Second Start
Formerly incarcerated focus of new city initiative
By Gregg McQueen
Julio Cancel remembers hitting rock bottom.
The Bronx native recalled the night in 2007 when he led law enforcement on a car chase across the George Washington Bridge, wanted on drug and robbery charges. “I was on parole for two years, and I got back into the same lifestyle I was living,” he said.
Feeling hopeless, he decided to take extreme measures — he pulled his car over, and jumped from the bridge. Though he survived the fall, Cancel was in a coma for six months, after which he was transferred to a federal prison.
“From that day forward, no matter what — no matter how much time the government gave me —I told myself that it’s time for change,” he stated. Cancel took college courses and earned a culinary arts certificate while in college. When he exited prison, he sought assistance from Exodus Transitional Community, an East Harlem-based nonprofit that provides support services to help formerly incarcerated individuals reenter society.
For the past year, Cancel has worked as a prep chef for a Park Avenue restaurant, and also visits affiliated restaurants to train staff.
“I’m striving to be the best that I can be. And when I feel like I’m going left, I get on that phone and I call Exodus, I call my counselor or I call anybody that’s here and I speak to them,” he said.
“I’m not supposed to be sitting here talking right now. I’m supposed to be buried. With the grace of God, I’m here,” he added. “And with the faith of Exodus and my family, I built a foundation that I don’t think can ever be broken.”
Cancel spoke at Exodus headquarters on Tuesday, at a roundtable with Mayor Bill de Blasio, who visited the nonprofit to announce that the city was investing $19 million annually to provide job readiness workshops, social services, and transitional employment to all individuals leaving city jails, regardless of sentencing.
Launched in April 2018, the city’s Jails to Jobs program was able to offer transitional employment to about 5,000 individuals who were serving a city sentence. That programming, provided in collaboration with partner organizations such as Exodus and The Fortune Society, among others, will now be expanded to more than 9,000 people, city officials said.
“[This] program affirms the value of what Fortune has learned over more than five decades: jobs matter on the road to successful reentry,” said JoAnne Page, President and CEO of The Fortune Society, in a statement. “When individuals emerge from the trauma of Rikers Island – even after a short incarceration – they have often lost their jobs, and too often jeopardized their housing as well. [This] program gives Fortune participants an immediate opportunity to obtain paid work – work that helps put food on the table, support the family and most important, puts them on the pathway to permanent employment. Employment is key to stopping the cycle of recidivism.”
“From this point on, everyone who goes through our correction system will get a transitional job when they leave one of our jails, every single person,” said de Blasio, who noted that the transitional jobs would be provided with the help of partner agencies such as Exodus. “Because it’s one thing to talk about redemption, but if you leave a correctional facility and you don’t have a job to go to, you’re in a really tough spot. And the chance of getting on the right track and staying on the right track gets greatly, greatly reduced.”
“New York City has always been a place that believed in second chances. And now we’re going to make sure everyone gets that second chance,” de Blasio added.
Also in attendance was Councilmember Diana Ayala, whose district includes East Harlem and the Bronx.
“The Jails to Job initiative demonstrates our city’s commitment to providing justice-involved people with the resources necessary to lead productive and rewarding lives,” said Ayala in a statement. “I thank providers like Exodus for doing this critical work and look forward to the program’s growth with this expanded funding.”
Exodus was founded in 1999 by South Bronx native Julio Medina, who said he witnessed a lack of services for the formerly incarcerated after serving his own 12-year prison sentence.
He said he thought he could help reduce the number of men and women returning to prison if he could provide them with support to get them back on their feet.
Over two decades, Exodus has served about 20,000 people with case management services and paid transitional employment, sometime with the organization itself.
“We have 47 people on staff. And I think the amazing thing is, not only are they educated, not only do they have the credentials, but 85 percent of them are justice-involved,” Medina said. “So, before it was popular, we realized the talent that exists with so many of the women and men that are being released from our jails and prisons, and we tapped into that talent.”
Medina thanked de Blasio for funding programs to help the formerly incarcerated.
“This success we talk about is not our own. If it’s not for [help], we [wouldn’t] have the funding to do this work,” he said. “We won’t have the opportunity to showcase the goodness of people, people that have some redemptive qualities that are just looking for a second chance.”
De Blasio said that organizations such as Exodus would be on the receiving end of the $19 million in increased funding, and were successful because they were “all about redemption.”
