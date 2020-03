We will not go back

The reality of bail reform

By Michael Blake

Your chance for justice should not be determined by the change in your jeans.

In New York, especially in the Bronx, Washington Heights, Brooklyn, Harlem and Southeast Queens, bail had developed into a mechanism for keeping poor people locked away, even when they are still innocent under the law.

In 2019, New York State undertook an ambitious bail reform program that eliminated bail for most non-violent offenses and attempted to right some of the wrongs of decades of misguided criminal justice policy.

But a few groups have loudly expressed concerns about public safety in the wake of this new law, arguing that it allows dangerous criminals to simply “walk free” and threaten society with more criminal activity.

This is simply not true.

Consider this for a moment: If an accused person pleads guilty to the accusation, then, she or he will likely be released without a custodial sentence.

Essentially, this debate is not about safety. If it were, we would not let people who acknowledge criminal guilt and who are subsequently convicted walk out free.

The concept of using money as a condition for freedom is the complete opposite of who we are as a people—especially when data clearly indicates that low-income defendants consistently show up to court, even when their own money is not on the line.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Latinos only own about 9.1% of the housing stock in the Bronx. If you do not own a home, you do not qualify for collateral bond and are thereby subject to cash bail. On average, the lowest set cash bail is $5,000.00. The average Bronx household earns about $38,000 annually. That family would need to have more than 4 net biweekly paychecks saved in order to be able to bail out a loved one in need. Keep at the math, and you will quickly realize that the system is rooted in valuing your bank account instead of your life.

Despite centuries of a criminal injustice system that has penalized Latino, African-American, African, Asian and all poor communities regardless of race, there are many voices now saying that we need to go backwards on bail.

We will not go back.

It is worth repeating some key facts.

New York law has not allowed for preventive detention based on a prediction of future “dangerousness” since 1971—a term which inevitably is weaponized against poor and minority defendants.

Under the previous system, defendants with means could simply pay their bail and go home – regardless of how “dangerous” they had been deemed. In fact, long before the new bail reform took effect, it was an established practice that prosecutors and judges could consider only whether a person was likely to return to court as the basis for detention. Moreover, our state had already begun utilizing other, more just options besides bail to encourage people to return for their court dates.

We must also keep in mind that the prosecution retains complete control over charging decisions, and if a person is accused of committing an offense that is truly serious in nature, the charging decision would (and should) reflect that and therefore make the individual ineligible for bail and pretrial release.

We all agree that hate crimes must be handled with particular care and sensitivity. Anti-Semitism, homophobia, and other destructive prejudices have deep roots, but there is no evidence that setting bail on defendants accused of committing hate crimes will somehow correct their views and keep society safer. Hate crimes involving serious violence are still bail-eligible, and we should expect that justice ultimately will be served regardless of whether bail was initially set.

While I am certainly open to legitimate changes and improvements, we should not let fear-mongering lead to irresponsible changes such as incorporating judicial discretion or dangerousness.

Judicial discretion sounds great in theory, and assessing “dangerousness” makes sense without any context when assessing a possible criminal. However, ask yourself, if your child, your loved one, your friend was at the wrong place at the wrong time, should he or she be considered “dangerous”? Would you want the decision about their release left to judicial discretion?

The fact is, race, class, gender and power lead to different sets of rules.

Harvey Weinstein, a man known to be a prolific sexual predator, was able to fight his case from the comfort of his own home because he could afford to pay his bail of $2 million – less than five percent of his 2018 salary.

But on any given night in New York, thousands of mostly black and brown men and women—even those accused of minor offenses—remained in jail because they could not afford their bail.

While waiting for trial, people would lose their jobs, their children, their homes, and their sanity. That’s why Kalief Browder, a former constituent of mine, has become a poster child for everything that was wrong with our system. Kalief took his own life at the age of 22 – after he spent three years fighting the charges while waiting at Rikers Island for trial with bail set at $3,000.

The charges were ultimately dropped by the prosecutor.

Under the old system, bail had effectively become a kind of ransom.

That has changed.

We – as legislators – changed the law last year to give them a chance.

In the words of the modern-day prophet Bryan Stevenson, “The opposite of poverty is not wealth. The opposite of poverty is justice.”

We must give New York’s bail reform a real fighting chance at success.

Let’s give all our people a chance to realize their destiny and not bail on bail reform.

Michael Blake is an Assemblymember in the New York State legislature. He represents the 79th Assembly District of the Bronx. For more, please visit bit.ly/3au1Vp7.

His district office is located at 780 Concourse Village West, on the Ground Floor. The number is 718.538.3829.