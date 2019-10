Terminal of Intervals

Bankruptcy filing latest setback at GWB station

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a steep toll.

The renovation of the George Washington Bridge Bus Station has long been mired in controversy.

Now, as several long-delayed small businesses prepare to finally debut at the terminal, the developer associated with the $183 million rehab project announced it filed for bankruptcy protection – the latest news to roil those who rely on the terminal for commerce and transit.

George Washington Bridge Bus Station Development Venture LLC filed for bankruptcy on October 7. According to court documents, the developer has declared assets between $50 million and $100 million in assets, with liabilities of up to $500 million.

It marked the latest in seemingly endless setbacks that have embroiled the project, which was created to modernize the terminal by improving gates and the waiting area, while enhancing subway access and adding retail space.

First announced in 2008 by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the project was initially slated for completion in 2013. However, construction did not begin until 2014.

A host of construction delays, which raised the ire of elected officials and commuters, delayed the debut of the remodeled station until 2017.

While the station remained functional during renovations, buses could only be reached via a temporary staircase, which was not ADA-accessible. The only available waiting area was a temporary trailer that often became cramped.

The retail portion of the station — which increased to 120,000 square feet after initial plans for 30,000 square feet — has never fully been completed.

Currently, the two lower levels of the station feature retail spaces. A handful of anchor stores, including Fine Fare, Marshall’s and The Gap, have been operating since 2017, while a community space run by the Juan Pablo Duarte Foundation opened in August. The space was opened to present cultural, artistic, and educational programming celebrating Dominican heritage.

The Port Authority said the bankruptcy filing will not affect the station’s operations or retail stores.

“The Port Authority will work proactively with those handling Monday’s bankruptcy filing by the developers of the retail spaces located under the George Washington Bridge Bus Station to ensure continuity for the existing and future retail operations,” said Port Authority spokesperson Steve Coleman in an email. “Under the terms of the developer’s lease, the Port Authority must approve any assignment of the lease for retail operations to another party. The retail developer also is contractually bound to continue the existing lease for the bus station’s community space, managed by the Juan Pablo Duarte Foundation.”

“The developer has nothing to do with the bus station itself since the developer’s leasehold extends only to the building’s retail spaces,” Coleman said, noting that the bankruptcy is not expected to hinder the leasing of currently unoccupied retail spots. “This legal action will therefore have no impact on day-to-day activity at the bus station, and bus service will continue to operate normally.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who has been critical of delays associated with the station’s reconstruction, said he would be monitoring the situation.

“My district offices were notified earlier this week that the developer would be filing for bankruptcy. The Port Authority has assured us this filing will have no impact on the community space, retailers or bus service, and I will continue to follow these developments to ensure that remains the case,” Espaillat said.

Two stores — Buunni Coffee and VS Berry — are expected to open soon.

Buunni Coffee co-owner Elias Gurmu, who initially signed a lease in 2014, expressed relief that his store was finally close to opening its doors.

“I was the first retailer in this project to sign a lease,” said Gurmu. “It’s been five long years that we’ve been waiting.”

Gurmu blamed the developer for construction delays and poor communication with retailers.

“It was one slowdown after another,” he said. “There was no communication, nothing. It was difficult to plan.”

Victor Sidberry, co-owner of VS Berry, said he was preparing to open the frozen yogurt store by the end of October — four years after first signing his lease.

“It’s taken a financial toll, not being able to open,” he said. “I’ve had to pay storage fees for equipment because we couldn’t move in. We hired staff but lost them because they needed to find other jobs.”

“One by one, we saw other small business retailers drop out of this project,” remarked Gurmu. “We started out with 13, and now there are only four or five left.”

Luis Pérez opened his GWB Juice Bar in late September after a five-year delay.

“It’s nice to hear customers saying, ‘Finally, there’s a store open,’” said Pérez, a Washington Heights native who grew up near the bus station. He said he always dreamed of running a store in his neighborhood, which is why he persisted when other retailers fled the project.

“It’s affected me emotionally, financially. This cost 300 to 400 percent more than originally expected,” said Pérez. “But I’m a fighter. I wasn’t going to back out. I’m all in, and finally we’re here.”