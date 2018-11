From fuel to spire

Groundbreaking held uptown for 22-story tower

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Dubbing it a “catalyst project” for Northern Manhattan, developers recently broke ground on the Radio Tower and Hotel, a new 22-story office and hotel tower in Washington Heights.

It will be the first high-rise, mixed-use building constructed in the neighborhood in over 50 years.

The project is expected to bring 16 floors of office space and 221 hotel rooms, along with 8,000 square feet of retail and community event space.

The project is led by developers Youngwoo & Associates, who are also behind plans to revamp the Bronx General Post Office into a retail hub.

At a groundbreaking ceremony on November 15, Youngwoo & Associates principal Young S. Woo remarked that the tower heralds positive change for the neighborhood by bringing needed workspace and jobs, as well as event space that can be used by community-based organizations.

“Every community needs a catalyst project,” he said. “It’s like Chelsea Market created the Meatpacking District in West Chelsea. This is a beginning of a change of the entire upper Manhattan.”

Located at 2420 Amsterdam Avenue between 180th and 181st Streets, the project will also feature an indoor parking garage, rooftop restaurant, and open-air courtyard.

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who has backed the project, said it represents “the beginning of creating good jobs, the beginning of creating opportunities” for Washington Heights.

He said the new facilities will provide space to host large events with views spanning from the Mario Cuomo Bridge in the north to the World Trade Center in the south. The site will also host visitors to local destinations such as the NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

He urged developers to hire local talent, not just for entry level positions but for all types of jobs.

“We have a lot of talent in this community,” Rodríguez said.

Purchased by Youngwoo & Associates in 2013 for $12 million, the site formerly held a gas station.

Woo recalled that his family stopped to refuel at the station decades ago during a trip to New York City.

Construction is expected to take about 24 months, he said.

Community Board 12 Chair Shah Ally said the project would bring sorely needed office and community space to the area, and noted that CB12 negotiated a scholarship program with the developers for local students to work in the restaurant while receiving free tuition and books.

Ally said he was hopeful that the office spaces will be kept affordable to local businesses.

“When we were discussing what type of businesses would locate here, a mind was given to local businesses that need space, like lawyers, single practitioners, medical space, accounting,” he explained. “So, that’s what the idea was — keep it small, keep it where uptown folks can afford it.”

Margarette Lee, principal of Youngwoo & Associates, said it will be a “beautiful, colorful building” offering “first class office, hotel and retail.”

The tower features a vertically stacked design with multi-colored sections. It was designed by renowned, Netherlands-based architecture outfit MVRDV, which is completing a project in New York City for the first time.

“This architect is a top ten architect in the world,” said Woo. “Convincing them to come is a meaningful thing.”

MVRDV Architect Frans De Witte, who designed the tower, said he was impressed with Washington Heights from the time he first toured the area three years ago.

“This is a vibrant neighborhood. It’s full of energy, and very diverse,” he said. “People want to move forward. Hopefully, this project is the start of a new energy in this neighborhood.”