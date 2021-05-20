¡Presente!: The Clamor of Culture

By Sherry Mazzocchi

María Bido has become a celebrity chef – right in the neighborhood.

Known throughout the Lower East Side for her delicious renditions of classic Puerto Rican dishes such as pernil, yuca with garlic sauce and cuchifrito, Bido’s cooking show will be one of the highlights of the imminent 34th Annual Loisaida Festival.

Like last year, the festival will stream online starting on May 23rd and May 30th. While Bido is fairly new to the camera, her confident and relaxed style made her a natural, explained Alejandro Epifanio Torres. He serves as Executive Director of the Loisaida Center, the nonprofit which organizes the annual celebration.

“Her grandmother in Puerto Rico taught her to make everything, basically the entire repertoire of abuelita cooking.

Bido, who has presented a series of cooking classes on the center’s Youtube channel, is one of several locals hailed by this year’s festival for their contributions to the neighborhood as part of the “Viva Loisaida Awards.” Pepe Flores, an ethno-musicologist and the unofficial mayor of the Lower East Side, and Franky Alameda, founder of the Lower East Side Sports Academy, will also be honored.

This year’s festival features a wide selection of Latin music and dance. Headliners include Mexican singer and actor Fernando Allende; Puerto Rican folk singer Chabela Rodríguez; and the Afro-Brazilian Samba/Reggae band Batalá. Local artists include R&B singers Duendita (from Queens) and the Lower East Side’s own Linda Díaz, winner of National Public Radio’s 2020 Tiny Desk Concert Contest, and a performance by Afro-Caribbean/electronic music project ÌFÉ.

There is also a short film by Y No Había Luz, a Puerto Rican theater group, and a monologue by Loisaida Artistic Residency recipient Haus of Dust.

This year’s theme is ¡Viva Loisaida!, which is also the name of a 1978 documentary by photographer and filmmaker Marlis Momber. The 43-minute film, available on YouTube, is shot on the streets of a seemingly fading neighborhood. It portrays residents revitalizing their abandoned buildings through sweat equity, creating community gardens and the birth of the Nuyorican Poets Café. The 2021 festival pays tribute to Momber and her work.

Loisaida Center and Momber are currently in talks to establish her photo archives at the center. “This is a piece of history that we definitely cherish and would like to remember,” said Torres. The Center plans on creating programming around the archives, including local history, photojournalism and other activities.

The archives will be of interest to both long-time and recent Lower East Side residents. “That history is important to older generations,” Torres said. “At the same time, there are new generations that grew up here that are surprised to learn a lot about this. They say, ‘I didn’t know that is how the whole neighborhood transformed.’ That’s why we have community centers and community gardens. [There is a] sort of eclectic mix of immigrants and migrants, just people from all over. Even people that recently moved to the area feel there is something different here, there’s a sense of neighborhood that gets lost in other places in Manhattan.”

Last year’s festival was abruptly moved online due to the pandemic.

But that experience taught Torres and his crew a lot. “We learned that it actually works out better if you don’t go live if you’re not prepared with that type of show,” he said. “So, we avoided that this year.”

The 2021 segments are pre-recorded, with a lot of attention paid to production values and high-quality audio. “This year we definitely had a better grasp on how to approach the event,” he said.

While performing artists may miss the spontaneity and emotional response of a live audience, they also are able to exercise greater creative control, said Torres. “A lot of the artists have said that this feels very intimate as well, so they feel that they could actually be a bit more relaxed.”

Bido’s early segments were so well received that other organizations, including Essex Market, called Torres to see if they were interested in a partnership involving the newly minted “celebrity” chef.

Loisaida, Inc. got its start in the mid-1970’s by local activists. Eventually the group incorporated and provided youth development and employment services to the community. It has produced the Loisaida Festival annually since 1987.

In 2012, the Acacia Network, a comprehensive health, housing and economic development nonprofit, incorporated it into its social services network. It was renamed Loisaida Center, and it is currently located at 710 East 9th Street, across the street from its original location.

“We are kind of like the artist kid in the family,” said Torres, who noted that Loisaida Inc. had labored to sustain its programming over the years. Its adoption and inclusion as an affiliate within the Acacia Network helped reinvigorate it. “We can provide these new resources to our community,” he said. “It’s been a struggle, but it’s gratifying to hear from folks who’ve been here for 40 years who want to keep it. It’s going to keep getting better.”

Torres said Acacia sees the value of arts and culture in mental health.

Lymaris Albors, Acacia Network Executive Vice President and COO, has long championed the significance of a vibrant cultural component throughout the organization’s service portfolio.

“Creative expression is vital to sustaining the health of all individuals and to reinforcing the strength of our communities,” said Albors. “Whether mastering portrait photography with seniors or delving into puppet theater to explore social justice themes, Acacia has always incorporated cultural initiatives throughout the network that honor our members’ diverse traditions while also introducing innovative media that enhance their immense creative capacity. ¡Viva Loisaida!”

During the pandemic, the Loisaida Center continued to provide arts training online for residents in adult homes and in housing for people with special needs. “We basically provided art therapy for these communities and the results were amazing,” said Torres.

Classes in art history, dance demonstrations and painting and sculpting were offered. Materials were provided to residents who logged into the center’s server for classes.

“A lot of these folks were never exposed to anything like this before,” he said.

“Arts and culture really do heal,” said Torres. “And it serves as a tool for wellness and better health overall.”

The 34th Annual Loisaida Festival will stream live on Sunday, May 23rd and Sunday, May 30th at 2:00 pm via Facebook at facebook.com/LoisaidaFest/live and YouTube at youtube.com/c/ TheLoisaidaIncCenter.