Barrio Bounce

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Curl up.

To the delight of fans, the New York branch of Miss Rizos Salon finally opened its doors at 190th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue on Saturday.

Jennifer Alcántara came from Queens to experience the custom care of a curly hair salon. Alcántara said she came, not only for the hair care, but to support the cause.

“I’ve been following Miss Rizos for so, so long and I’m excited that it is finally opening her own salon here in New York and I – and all the curly girls – are able to come her and have our hair done,” Alcántara said.

The Miss Rizos, or Miss Curls, is all about celebrating women’s crown of curls and the name is a bit of a spoof on beauty pageants. It offers an array of curly styles and twists as well as box, stitch and crown braids. Curl assistants Sabrina Rivera and Alexandra Rivera (no relation) have been training for weeks, both in New York and in the Santo Domingo branch in the Dominican Republic to get the Miss Rizos’ touch exactly right.

Training in Santo Domingo was especially intense, said Alexandra. The salon is constantly busy. While she enjoyed the work in a lively salon, she also witnessed something greater happening there. “It’s amazing that every day I get to help other women embrace who they really are and be able to learn how to take care of their hair and be beautiful.”

Since 2014, Miss Rizos Santo Domingo salon has specialized in naturally curly, kinky, and coiled hairstyles on an island where straightened, relaxed or chemically treated hair is the norm. Located in the Zona Colonial, close to the vortex of ancient Spanish colonialism, its followers call its impact nothing short of revolutionary. Where negative associations – with attendant words such as pajón, greña, pelo malo – surrounding natural hair are a cultural norm, the deliberate decision to let the curl coil free is nothing short of radical.

Founder Carolina Contreras, 32, will tell you she is not in the hair care business.

“I’m in the business of women’s empowerment and it just so happens that I use hair as a vehicle for that.”

Contreras’ path to embracing curly hair was a long one.

Originally from Boston, she grew up working in her aunt’s hair styling salon. For years, she straightened her own hair with chemicals. “It would burn my scalp,” she said. “It is really painful to have my kind of hair.”

With no close family or friends on the island, Contreras didn’t have deep Dominican roots. Reading Juno Díaz’s The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao in college wrought profound questions about her heritage and roots.

Not long after, she ditched a stable job offer and decided to travel instead. Intending to spend a month backpacking around the island, she stayed for almost a decade.

She had her hair straightened regularly in the Dominican Republic. But Mother Nature was more powerful than any chemical mixture. It was hot and humid – and uncomfortable to keep it rigidly styled. “I would go to the salon and have my hair puff up all of a sudden.”

So she cut her hair off. And like women world over, she cried after the dramatic step. “I didn’t feel beautiful anymore,” she said.

The hard part was telling herself she was beautiful no matter what. Slowly, like an incantation, it started to work. Along the way, she read hair blogs and started to figure out her own curl patterns and how to make the most of them. She started her own hair blog. It was an instant hit.

The success of her salon in the Dominican Republic is history.

With more than 65,000 Instagram followers – many from Washington Heights – she is forging a new path and creating a larger base to empower women.

For years, she said, women have been given the wrong tools to take care of their hair. But telling women how to take care of their curls so they are bouncy and beautiful is life changing.

Contreras is not a proselytizer for curly hair. She does not think that curly hair is better than straight hair. “Everyone is entitled to wear their hair the way they want to,” she said. “This is not about evangelizing the world with curly hair. It’s about telling people to love themselves as how they are.”

That shift in thinking is powerful.

“When you feel you are worthy—we make better decisions for ourselves,” she said. “We walk taller and we are more bold in making decisions that puts us in better situations. It doesn’t matter how rich or how poor you are. I think that loving yourself and understanding your self-worth is where it starts. It makes you a better student, a better mother, a better human being—knowing that you are worthy.”

Among those who have supported Contreras’ work are friends and collaborators Yaritza Reyes, a model and actress who was crowned Miss Dominican Republic 2013, and María Lizardo, who often sports Miss Rizos swag.

Sandra Martínez, a friend and Harlem resident, also came to the salon on opening day. She said the majority of salons uptown specialize in straight hair. “This is very revolutionary,” she said.

“It tells women—especially women of color—that you can be your authentic self unapologetically.”

Alcántara agreed. She beamed as she sat in the chair. She said salons like this have taught her how to style her hair in a way that feels right.

“For me, it’s particularly important. I get to know more about myself,” she said. “Not just about my hair, but who I am.”

Miss Rizos is located at 1604 St. Nicholas Avenue at the corner of 190th Street. Please visit missrizos.com or call 646.882.0400 for more information.