“There’s a lot of people who ended up incarcerated because they made a mistake, had the wrong influence in life, because of a crisis,” he said. “It could have happened to a lot of other people too and it did not make them less human.”
De Blasio also noted that the city had revised the estimated jail population to 3,300 by the year 2026, down from the earlier estimate of 4,000. The new figure will allow the city to reduce the size of four planned community-based jails.
“We’re on target to have the lowest incarceration rate of any big city,” de Blasio said.
Cancel, who is trying to help other Exodus clients get hired in the restaurant business, said he never envisioned himself experiencing success.
“I never even saw myself living to this age, because I was running the streets and doing a bunch of crazy stuff,” Cancel said. “I thought that either someone was going to kill me, or I was going to spend my life in prison.”
He stressed that others attempting to transition should connect with resources that can offer foundations for stability.
“Always look for a good support system, because with a good system you can get to where you want to go,” he said. “It’s better to be with people that understand you, has been in a situation that you’ve been to, that could relate to you.”
For more information on Exodus Transitional Community, please visit etcny.org or call 917.492.0990.
Its office is located at 2271 Third Avenue New York, NY 10035.
Segundo inicio
Enfoque sobre ex convictos en nueva iniciativa
Por Gregg McQueen
Julio Cancel recuerda haber tocado fondo.
El nativo del Bronx recordó la noche en 2007 cuando dirigió a las fuerzas del orden público en una persecución en automóvil a través del puente George Washington, siendo buscado por cargos de robo y drogas. “Estuve en libertad condicional durante dos años y volví al mismo estilo de vida que estaba viviendo”, dijo.
Sintiéndose desesperado, decidió tomar medidas extremas: detuvo su automóvil y saltó del puente. Aunque sobrevivió a la caída, Cancel estuvo en coma durante seis meses, tras lo cual fue trasladado a una prisión federal.
“A partir de ese día, pasara lo que pasara, sin importa la condena que me diera gobierno, me dije que era hora de cambiar”, afirmó. Cancel tomó cursos universitarios y obtuvo un certificado de artes culinarias mientras estaba en la universidad. Cuando salió de la prisión, buscó ayuda de la Comunidad de transición Exodus, una organización sin fines de lucro con sede en East Harlem que brinda servicios de apoyo para ayudar a las personas previamente encarceladas a reingresar a la sociedad.
Durante el año pasado, Cancel trabajó como chef de preparación para un restaurante de Park Avenue, y también visita restaurantes afiliados para capacitar al personal.
“Me esfuerzo por ser lo mejor que puedo ser. Y cuando siento que me salgo del camino, tomo el teléfono y llamo a Exodus, llamo a mi consejero o llamo a cualquiera que esté aquí y les hablo”, dijo.
“Se supone que no debería estar sentado aquí hablando ahora mismo. Se supone que debería estar enterrado. Con la gracia de Dios, estoy aquí”, agregó. “Y con la fe de Exodus y mi familia, construí una base que no creo que se pueda romper”.
Cancel habló el martes en la sede de Exodus, en una mesa redonda con el alcalde Bill de Blasio, quien visitó a la organización sin fines de lucro para anunciar que la ciudad estaba invirtiendo $19 millones de dólares anuales para proporcionar talleres de preparación para el trabajo, servicios sociales y empleo de transición a todas las personas que salen de las cárceles de la ciudad, independientemente de la sentencia.
Lanzado en abril de 2018, el programa de la ciudad “de la Cárcel al Empleo” pudo ofrecer trabajo de transición a aproximadamente 5,000 personas que cumplían una condena de la ciudad. Esa programación, proporcionada en colaboración con organizaciones asociadas como Exodus y The Fortune Society, entre otras, ahora se ampliará a más de 9,000 personas, dijeron funcionarios de la ciudad.
“[Este] programa afirma el valor de lo que Fortune ha aprendido durante más de cinco décadas: los trabajos son importantes en el camino hacia un reingreso exitoso”, dijo JoAnne Page, presidenta y directora general de The Fortune Society, en un comunicado. “Cuando las personas emergen del trauma de Rikers Island, incluso después de un breve encarcelamiento, a menudo pierden sus empleos y con demasiada frecuencia ponen en peligro su vivienda. [Este] programa brinda a los participantes de Fortune una oportunidad inmediata de obtener un trabajo remunerado: un empleo que ayuda a poner comida en la mesa, a apoyar a la familia y, lo más importante, los coloca en el camino hacia el empleo permanente. El empleo es clave para detener el ciclo de reincidencia”.
