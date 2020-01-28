- English
- Español
A Harlem Lindy Hop
On Sat., Feb. 1st starting at 2:00 p.m., the Columbia Swing Dance Club and The Harlem Swing Dance Society welcome you to experience Harlem’s Lindy Hop culture in honor of Black History Month. Come for an afternoon of Harlem Lindy Hop and Swing Dance community activities. The event will take place at Columbia University’s Wein Hall located at 4211 West 116 Street between Amsterdam and Morningside Avenues. Admission is donation-based, recommended at $10 for general public and $5 for students with current I.D at the door. Portions of the proceeds go to The Frankie Manning Foundation and The Harlem Swing Dance Society.
For more, please call 347.709.7022 or contact theharlemswingdancesociety@gmail.com.
The Uncle Devin Show
The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling presents The Uncle Devin Show, an interactive, musical experience for children by renowned drummer and percussionist, Devin Walker. Held on Sat., Feb. 8th at 2:00 p.m., the show aims to highlight percussion instruments for children of all ages and is a dynamic cross between DC’s Trouble Funk and Schoolhouse Rock. The presentation is part of the museum’s “Story Time: Tales on Sugar Hill,” a series of curated programs that seek to provide children with a meaningful, interactive and fun art experience. The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling is located at 898 Saint Nicholas Avenue.
For more information, please visit sugarhillmuseum.org.
Chamber Celebration
The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture presents its 12th Annual Black History Month Celebration. The celebration will feature virtuoso pianist Joseph Joubert and soprano Renay Joubert, as well as members of The Harlem Chamber Players. Terrance McKnight of WQXR will host and perform. This concert will celebrate #HarlemRen100 with music by Florence Price and George Walker, and poetry by Langston Hughes. This celebration will take place on Thurs., Feb. 13th at 6:30 p.m. at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/3aHEBp1.
Victorian Valentine
On Sat., Feb. 8th at 12:00 p.m., visit the Morris-Jumel Mansion for February’s Family Day to create your own handmade Victorian Valentine. Families will learn about the history of sending Valentine Cards on the “day of love,” while designing a Valentine card for a loved one. Using materials that would have been available in the Victorian Era as inspiration, such as lace, ribbon, and fabric flowers, participants will be able to create hand-made cards drawing from the symbolism of traditional Victorian Valentine imagery.
The Morris-Jumel Mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2Rq5R3J.
Un Lindy Hop de Harlem
El sábado 1 de febrero a partir de las 2:00 p.m., el Club Columbia de Baile Swing y la Sociedad de Baile Swing de Harlem le dan la bienvenida para experimentar la cultura Lindy Hop de Harlem en honor al Mes de la Historia Negra. Venga a pasar una tarde de actividades comunitarias de Lindy Hop y Baile Swing de Harlem. El evento tendrá lugar en el Wein Hall de la Universidad Columbia, ubicado en el No. 4211 de la calle 116 oeste, entre las avenidas Ámsterdam y Morningside. La admisión es a base de donación, se recomiendan $10 dólares para el público en general y $5 para los estudiantes con identificación actual en la puerta. Parte de los ingresos van a la Fundación Frankie Manning y a la Sociedad de Baile Swing de Harlem.
Para más, por favor llame al 347.709.7022 o envíe un correo electrónico a theharlemswingdancesociety@gmail.com.
El espectáculo del Tío Devin
El Museo Infantil de Arte y Narración de Cuentos Sugar Hill presenta The Uncle Devin Show, una experiencia musical interactiva para niños del famoso baterista y percusionista, Devin Walker. El programa, que se celebra el sábado 8 de febrero a las 2:00 p.m., tiene como objetivo destacar los instrumentos de percusión para niños de todas las edades y es un cruce dinámico entre Trouble Funk de DC y Schoolhouse Rock. La presentación es parte de “Story Time: Tales on Sugar Hill” del museo, una serie de programas seleccionados que buscan proporcionar a los niños una experiencia artística significativa, interactiva y divertida. El Museo Infantil Sugar Hill de Arte y Narración de Cuentos está ubicado en el No. 898 de la avenida Saint Nicholas.
Para más información, por favor visite sugarhillmuseum.org.
Celebración de cámara
El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra presenta su duodécima celebración anual del Mes de la Historia Negra. La celebración contará con el virtuoso pianista Joseph Joubert y la soprano Renay Joubert, así como miembros de The Harlem Chamber Players. Terrance McKnight de WQXR será el anfitrión y presentador. Este concierto celebrará # HarlemRen100 con música de Florence Price y George Walker, y poesía de Langston Hughes, y tendrá lugar el jueves 13 de febrero a las 6:30 p.m. en el Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra, ubicado en el No. 515 del bulevar Malcolm X.
Para más información, por favor visite on.nypl.org/3aHEBp1.
San Valentín victoriano
El sábado 8 de febrero a las 12:00 p.m., visite la mansión Morris-Jumel para el Día de las Familias de febrero para crear su propio San Valentín victoriano hecho a mano. Las familias aprenderán sobre la historia del envío de tarjetas de San Valentín en el “día del amor”, mientras diseñan una tarjeta de San Valentín para un ser querido. Utilizando materiales que hubieran estado disponibles en la era victoriana como inspiración, como encaje, cinta y flores de tela, los participantes podrán crear tarjetas hechas a mano con el simbolismo de las imágenes tradicionales de San Valentín victoriana. La mansión Morris-Jumel está ubicada en el No. 65 de Jumel Terrace.
Para más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2Rq5R3J.