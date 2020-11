Stimulus, Stat

Deal in the difference-maker, says the mayor.

New York City is in dire need of another federal stimulus package to weather the financial aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“We need that stimulus to keep people going – and that means now,” de Blasio said. “And that’s going to mean everything starts to move. People have the money for the basics. It’s going to help jobs come back. It’s going to help us expand our reopening of our schools. Everything gets a boost from a stimulus, protecting all our essential services. It’s the difference-maker.”

On Monday, de Blasio provided his annual November financial plan update for the city, detailing the pandemic’s effect on the city’s FY21 budget, which now stands at $92 billion.

He said the budget remains balanced largely due to federal government support such as Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursable costs, COVID-19 relief grant funding and the initial round of stimulus checks to New Yorkers.

“The money that came from that first stimulus, that ended up in people’s pockets, some of that turned into revenue for the city as well, but also the direct grants that came to the city through stimulus, and of course FEMA aid, which has been absolutely crucial,” de Blasio said at a media briefing.

From April to September, New York City residents received approximately $40 billion in stimulus benefits, including stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and Paycheck Protection Program loans to employers, de Blasio explained.

He said another federal stimulus was needed to keep the city’s essential services going and provide a boost to New Yorkers.

De Blasio said the pandemic severely hurt employment rates and job totals in the city. In February, New York City had a record low-unemployment rate of 3.4 percent and 4.7 million jobs. During March and April, as the coronavirus forced business shutdowns, the city lost approximately 900,000 jobs, de Blasio said.

About one-third of those jobs have been recovered. The city’s unemployment rate in October was 13.2 percent, down from 20.3 percent in June.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s so important that this city’s ability to rebound is already in evidence,” de Blasio said.

He noted that the last preliminary budget, submitted in February for FY20, changed dramatically upon adoption in June due to the pandemic.

“We ended up with a budget that looked very, very different from what we thought it would. We had to cut a lot and there’s a lot of things that we thought were important, but we just couldn’t do,” he said.

The November 2020 Financial Plan outlines $1.3 billion in budget savings across FY21 and FY22, including $722 million in labor savings.

Among the city’s FY21 investments:

$113 million for emergency food delivery program.

$80 million for COVID-19 needs for schools, including cleaning supplies, PPE, barriers, air purifiers, and signage

$45 million for the Learning Bridges program

$7.5 million to cover the increase in call volume from New Yorkers seeking mental health support

$1.5 million for outreach on commercial lease legal assistance for small businesses

De Blasio will present a new Preliminary Budget plan in early 2021 to be adopted next June after negotiations with the City Council.

There is a budget gap for FY22 of $3.8 billion, de Blasio said, which must be balanced in the upcoming Preliminary Budget. He said the gap could be magnified without a federal stimulus and lead to additional cuts of city services.

“Right now, we don’t have a way to close that gap without federal support,” de Blasio said. “That’s why it’s so crucial that we see action at a federal level.”

To view the November Financial Plan, please visit on.nyc.gov/3710Pkz.