric clinical dietitian at NewYork-Presbyterian, outlines what the diet entails and why it’s become so popular.
What is the ketogenic diet?
There are several different versions of the keto diet; however, the “classic” or standard one — and the one backed by the most research — calls for a diet that is at least 75 percent fat, 20 percent protein, and 5 percent carbohydrates, and it requires weighing and measuring foods. (To keep this in perspective, carbohydrates normally account for approximately 50 percent of the typical American diet.)
Is there a difference between the keto diet and the Atkins (or low-carb) diet?
What is ketosis and why is it effective in helping people lose weight?
What foods can you eat while on the keto diet?
What foods should you avoid?
There are many keto foods now on the market that can make life much easier, as well as dozens of websites with delicious keto recipes and meal ideas.
What are some health benefits of the keto diet?
The keto diet can decrease inflammation and reduce oxidative stress in the body. According to multiple studies, it is an effective treatment for some epilepsy disorders; since about 35 percent of people with epilepsy do not respond to medications, the keto diet provides another option for treatment of seizures. The diet is also effective at treating people with type 2 diabetes and is showing promise for improving other neurological conditions and metabolic disorders. It can prevent or reverse some chronic diseases, improve memory and cognition, and reduce body fat. There are also very early studies suggesting that combining a keto diet with chemotherapy during cancer treatment could even help stop tumor growth, but more research is needed.
Why is the keto diet recommended for people with diabetes or prediabetes?
For the general population, is the keto diet healthy?
Are there any negative side effects?
Would you consider keto a long-term, sustainable diet?
Mary Montgomery, MS, RD, CDN, is a pediatric clinical dietitian at the Epilepsy Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. She specializes in the ketogenic diet for her pediatric patients suffering from epilepsy as well as for adults with epilepsy and cancer. For more information, please visit healthmatters.nyp.org.
Por Health Matters | NewYork-Presbyterian
La dieta cetogénica ha recibido mucha publicidad recientemente, pero ¿es saludable? Para quienes buscan perder unos cuantos kilos y mantenerlos a raya, puede valer la pena explorar la dieta cetogénica.
Al igual que la dieta Atkins, la dieta cetogénica -muy baja en carbohidratos y alta en grasas- o la dieta ceto, para abreviar, ofrece resultados efectivos para perder peso. Pero la dieta ceto también está demostrando ser beneficiosa para otras afecciones médicas, como la epilepsia, la diabetes, la enfermedad de Alzheimer e incluso el cáncer.
Mary Montgomery, MS, RD, CDN, dietista clínica pediátrica en el NewYork-Presbyterian, describe lo que implica la dieta y por qué se ha vuelto tan popular.
¿Qué es la dieta cetogénica?
Hay varias versiones diferentes de la dieta ceto; sin embargo, la “clásica” o la estándar, y la que está respaldada por la mayoría de las investigaciones, exige una dieta que contenga al menos 75 por ciento de grasa, 20 por ciento de proteínas y 5 por ciento de carbohidratos, y requiere pesar y medir los alimentos. (Para mantener esto en perspectiva, los carbohidratos normalmente representan aproximadamente el 50 por ciento de la dieta típica estadounidense).
¿Hay alguna diferencia entre la dieta ceto y la dieta Atkins (o baja en carbohidratos)?
¿Qué es la cetosis y por qué es eficaz para ayudar a las personas a perder peso?
¿Qué alimentos puedes comer mientras estás en la dieta ceto?
¿Qué alimentos se deben evitar?
Hay muchos alimentos ceto en el mercado que pueden hacer la vida mucho más fácil, así como docenas de sitios web con deliciosas recetas ceto e ideas de comidas.
¿Cuáles son algunos beneficios para la salud de la dieta ceto?
La dieta ceto puede disminuir la inflamación y reducir el estrés oxidante en el cuerpo. De acuerdo con múltiples estudios, es un tratamiento eficaz para algunos trastornos de la epilepsia, dado que aproximadamente el 35 por ciento de las personas con epilepsia no responden a los medicamentos, la dieta ceto ofrece otra opción para el tratamiento de las convulsiones. La dieta también es efectiva en el tratamiento de personas con diabetes tipo 2 y se muestra prometedora para mejorar otras condiciones neurológicas y trastornos metabólicos. Puede prevenir o revertir algunas enfermedades crónicas, mejorar la memoria y la cognición, y reducir la grasa corporal. También hay estudios muy tempranos que sugieren que la combinación de una dieta ceto con quimioterapia durante el tratamiento del cáncer podría incluso ayudar a detener el crecimiento del tumor, pero se necesita más investigación.
¿Por qué se recomienda la dieta ceto para las personas con diabetes o prediabetes?
Para la población general, ¿es sana la dieta ceto?
¿Hay efectos secundarios negativos?
¿Consideraría la ceto como una dieta sostenible a largo plazo?
Mary Montgomery, MS, RD, CDN, es una dietista clínica pediátrica en el Centro de Epilepsia del Centro Médico NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell. Se especializa en la dieta cetogénica para sus pacientes pediátricos que sufren epilepsia, así como para adultos con epilepsia y cáncer. Para obtener más información, por favor visite healthmatters.nyp.org.