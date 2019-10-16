Second Start

Formerly incarcerated focus of new city initiative

By Gregg McQueen

Julio Cancel remembers hitting rock bottom.

The Bronx native recalled the night in 2007 when he led law enforcement on a car chase across the George Washington Bridge, wanted on drug and robbery charges. “I was on parole for two years, and I got back into the same lifestyle I was living,” he said.

Feeling hopeless, he decided to take extreme measures — he pulled his car over, and jumped from the bridge. Though he survived the fall, Cancel was in a coma for six months, after which he was transferred to a federal prison.

“From that day forward, no matter what — no matter how much time the government gave me —I told myself that it’s time for change,” he stated. Cancel took college courses and earned a culinary arts certificate while in college. When he exited prison, he sought assistance from Exodus Transitional Community, an East Harlem-based nonprofit that provides support services to help formerly incarcerated individuals reenter society.

For the past year, Cancel has worked as a prep chef for a Park Avenue restaurant, and also visits affiliated restaurants to train staff.

“I’m striving to be the best that I can be. And when I feel like I’m going left, I get on that phone and I call Exodus, I call my counselor or I call anybody that’s here and I speak to them,” he said.

“I’m not supposed to be sitting here talking right now. I’m supposed to be buried. With the grace of God, I’m here,” he added. “And with the faith of Exodus and my family, I built a foundation that I don’t think can ever be broken.”

Cancel spoke at Exodus headquarters on Tuesday, at a roundtable with Mayor Bill de Blasio, who visited the nonprofit to announce that the city was investing $19 million annually to provide job readiness workshops, social services, and transitional employment to all individuals leaving city jails, regardless of sentencing.

Launched in April 2018, the city’s Jails to Jobs program was able to offer transitional employment to about 5,000 individuals who were serving a city sentence. That programming, provided in collaboration with partner organizations such as Exodus and The Fortune Society, among others, will now be expanded to more than 9,000 people, city officials said.

“[This] program affirms the value of what Fortune has learned over more than five decades: jobs matter on the road to successful reentry,” said JoAnne Page, President and CEO of The Fortune Society, in a statement. “When individuals emerge from the trauma of Rikers Island – even after a short incarceration – they have often lost their jobs, and too often jeopardized their housing as well. [This] program gives Fortune participants an immediate opportunity to obtain paid work – work that helps put food on the table, support the family and most important, puts them on the pathway to permanent employment. Employment is key to stopping the cycle of recidivism.”

“From this point on, everyone who goes through our correction system will get a transitional job when they leave one of our jails, every single person,” said de Blasio, who noted that the transitional jobs would be provided with the help of partner agencies such as Exodus. “Because it’s one thing to talk about redemption, but if you leave a correctional facility and you don’t have a job to go to, you’re in a really tough spot. And the chance of getting on the right track and staying on the right track gets greatly, greatly reduced.”

“New York City has always been a place that believed in second chances. And now we’re going to make sure everyone gets that second chance,” de Blasio added.

Also in attendance was Councilmember Diana Ayala, whose district includes East Harlem and the Bronx.

“The Jails to Job initiative demonstrates our city’s commitment to providing justice-involved people with the resources necessary to lead productive and rewarding lives,” said Ayala in a statement. “I thank providers like Exodus for doing this critical work and look forward to the program’s growth with this expanded funding.”

Exodus was founded in 1999 by South Bronx native Julio Medina, who said he witnessed a lack of services for the formerly incarcerated after serving his own 12-year prison sentence.

He said he thought he could help reduce the number of men and women returning to prison if he could provide them with support to get them back on their feet.

Over two decades, Exodus has served about 20,000 people with case management services and paid transitional employment, sometime with the organization itself.

“We have 47 people on staff. And I think the amazing thing is, not only are they educated, not only do they have the credentials, but 85 percent of them are justice-involved,” Medina said. “So, before it was popular, we realized the talent that exists with so many of the women and men that are being released from our jails and prisons, and we tapped into that talent.”

Medina thanked de Blasio for funding programs to help the formerly incarcerated.

“This success we talk about is not our own. If it’s not for [help], we [wouldn’t] have the funding to do this work,” he said. “We won’t have the opportunity to showcase the goodness of people, people that have some redemptive qualities that are just looking for a second chance.”

De Blasio said that organizations such as Exodus would be on the receiving end of the $19 million in increased funding, and were successful because they were “all about redemption.”

“There’s a lot of people who ended up incarcerated because they made a mistake, had the wrong influence in life, because of a crisis,” he said. “It could have happened to a lot of other people too and it did not make them less human.”

De Blasio also noted that the city had revised the estimated jail population to 3,300 by the year 2026, down from the earlier estimate of 4,000. The new figure will allow the city to reduce the size of four planned community-based jails.

“We’re on target to have the lowest incarceration rate of any big city,” de Blasio said.

Cancel, who is trying to help other Exodus clients get hired in the restaurant business, said he never envisioned himself experiencing success.

“I never even saw myself living to this age, because I was running the streets and doing a bunch of crazy stuff,” Cancel said. “I thought that either someone was going to kill me, or I was going to spend my life in prison.”

He stressed that others attempting to transition should connect with resources that can offer foundations for stability.

“Always look for a good support system, because with a good system you can get to where you want to go,” he said. “It’s better to be with people that understand you, has been in a situation that you’ve been to, that could relate to you.”

For more information on Exodus Transitional Community, please visit etcny.org or call 917.492.0990.

Its office is located at 2271 Third Avenue New York, NY 10035.