¡Presente!: The Clamor of Culture
By Sherry Mazzocchi
María Bido has become a celebrity chef – right in the neighborhood.
Known throughout the Lower East Side for her delicious renditions of classic Puerto Rican dishes such as pernil, yuca with garlic sauce and cuchifrito, Bido’s cooking show will be one of the highlights of the imminent 34th Annual Loisaida Festival.
Like last year, the festival will stream online starting on May 23rd and May 30th. While Bido is fairly new to the camera, her confident and relaxed style made her a natural, explained Alejandro Epifanio Torres. He serves as Executive Director of the Loisaida Center, the nonprofit which organizes the annual celebration.
“Her grandmother in Puerto Rico taught her to make everything, basically the entire repertoire of abuelita cooking.
Bido, who has presented a series of cooking classes on the center’s Youtube channel, is one of several locals hailed by this year’s festival for their contributions to the neighborhood as part of the “Viva Loisaida Awards.” Pepe Flores, an ethno-musicologist and the unofficial mayor of the Lower East Side, and Franky Alameda, founder of the Lower East Side Sports Academy, will also be honored.
This year’s festival features a wide selection of Latin music and dance. Headliners include Mexican singer and actor Fernando Allende; Puerto Rican folk singer Chabela Rodríguez; and the Afro-Brazilian Samba/Reggae band Batalá. Local artists include R&B singers Duendita (from Queens) and the Lower East Side’s own Linda Díaz, winner of National Public Radio’s 2020 Tiny Desk Concert Contest, and a performance by Afro-Caribbean/electronic music project ÌFÉ.
There is also a short film by Y No Había Luz, a Puerto Rican theater group, and a monologue by Loisaida Artistic Residency recipient Haus of Dust.
This year’s theme is ¡Viva Loisaida!, which is also the name of a 1978 documentary by photographer and filmmaker Marlis Momber. The 43-minute film, available on YouTube, is shot on the streets of a seemingly fading neighborhood. It portrays residents revitalizing their abandoned buildings through sweat equity, creating community gardens and the birth of the Nuyorican Poets Café. The 2021 festival pays tribute to Momber and her work.
Loisaida Center and Momber are currently in talks to establish her photo archives at the center. “This is a piece of history that we definitely cherish and would like to remember,” said Torres. The Center plans on creating programming around the archives, including local history, photojournalism and other activities.
The archives will be of interest to both long-time and recent Lower East Side residents. “That history is important to older generations,” Torres said. “At the same time, there are new generations that grew up here that are surprised to learn a lot about this. They say, ‘I didn’t know that is how the whole neighborhood transformed.’ That’s why we have community centers and community gardens. [There is a] sort of eclectic mix of immigrants and migrants, just people from all over. Even people that recently moved to the area feel there is something different here, there’s a sense of neighborhood that gets lost in other places in Manhattan.”
Last year’s festival was abruptly moved online due to the pandemic.
But that experience taught Torres and his crew a lot. “We learned that it actually works out better if you don’t go live if you’re not prepared with that type of show,” he said. “So, we avoided that this year.”
The 2021 segments are pre-recorded, with a lot of attention paid to production values and high-quality audio. “This year we definitely had a better grasp on how to approach the event,” he said.
While performing artists may miss the spontaneity and emotional response of a live audience, they also are able to exercise greater creative control, said Torres. “A lot of the artists have said that this feels very intimate as well, so they feel that they could actually be a bit more relaxed.”
Bido’s early segments were so well received that other organizations, including Essex Market, called Torres to see if they were interested in a partnership involving the newly minted “celebrity” chef.
Loisaida, Inc. got its start in the mid-1970’s by local activists. Eventually the group incorporated and provided youth development and employment services to the community. It has produced the Loisaida Festival annually since 1987.
In 2012, the Acacia Network, a comprehensive health, housing and economic development nonprofit, incorporated it into its social services network. It was renamed Loisaida Center, and it is currently located at 710 East 9th Street, across the street from its original location.
“We are kind of like the artist kid in the family,” said Torres, who noted that Loisaida Inc. had labored to sustain its programming over the years. Its adoption and inclusion as an affiliate within the Acacia Network helped reinvigorate it. “We can provide these new resources to our community,” he said. “It’s been a struggle, but it’s gratifying to hear from folks who’ve been here for 40 years who want to keep it. It’s going to keep getting better.”
