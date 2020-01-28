A Harlem Lindy Hop

On Sat., Feb. 1st starting at 2:00 p.m., the Columbia Swing Dance Club and The Harlem Swing Dance Society welcome you to experience Harlem’s Lindy Hop culture in honor of Black History Month. Come for an afternoon of Harlem Lindy Hop and Swing Dance community activities. The event will take place at Columbia University’s Wein Hall located at 4211 West 116 Street between Amsterdam and Morningside Avenues. Admission is donation-based, recommended at $10 for general public and $5 for students with current I.D at the door. Portions of the proceeds go to The Frankie Manning Foundation and The Harlem Swing Dance Society.

For more, please call 347.709.7022 or contact theharlemswingdancesociety@gmail.com.

The Uncle Devin Show

The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling presents The Uncle Devin Show, an interactive, musical experience for children by renowned drummer and percussionist, Devin Walker. Held on Sat., Feb. 8th at 2:00 p.m., the show aims to highlight percussion instruments for children of all ages and is a dynamic cross between DC’s Trouble Funk and Schoolhouse Rock. The presentation is part of the museum’s “Story Time: Tales on Sugar Hill,” a series of curated programs that seek to provide children with a meaningful, interactive and fun art experience. The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue.

For more information, please visit sugarhillmuseum.org.

Chamber Celebration

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture presents its 12th Annual Black History Month Celebration. The celebration will feature virtuoso pianist Joseph Joubert and soprano Renay Joubert, as well as members of The Harlem Chamber Players. Terrance McKnight of WQXR will host and perform. This concert will celebrate #HarlemRen100 with music by Florence Price and George Walker, and poetry by Langston Hughes. This celebration will take place on Thurs., Feb. 13th at 6:30 p.m. at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/3aHEBp1.

Victorian Valentine

On Sat., Feb. 8th at 12:00 p.m., visit the Morris-Jumel Mansion for February’s Family Day to create your own handmade Victorian Valentine. Families will learn about the history of sending Valentine Cards on the “day of love,” while designing a Valentine card for a loved one. Using materials that would have been available in the Victorian Era as inspiration, such as lace, ribbon, and fabric flowers, participants will be able to create hand-made cards drawing from the symbolism of traditional Victorian Valentine imagery.

The Morris-Jumel Mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2Rq5R3J.