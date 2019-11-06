- English
- Español
Clicks, clinics, and commerce
Historic BID addresses new concerns
By Gregg McQueen
Though businesses are built brick by brick, the clicks are also having their day.
As members of the 125th Street Business Improvement District (BID) gathered recently to discuss quality of life issues, many pointed to the diminishing effect e-commerce has had on brick-and-mortar businesses that have been the mainstay of urban commercial corridors including theirs.
City Comptroller Scott Stringer, a keynote speaker at the event, acknowledged the group as “one of the most vital BIDs in the city.”
“There’s so much going on in the neighborhood. We have a resurgence of businesses. It’s exciting to see it happen,” Stringer said, though he too noted that online purchasing driven by large-scale retailers such as Amazon.com, have meant that many mom-and-pop retail businesses have been forced to adjust their business model – or close. As led by President and CEO Barbara Askins, the 125th Street BID, for example, has seen a more concerted move to another kind of on-site business.
“What is coming our way are more restaurants, more cafes, more service-oriented businesses,” said Stringer. The organization, which was founded in 1993, has sought to fuel economic development and further the revitalization of 125th Street as a first-class destination of commerce, history and culture. Beyond the businesses, Harlem is an epicenter of American and African-American history, where the legendary Apollo Theater, soul food empire Sylvia’s, and the Abyssinian Baptist Church, among many other cultural landmarks, still stand.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who also addressed the group during its annual meeting on October 31, said the existence of a BID tends to reduce the number of store vacancies, noting that the corridor has kept the number of empty stores down.
“When a vacancy exists, it is hard on the other storefronts,” said Brewer. “When you have a BID, you tend to have fewer vacancies and have businesses working together to bring the type of businesses a community needs.”
Christopher McIntosh, NYPD Deputy Inspector of the 28th Precinct, said that crimes in the area are down overall, but said there are quality of life concerns and complaints. He attributed the issue to the number of programs in the neighborhood for substance abusers.
“We have a lot of facilities, programs in a confined area,” he said. “That leads to problems. A small [group] causes a lot of problems.”
Shawn Hill, Co-founder of the Greater Harlem Coalition (GHC), argued that 75 percent of patients in Harlem’s opioid programs are not Harlem residents. The advocacy group of more than 20 local resident associations, faith-based organizations and businesses seeks to have a moratorium on additional or expanded addiction and substance abuse programs or facilities in Harlem.
“As neighbors, we firmly support and respect the right of people struggling with addiction to get the services they need,” reads its mission statement. “However, the policy of The New York State Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) to routinely site substance abuse programs in low-income communities of color has led to an intolerable oversaturation in Harlem and East Harlem.”
“We are serving the region in this neighborhood – that’s why the neighborhood looks the way it does. Oversaturation has its consequences,” argued Hill, who insists that the authorities should seek to “promote the fair share distribution of these programs throughout all New York City boroughs.”
“Why does OASAS and city and state agencies and the city’s Department of Health continue to permit the oversaturation of Harlem when we do more than our fair share?” asked Hill
Nilsa Orama, Chair of Community Board 11, said that community boards should have more say in where drug treatment centers get placed.
“You need to give the community board more say in this, instead of acting strictly in an advisory capacity,” she said. “If we have a share in land use issues, we should have a say in these issues.”
For more information about the 125th Street BID, please visit 125thstreet.nyc.
Clics, clínicas y comercio
BID histórico aborda nuevas preocupaciones
Por Gregg McQueen
Aunque las empresas se construyen ladrillo por ladrillo, los clics también están teniendo su día.
Cuando miembros del Distrito de Mejoramiento Comercial de la Calle 125 (BID, por sus siglas en inglés) se reunieron recientemente para discutir temas de calidad de vida, muchos señalaron el efecto decreciente que el comercio electrónico ha tenido en las empresas físicas que han sido el pilar de los corredores comerciales urbanos, incluido el suyo.
El contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer, un orador principal en el evento, reconoció al grupo como “uno de los BID más vitales de la ciudad”.
