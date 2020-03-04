UC Recap – February 24th – February 29th

Feb 24 – Feb 29

A big congrats is in order to the good folks at Buunni Coffee for celebrating a full year at their Inwood outpost at 4961 Broadway. With that said, it is a must that you make your way there on Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m. for a special performance from the one and only AFRO DOMINICANO Band. AFRO DOMINICANO is a Latin Fusion band that centers its music around what they call Afro Caribbean soul. They blend traditional folkloric roots music from the Dominican Republic such as perico ripiao, palo, merengue, bachata with afro-beats, reggae, calypso, samba, funk, punk rock and other Caribbean rhythms. Trust me on this one, folks; these boys can play. Hit up our site for a super funky rendition of the classic Oscar De Leon song, “Llorarás.”

Once again, it’s on. Harlem Restaurant Week 2020 is in effect, familia. In addition to outstanding prix fixe deals throughout Harlem, various restaurants are planning entertainment showcases ranging from live jazz and music performances to dance and talks, in the tradition of Harlem’s gathering spots. You have until the 15th to take in all the culinary and cultural awesomeness. Hit up our site for more info.

Speaking of great Harlem food, did you know that critically acclaimed Chef JJ Johnson has returned to Harlem with Fieldtrip (109 Malcolm X Blvd)? Fieldtrip is a quick casual dining experience embracing international cooking practices and traditions surrounding the world’s most widely consumed staple food – rice. The James Beard Award-winning Chef, whose barrier-breaking Afro Asian American cuisine first earned national accolades and culinary distinction during his turn as executive chef at both the Cecil and Minton’s in Harlem, has delivered a concept designed to fill a gap in the community where quick, affordable, high quality meals are limited, while taking guests on a delightful culinary journey around the globe through rice. I will be hitting them up ASAP.

Mark your calendars, folks. The Up Theater Company has a new production in the works. A Barn Play, described as a “cast of farm animals perform[ing] a darkly comic fable for our time,” will have a limited run from March 18 to April 14 at the Good Shepherd School. Get your tickets ASAP.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.