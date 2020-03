Washing up on Wadsworth

Uptown school installs student laundry room

By Gregg McQueen

Six months after becoming principal at P.S. 132, Wendy Poveda noticed something unusual.

Members of the staff at the elementary school were bringing home and washing the clothes of students.

Approximately 25 percent of P.S. 132 Juan Pablo Duarte’s students suffer from housing insecurity, either residing in shelters or apartments that are overcrowded.

Some students would fail to come to school because they did not have clean clothes to wear, Poveda said.

“It impacts attendance, it impacts self-esteem,” she remarked.

A solution came in the form of suds.

The school, located at 185 Wadsworth Avenue, has installed an on-site washer and dryer to ensure that students have clean clothes.

The laundry room is the debut project of a new program – dubbed JPD Cares – designed to offer services and programming to aid families in need.

The machines were installed by Catholic Charities Community Services, Alianza Division (CCCS/Alianza), and will be free for families to use.

“Many of us take for granted that we can get our clothes washed, but that was not something that could happen for many of the families here,” said Beatriz Díaz Taveras, Executive Director of Catholic Charities Community Services New York. “That does impact the students. It affects how they’re able to learn and how comfortable [they are at] school.”

Soraya Rodríguez, who has two children at P.S. 132, said parents have long been expressing how difficult it is to do laundry.

“We’re going to feel comfortable to come to school with the uniforms clean,” she said, thanking Poveda for bringing in the washer and dryer.

“This principal always thinks about the community,” Rodríguez said.

Poveda reached out to CCCS/Alianza to see if laundry machines could be provided, she said.

“It’s important because our families are going to have a space where they can wash their clothes and also a place where they can gather,” said Eddie Silverio, Director of Catholic Charities Alianza Youth Services.

A case worker will soon be brought in to assess additional needs of families in need.

School leaders say that approximately 47 of the school community’s 195 families – nearly one-quarter – reside in shelters or overcrowded homes shared with extended family members.

“It goes beyond just the washing machines and we know that. It’s an opportunity to engage the families and talk to them,” Silverio said.

On February 27, the school and CCCS/Alianza hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the laundry room.

“What we’re doing today is celebrating the dignity of every child, the dignity of every family in this school, acknowledging that in order to have a just city, a just education system, we need to take care of the basic needs of our students,” said Chris Caruso, Senior Executive Director of the Office of Community Schools.

The machines will allow students in need to get their clothes washed more easily.

Poveda explained that P.S. 132 children will be able to bring their dirty laundry into school, where a school aide will wash the clothes and then send them back home with the kids.

“The students will have a little backpack with their name on it. Eventually we want to open it up to the families to come in to get their clothes washed, which will also give them a reason to come into the school,” said Poveda.

The school is seeking donations of detergent and other laundry supplies, she said.

“It’s not just what happens at the school, but also what happens in the home,” added Díaz Taveras said. “That’s where bringing the case managers here, and being one with the teachers, with the guidance counselors… is so important.”

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer called P.S. 132 “ahead of the curve” for adding the laundry machines, and said it was high time for more public schools to do the same.

She noted that P.S. 149 also installed a washer and dryer about four years ago. “It was the first time I’d heard of it,” Brewer said. “It changed the dynamic in that school.”

“When the clothes are clean, there’s no bullying,” she added. “I think it’ll help the teachers a lot.”

The laundry room at P.S. 132 is located near the school cafeteria, in a room formerly used as an office by CCCS/Alianza, which also provides students with Metrocards for public transportation and debit cards to buy food.

The plan is to eventually open up the laundry room to kids at Dos Puentes Elementary School, which shares the building with P.S. 132, Silverio said. He noted that it is rare to have washers and dryers in New York City schools.

“I believe this is the first [school] in the district to do this,” he said. “We’re looking at doing it in other schools that we partner with. I’ve already got emails from other places asking, ‘Can we do this for our school?’”

For more, please visit catholiccharitiesny.org.