“Están pasando muchas cosas en el vecindario. Tenemos un resurgimiento de negocios. Es emocionante ver que suceda”, dijo Stringer, aunque también señaló que las compras en línea impulsadas por minoristas a gran escala, como Amazon.com, han significado que muchas empresas minoristas familiares se hayan visto obligadas a ajustar su modelo de negocio, o casi. Como lo dirigió la presidenta y directora ejecutiva Barbara Askins, el BID de la calle 125, por ejemplo, ha visto un movimiento más concertado hacia otro tipo de negocio en el sitio.
“Lo que viene en camino son más restaurantes, más cafés, más negocios orientados al servicio”, dijo Stringer. La organización, fundada en 1993, ha tratado de impulsar el desarrollo económico y promover la revitalización de la calle 125 como destino de primera clase de comercio, historia y cultura. Más allá de los negocios, Harlem es un epicentro de la historia estadounidense y afroamericana, donde el legendario Teatro Apollo, el imperio del alimento del alma Sylvia’s y la Iglesia Bautista Abisinia, entre muchos otros hitos culturales, aún permanecen.
La presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, quien también se dirigió al grupo durante su reunión anual el 31 de octubre, dijo que la existencia de un BID tiende a reducir el número de tiendas vacías, señalando que el corredor ha reducido ese número.
“Cuando existe una tienda vacía, es difícil para las otras”, dijo Brewer. “Cuando tienes un BID, tiendes a tener menos tiendas vacías y negocios trabajando juntos para aportar el tipo de servicios que una comunidad necesita”.
Christopher McIntosh, inspector adjunto de la comisaría 28 del NYPD, dijo que los delitos en el área han disminuido en general, aunque, explicó, hay preocupaciones y quejas sobre la calidad de vida. Él atribuyó el problema a la cantidad de programas en el vecindario para abusadores de sustancias.
“Tenemos muchas instalaciones, programas en un área confinada”, dijo. “Eso lleva a problemas. Un [grupo] pequeño causa muchos problemas”.
Shawn Hill, cofundador de Greater Harlem Coalition (GHC), argumentó que el 75 por ciento de los pacientes en los programas de opioides de Harlem no son residentes de Harlem. El grupo de defensa de más de 20 asociaciones locales de residentes, organizaciones religiosas y negocios busca tener una moratoria sobre programas o instalaciones adicionales o ampliadas de adicción y abuso de sustancias en Harlem.
“Como vecinos, apoyamos y respetamos firmemente el derecho de las personas que luchan contra la adicción de obtener los servicios que necesitan”, se lee en su declaración de misión. “Sin embargo, la política de la Oficina de Servicios de Abuso de Alcohol y Sustancias (OASAS, por sus siglas en inglés) del estado de Nueva York de ubicar rutinariamente programas de abuso de sustancias en comunidades de color de bajos ingresos ha llevado a una intolerable sobresaturación en Harlem y en East Harlem”.
“Estamos sirviendo a la región en este vecindario, es por eso que el vecindario se ve de la manera en que lo hace. La sobresaturación tiene sus consecuencias”, argumentó Hill, insistiendo en que las autoridades deben tratar de “promover la distribución equitativa de estos programas en todos los distritos de la ciudad de Nueva York”.
“¿Por qué OASAS y las agencias municipales y estatales y el Departamento de Salud de la ciudad continúan permitiendo la sobresaturación de Harlem cuando hacemos más que nuestra parte justa?”, preguntó Hill.
Nilsa Orama, presidenta de la Junta Comunitaria 11, dijo que las juntas comunitarias deberían tener más voz sobre dónde se ubican los centros de tratamiento de drogas.
“Deben dar más voz a la junta comunitaria en esto, en lugar de actuar estrictamente como asesor”, dijo. “Si tenemos una participación en los problemas de uso de la tierra, deberíamos tener algo que decir en estos temas”.
Para obtener más información sobre el BID de la calle 125, por favor visite 125thstreet.nyc.