Torres said Acacia sees the value of arts and culture in mental health.
Lymaris Albors, Acacia Network Executive Vice President and COO, has long championed the significance of a vibrant cultural component throughout the organization’s service portfolio.
“Creative expression is vital to sustaining the health of all individuals and to reinforcing the strength of our communities,” said Albors. “Whether mastering portrait photography with seniors or delving into puppet theater to explore social justice themes, Acacia has always incorporated cultural initiatives throughout the network that honor our members’ diverse traditions while also introducing innovative media that enhance their immense creative capacity. ¡Viva Loisaida!”
During the pandemic, the Loisaida Center continued to provide arts training online for residents in adult homes and in housing for people with special needs. “We basically provided art therapy for these communities and the results were amazing,” said Torres.
Classes in art history, dance demonstrations and painting and sculpting were offered. Materials were provided to residents who logged into the center’s server for classes.
“A lot of these folks were never exposed to anything like this before,” he said.
“Arts and culture really do heal,” said Torres. “And it serves as a tool for wellness and better health overall.”
The 34th Annual Loisaida Festival will stream live on Sunday, May 23rd and Sunday, May 30th at 2:00 pm via Facebook at facebook.com/LoisaidaFest/live and YouTube at youtube.com/c/
¡Presente!: el innegable clamor de la cultura
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
María Bido se ha convertido en una famosa chef, justo en el vecindario.
Conocida en todo el Lower East Side por sus deliciosas interpretaciones de platillos clásicos puertorriqueños como pernil, yuca con salsa de ajo y cuchifrito, el programa de cocina de Bido será uno de los aspectos más destacados del inminente 34° Festival Anual Loisaida.
Como el año pasado, el festival se transmitirá en línea a partir del 23 y 30 de mayo. Si bien Bido es bastante nueva para la cámara, su estilo confiado y relajado la hacen natural, explicó Alejandro Epifanio Torres, quien se desempeña como director ejecutivo del Centro Loisaida, la organización sin fines de lucro que organiza la celebración anual.
“Su abuela en Puerto Rico le enseñó a hacer de todo, básicamente todo el repertorio de la cocina de las abuelitas”.
Bido, quien ha presentado una serie de clases de cocina en el canal de Youtube del centro, es parte del grupo de locales aclamados por el festival de este año por sus contribuciones al vecindario como parte de los “Premios Viva Loisaida”. También serán homenajeados Pepe Flores, etnomusicólogo y alcalde no oficial del Lower East Side, y Franky Alameda, fundador de la Academia Deportiva Lower East Side.
El festival de este año presenta una amplia selección de música y bailes latinos. Los artistas principales incluyen al cantante y actor mexicano Fernando Allende; la cantante puertorriqueña de folk Chabela Rodríguez; y la banda afrobrasileña de samba/reggae Batalá. Los artistas locales incluyen a la cantante de R&B Duendita (de Queens) y la propia Linda Díaz del Lower East Side, ganadora del Concurso de Conciertos Tiny Desk 2020 de National Public Radio, y una actuación del proyecto afro-caribeño/de música electrónica ÌFÉ.
También hay un cortometraje de Y No Había Luz, un grupo de teatro puertorriqueño, y un monólogo de la ganadora de la Residencia Artística Loisaida, Haus of Dust.
El tema de este año es ¡Viva Loisaida!, que también es el nombre de un documental de 1978 de la fotógrafa y cineasta Marlis Momber. La película de 43 minutos, disponible en YouTube, está filmada en las calles de un vecindario aparentemente en decadencia. Captura a los residentes revitalizando sus edificios abandonados aportando mano de obra, creando jardines comunitarios y también retrata el nacimiento del Nuyorican Poets Café. El festival 2021 rinde homenaje a Momber y su obra.
El Centro Loisaida y Momber están actualmente en conversaciones para crear sus archivos de fotos en el centro. “Esta es una parte de la historia que definitivamente apreciamos y nos gustaría recordar”, dijo Torres. El Centro planea crear una programación en torno a los archivos, incluyendo la historia local, el periodismo fotográfico y otras actividades.
