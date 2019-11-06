Clicks, clinics, and commerce

Historic BID addresses new concerns

By Gregg McQueen

Though businesses are built brick by brick, the clicks are also having their day.

As members of the 125th Street Business Improvement District (BID) gathered recently to discuss quality of life issues, many pointed to the diminishing effect e-commerce has had on brick-and-mortar businesses that have been the mainstay of urban commercial corridors including theirs.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer, a keynote speaker at the event, acknowledged the group as “one of the most vital BIDs in the city.”

“There’s so much going on in the neighborhood. We have a resurgence of businesses. It’s exciting to see it happen,” Stringer said, though he too noted that online purchasing driven by large-scale retailers such as Amazon.com, have meant that many mom-and-pop retail businesses have been forced to adjust their business model – or close. As led by President and CEO Barbara Askins, the 125th Street BID, for example, has seen a more concerted move to another kind of on-site business.

“What is coming our way are more restaurants, more cafes, more service-oriented businesses,” said Stringer. The organization, which was founded in 1993, has sought to fuel economic development and further the revitalization of 125th Street as a first-class destination of commerce, history and culture. Beyond the businesses, Harlem is an epicenter of American and African-American history, where the legendary Apollo Theater, soul food empire Sylvia’s, and the Abyssinian Baptist Church, among many other cultural landmarks, still stand.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who also addressed the group during its annual meeting on October 31, said the existence of a BID tends to reduce the number of store vacancies, noting that the corridor has kept the number of empty stores down.

“When a vacancy exists, it is hard on the other storefronts,” said Brewer. “When you have a BID, you tend to have fewer vacancies and have businesses working together to bring the type of businesses a community needs.”

Christopher McIntosh, NYPD Deputy Inspector of the 28th Precinct, said that crimes in the area are down overall, but said there are quality of life concerns and complaints. He attributed the issue to the number of programs in the neighborhood for substance abusers.

“We have a lot of facilities, programs in a confined area,” he said. “That leads to problems. A small [group] causes a lot of problems.”

Shawn Hill, Co-founder of the Greater Harlem Coalition (GHC), argued that 75 percent of patients in Harlem’s opioid programs are not Harlem residents. The advocacy group of more than 20 local resident associations, faith-based organizations and businesses seeks to have a moratorium on additional or expanded addiction and substance abuse programs or facilities in Harlem.

“As neighbors, we firmly support and respect the right of people struggling with addiction to get the services they need,” reads its mission statement. “However, the policy of The New York State Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) to routinely site substance abuse programs in low-income communities of color has led to an intolerable oversaturation in Harlem and East Harlem.”

“We are serving the region in this neighborhood – that’s why the neighborhood looks the way it does. Oversaturation has its consequences,” argued Hill, who insists that the authorities should seek to “promote the fair share distribution of these programs throughout all New York City boroughs.”

“Why does OASAS and city and state agencies and the city’s Department of Health continue to permit the oversaturation of Harlem when we do more than our fair share?” asked Hill

Nilsa Orama, Chair of Community Board 11, said that community boards should have more say in where drug treatment centers get placed.

“You need to give the community board more say in this, instead of acting strictly in an advisory capacity,” she said. “If we have a share in land use issues, we should have a say in these issues.”

For more information about the 125th Street BID, please visit 125thstreet.nyc.