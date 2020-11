“We took it as far as we could take it”

Court allows Inwood rezoning to proceed

By Gregg McQueen

The rezoning will proceed.

New York State’s highest court has declined to hear a request by Inwood residents and business owners to stop the city’s attempt to rezone parts of the neighborhood.

On Monday morning, the New York Court of Appeals announced it would not hear an appeal of a July 23 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the rezoning. That decision, rendered 5-0 by a panel of Appellate Division judges, reversed an earlier ruling by Supreme Court Justice Verna Saunders to nullify the city’s plan, which was challenged in a lawsuit by community stakeholders.

Because the July ruling was unanimous, the plaintiffs needed the Court of Appeals to agree to take up the case. The Court of Appeals did not issue an explanation for declining to hear the appeal.

The latest decision effectively allows the rezoning to move forward and brings an end to a protracted legal battle to halt the project, which was approved by the City Council in 2018.

Cheryl Pahaham, Co-Chair of Inwood Legal Action (ILA), which sued the city on behalf of community group Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, acknowledged that the state lawsuit is finished.

“We took it as far as we could take it. We’re disappointed but we have to accept the decision,” Pahaham said. “It’s not an easy task to go against the city.”

In a statement, New York City Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson called the Court of Appeals action “a win for New Yorkers” and a validation of the city’s rezoning procedure.

“This rezoning will allow the creation of thousands of affordable housing units and other community improvements to move forward,” Johnson said. “We are pleased the court agreed the city’s environmental review was thorough, reasonable and in full compliance with all the law required. The petitioners raised important issues of equity, but this case was not the place for them to be resolved. It is an important moment to move forward and dramatically address a housing shortage that overwhelms many families in this city.”

While the city’s rezoning plan includes the creation of thousands of affordable housing units and is slated to bring $200 million in community investments, opponents have expressed fear that the rezoning would cause widespread displacement of longtime residents and business owners by driving up rents.

The lawsuit by ILA contended that the city failed to properly study the rezoning’s impact on residents of color and minority-owned businesses, as well as other harmful effects to the neighborhood’s environment, infrastructure and character.

After challenging the de Blasio administration in court for two years, Pahaham vowed that community members would press forward in their efforts to prevent displacement.

“This case may be over but we can continue to fight for policies and principles,” she said. “There’s still so much work that needs to be done in our community to ensure people have affordable housing.”

Pahaham said that ILA was working to develop a federal lawsuit in collaboration with other rezoned neighborhoods, alleging that the city violated the federal Fair Housing Act by advancing rezonings without calculating the displacement effects on people of color.

The group is also seeking to form a Community Land Trust, which would allow the community to maintain ownership of land where new buildings are created as a way to help ensure permanent affordable housing.

“We’re doing it a little bit differently as we don’t have a nonprofit sponsoring us, but we want to give the community more control over what gets built here,” Pahaham said.

Advocates are also pushing for the passage of a City Council bill that would force the city to conduct racial impact studies whenever a rezoning is proposed.

Introduced in May 2019 by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, Intro 1572 would require an analysis of racial and ethnic impacts, and whether the proposed action would affirmatively further fair housing within the meaning of the Fair Housing Act.

“The city does know who will be affected but by refusing to do a study, they have plausible deniability,” said Alex Fennell, a coordinator with the Racial Impact Study Coalition, a collection of 15 advocacy groups that coalesced around the pending legislation.

“The residents of Inwood knew what their community would face after the rezoning,” said Fennell. Currently, the majority of apartment renters in Inwood are Dominican.

“A review of the impacts seemed like such a simple ask in the Inwood lawsuit,” Fennell added. “Of course, the city is pushing back because it would change the nature of how projects move forward.”

She pointed to a report by Churches United for Fair Housing (CUFFH) that revealed that the rezoning of Williamsburg and Greenpoint in Brooklyn led to a decrease of 15,000 Latino residents between 2000 and 2015, despite a population increase of 20,000 over the same time period.

“Overwhelmingly, low income people of color have been displaced following rezonings, while affluent white people have moved into those communities,” she said.

According to the CUFFH study, Williamsburg/Greenpoint lost 942 rent-stabilized units after the rezoning. Fennell expressed concern about a similar effect in Northern Manhattan, which has the largest stock of rent-stabilized apartments in New York City.

“The impact on rent-stabilized units can be catastrophic after Inwood is rezoned,” she said.

Pahaham remarked that the city’s housing and land use policies have historically been “racist.”

“With all that has been going on recently — with Black Lives Matter, the pandemic — we were hoping the court would be motivated to think about inequality and how it related to rezonings,” she said.

The Court of Appeals decision will be viewed as a victory for the de Blasio administration and real estate developers seeking to start projects in Inwood. In the short term, it will allow two major projects to continue: a joint effort by Joy Construction and Maddd Equities at 3875 Ninth Avenue that will create 614 residential units and 65,000 square feet of commercial space, and the redevelopment of the Inwood Library into a 14-story building featuring 175 affordable apartments, a new library and a Pre-K facility.

“The Inwood plan will bring significant investments to a community that has been neglected for generations,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who represents the neighborhood and backed the rezoning. “We have secured millions of dollars for our parks, schools, and crumbling infrastructure. I am committed to continuing to work alongside all Northern Manhattan elected and community leaders to ensure that the city honors the millions of dollars in investments that we have secured for our community.

Pahaham called on Inwood tenants to educate themselves against potential displacement if housing costs escalate due to the rezoning.

“We have to have strong tenant associations. If people are informed and know their rights, it’s easier to stay in your home,” she said.

“In the long run, we don’t want the city making decisions on housing the way they’ve always done it,” she said. “That has to change.”