Los archivos serán de interés tanto para los residentes antiguos como para los recientes del Lower East Side. “Esa historia es importante para las generaciones mayores”, dijo Torres. “Al mismo tiempo, hay nuevas generaciones que crecieron aquí que se sorprenden al conocer mucho sobre esto. Dicen: no sabía que así se transformó todo el vecindario. Por eso tenemos centros comunitarios y jardines comunitarios. [Hay] una especie de mezcla ecléctica de inmigrantes y migrantes, simplemente gente de todas partes. Incluso las personas que se mudaron recientemente al área sienten que hay algo diferente aquí, una sensación de vecindario que se pierde en otros lugares de Manhattan”.
El festival del año pasado fue abruptamente movido en línea debido a la pandemia.
Pero esa experiencia enseñó mucho a Torres y su equipo. “Aprendimos que en realidad funciona mejor si no vas en vivo si no estás preparado para ese tipo de programa”, dijo. “Entonces, lo evitamos este año”.
Los segmentos de 2021 están pre grabados, prestando mucha atención a los valores de producción y al audio de alta calidad. “Este año definitivamente comprendimos mejor cómo abordar el evento”, dijo.
Si bien los artistas intérpretes pueden perder la espontaneidad y la respuesta emocional de una audiencia en vivo, también pueden ejercer un mayor control creativo, dijo Torres. “Muchos de los artistas han dicho que esto también se siente muy íntimo, por lo que perciben que en realidad podrían estar un poco más relajados”.
Los primeros segmentos de Bido fueron tan bien recibidos que otras organizaciones, incluyendo Essex Market, llamaron a Torres para ver si estaban interesados en una asociación que involucrara a la célebre chef de reciente creación.
Loisaida, Inc. tuvo su inicio a mediados de la década de 1970 por activistas locales. Finalmente, el grupo incorporó y proporcionó servicios de empleo y desarrollo juvenil a la comunidad. Produce el Festival Loisaida anualmente desde 1987.
En 2012, la Red Acacia, una organización integral de salud, vivienda y desarrollo económico sin fines de lucro, la incorporó a su red de servicios sociales. Fue rebautizada como Centro Loisaida y actualmente se encuentra en el No. 710 de la calle 9 este, al otro lado de la calle de su ubicación original.
“Somos como el niño artista en la familia”, dijo Torres, quien señaló que Loisaida Inc. ha trabajado para mantener su programación a lo largo de los años. Su adopción e inclusión dentro de la Red Acacia ayudó a revitalizarle. “Podemos proporcionar estos nuevos recursos a nuestra comunidad”, dijo. “Ha sido una lucha, pero es gratificante escuchar a personas que han estado aquí durante 40 años y que quieren conservarlo. Seguirá mejorando”.
Torres dijo que Acacia ve el valor de las artes y la cultura en la salud mental.
Lymaris Albors, vicepresidente ejecutivo y director de operaciones de Acacia Network, ha inculcado durante mucho tiempo la importancia de una unidad cultural vibrante en toda la cartera de servicios de la organización.
“La expresión creativa es vital para mantener la salud de todas las personas y reforzar la fuerza de nuestras comunidades”, dijo Albors. “Ya sea para aprender la fotografía de retratos con personas mayores o profundizar en el teatro de marionetas y explorar temas de justicia social, Acacia siempre ha incorporado iniciativas culturales en toda la red que honran las diversas tradiciones de nuestros miembros al tiempo que introducimos medios innovadores que mejoran su inmensa capacidad creativa. Estamos súper entusiasmados, como siempre, para el festival de este año. ¡Viva Loisaida! ”
Durante la pandemia, el Centro Loisaida continuó brindando capacitación artística en línea a residentes en hogares para adultos y en viviendas para personas con necesidades especiales. “Básicamente proporcionamos terapia de arte para estas comunidades y los resultados fueron asombrosos”, dijo. Impartieron clases de historia del arte, demostraciones de danza y pintura y escultura. Se proporcionaron materiales a los residentes que se inscribieron en el servidor del centro para las clases.
“Muchas de estas personas nunca antes estuvieron expuestas a algo como esto”, dijo Torres.
“Las artes y la cultura realmente curan”, dijo. “Y sirve como una herramienta para el bienestar y una mejor salud en general”.
El 34° Festival Anual Loisaida se transmitirá en vivo los domingos 23 y 30 de mayo a las 2:00 p.m., vía Facebook en facebook.com/LoisaidaFest/live y vía YouTube en youtube.com/c/TheLoisaidaIncCenter.