“A partir de este momento, todos los que pasen por nuestro sistema de correccional obtendrán un empleo de transición cuando salgan de una de nuestras cárceles, cada persona”, dijo de Blasio, señalando que los trabajos de transición se proporcionarían con la ayuda de agencias asociadas como Exodus. “Porque una cosa es hablar sobre la redención, pero si sales de un centro correccional y no tienes un trabajo al cual ir, estás en una situación realmente difícil. Y la posibilidad de seguir y mantenerte en el camino correcto se reduce enormemente”.
“La ciudad de Nueva York siempre ha sido un lugar que cree en las segundas oportunidades. Y ahora nos aseguraremos de que todos tengan esa segunda oportunidad”, agregó de Blasio.
También asistió la concejala Diana Ayala, cuyo distrito incluye East Harlem y el Bronx.
“La iniciativa de la Cárcel al Empleo demuestra el compromiso de nuestra ciudad de proporcionar a las personas involucradas en la justicia los recursos necesarios para llevar una vida productiva y gratificante”, dijo Ayala en un comunicado. “Agradezco a proveedores como Exodus por hacer este trabajo crítico y espero con interés el crecimiento del programa con este financiamiento ampliado”.
Exodus fue fundado en 1999 por Julio Medina, nativo del sur del Bronx, quien dijo que fue testigo de la falta de servicios para los ex convictos después de cumplir su propia condena de 12 años de prisión.
Dijo que pensaba que podría ayudar a reducir la cantidad de hombres y mujeres que regresaban a prisión si podía brindarles apoyo para que se recuperaran.
Durante dos décadas, Exodus ha prestado servicios a aproximadamente 20,000 personas con servicios de administración de casos y empleo remunerado de transición, en algún momento con la propia organización.
“Tenemos a 47 personas en el personal. Y creo que lo sorprendente es que no solo están educados, no solo tienen las credenciales, sino que el 85 por ciento de ellos están involucrados en la justicia”, dijo Medina. “Entonces, antes de que fuera popular, nos dimos cuenta del talento que existe con tantas mujeres y hombres que están siendo liberados de nuestras cárceles y prisiones, y lo aprovechamos”.
Medina agradeció a De Blasio por los programas de financiación para ayudar a los anteriormente encarcelados.
“Este éxito del que hablamos no es nuestro. Si no fuera por [la ayuda], [no] tendríamos los fondos para hacer este trabajo”, dijo. “No tendríamos la oportunidad de mostrar la bondad de las personas, quienes tienen algunas cualidades redentoras que solo buscan una segunda oportunidad”.
De Blasio dijo que organizaciones como Exodus recibirían los $19 millones de dólares en fondos incrementados, y tuvieron éxito porque tratan “sobre la redención”.
“Hay muchas personas que terminaron encarceladas porque cometieron un error, tuvieron una influencia equivocada en la vida, debido a una crisis”, dijo. “También podría haberle sucedido a muchas otras personas y no los hizo menos humanos”.
De Blasio igualmente señaló que la ciudad modificó la población estimada de la cárcel a 3,300 personas para el año 2026, por debajo de la estimación anterior de 4,000. La nueva cifra permitirá a la ciudad reducir el tamaño de cuatro cárceles comunitarias planificadas.
“Tenemos el objetivo de la tasa de encarcelamiento más baja de cualquier gran ciudad”, dijo de Blasio.
Cancel, quien está tratando de ayudar a otros clientes de Exodus a ser contratados en el negocio de restaurantes, dijo que nunca se imaginó a sí mismo experimentando el éxito.
“Nunca me visualicé viviendo a esta edad, porque corría por las calles y hacía un montón de cosas locas”, dijo Cancel. “Pensé que o alguien me iba a matar o que iba a pasar mi vida en prisión”.
Hizo hincapié en que otros que intentan hacer la transición deben conectarse con recursos que pueden ofrecer bases para la estabilidad.
“Siempre busquen un buen sistema de apoyo, porque con un buen sistema pueden llegar a donde quieren ir”, dijo. “Es mejor estar con personas que los entienden, que ha estado en una situación en la que ustedes han estado, que puedan identificarse con ustedes”.
Para obtener más información sobre Exodus Transitional Community, visite etcny.org o llame al 917.492.0990.
Su oficina está ubicada en 2271 Third Avenue New York, NY 10035.