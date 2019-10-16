- English
- Español
Barrio Bounce
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Curl up.
To the delight of fans, the New York branch of Miss Rizos Salon finally opened its doors at 190th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue on Saturday.
Jennifer Alcántara came from Queens to experience the custom care of a curly hair salon. Alcántara said she came, not only for the hair care, but to support the cause.
“I’ve been following Miss Rizos for so, so long and I’m excited that it is finally opening her own salon here in New York and I – and all the curly girls – are able to come her and have our hair done,” Alcántara said.
The Miss Rizos, or Miss Curls, is all about celebrating women’s crown of curls and the name is a bit of a spoof on beauty pageants. It offers an array of curly styles and twists as well as box, stitch and crown braids. Curl assistants Sabrina Rivera and Alexandra Rivera (no relation) have been training for weeks, both in New York and in the Santo Domingo branch in the Dominican Republic to get the Miss Rizos’ touch exactly right.
Training in Santo Domingo was especially intense, said Alexandra. The salon is constantly busy. While she enjoyed the work in a lively salon, she also witnessed something greater happening there. “It’s amazing that every day I get to help other women embrace who they really are and be able to learn how to take care of their hair and be beautiful.”
Since 2014, Miss Rizos Santo Domingo salon has specialized in naturally curly, kinky, and coiled hairstyles on an island where straightened, relaxed or chemically treated hair is the norm. Located in the Zona Colonial, close to the vortex of ancient Spanish colonialism, its followers call its impact nothing short of revolutionary. Where negative associations – with attendant words such as pajón, greña, pelo malo – surrounding natural hair are a cultural norm, the deliberate decision to let the curl coil free is nothing short of radical.
Founder Carolina Contreras, 32, will tell you she is not in the hair care business.
“I’m in the business of women’s empowerment and it just so happens that I use hair as a vehicle for that.”
Contreras’ path to embracing curly hair was a long one.
Originally from Boston, she grew up working in her aunt’s hair styling salon. For years, she straightened her own hair with chemicals. “It would burn my scalp,” she said. “It is really painful to have my kind of hair.”
With no close family or friends on the island, Contreras didn’t have deep Dominican roots. Reading Juno Díaz’s The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao in college wrought profound questions about her heritage and roots.
Not long after, she ditched a stable job offer and decided to travel instead. Intending to spend a month backpacking around the island, she stayed for almost a decade.
She had her hair straightened regularly in the Dominican Republic. But Mother Nature was more powerful than any chemical mixture. It was hot and humid – and uncomfortable to keep it rigidly styled. “I would go to the salon and have my hair puff up all of a sudden.”
So she cut her hair off. And like women world over, she cried after the dramatic step. “I didn’t feel beautiful anymore,” she said.
The hard part was telling herself she was beautiful no matter what. Slowly, like an incantation, it started to work. Along the way, she read hair blogs and started to figure out her own curl patterns and how to make the most of them. She started her own hair blog. It was an instant hit.
The success of her salon in the Dominican Republic is history.
With more than 65,000 Instagram followers – many from Washington Heights – she is forging a new path and creating a larger base to empower women.
For years, she said, women have been given the wrong tools to take care of their hair. But telling women how to take care of their curls so they are bouncy and beautiful is life changing.
Contreras is not a proselytizer for curly hair. She does not think that curly hair is better than straight hair. “Everyone is entitled to wear their hair the way they want to,” she said. “This is not about evangelizing the world with curly hair. It’s about telling people to love themselves as how they are.”
That shift in thinking is powerful.
“When you feel you are worthy—we make better decisions for ourselves,” she said. “We walk taller and we are more bold in making decisions that puts us in better situations. It doesn’t matter how rich or how poor you are. I think that loving yourself and understanding your self-worth is where it starts. It makes you a better student, a better mother, a better human being—knowing that you are worthy.”
Among those who have supported Contreras’ work are friends and collaborators Yaritza Reyes, a model and actress who was crowned Miss Dominican Republic 2013, and María Lizardo, who often sports Miss Rizos swag.
Sandra Martínez, a friend and Harlem resident, also came to the salon on opening day. She said the majority of salons uptown specialize in straight hair. “This is very revolutionary,” she said.
“It tells women—especially women of color—that you can be your authentic self unapologetically.”
Alcántara agreed. She beamed as she sat in the chair. She said salons like this have taught her how to style her hair in a way that feels right.
“For me, it’s particularly important. I get to know more about myself,” she said. “Not just about my hair, but who I am.”
Miss Rizos is located at 1604 St. Nicholas Avenue at the corner of 190th Street. Please visit missrizos.com or call 646.882.0400 for more information.
Belleza en el Barrio
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
A rizarse.
Para deleite de los fanáticos, la sucursal de Nueva York de Miss Rizos Salon finalmente abrió sus puertas en la calle 190 y la avenida St. Nicholas el sábado.
Jennifer Alcántara vino de Queens para experimentar el cuidado personalizado de una peluquería para rizos. Alcántara dijo que vino no solo por el cuidado del cabello, sino para apoyar la causa.
“He estado siguiendo a Miss Rizos durante mucho tiempo y estoy emocionada de que finalmente esté abriendo su propio salón aquí en Nueva York y yo, y todas las chicas rizadas, podemos venir y arreglarnos el cabello”, comentó Alcántara.
Miss Rizos, o Señorita Rizos, se trata de celebrar la corona de rizos de las mujeres y el nombre es una especie de parodia de los concursos de belleza. Ofrece una variedad de estilos y giros rizados, así como trenzas de cuadrado, puntada y corona. Las asistentes de rizos Sabrina Rivera y Alexandra Rivera (sin relación) han estado entrenando durante semanas, tanto en Nueva York como en la sucursal de Santo Domingo, en la República Dominicana, para obtener el toque de Miss Rizos exactamente correcto.
La capacitación en Santo Domingo fue especialmente intensa, dijo Alexandra. El salón está constantemente ocupado. Si bien disfrutó trabajar en un salón animado, también fue testigo de que algo más grande sucedía ahí. “Es sorprendente que todos los días puedes ayudar a otras mujeres a aceptar quiénes son realmente y poder aprender a cuidar su cabello y ser bellas”.
Desde 2014, el salón Miss Rizos de Santo Domingo se ha especializado en peinados naturalmente rizados, ondulados y enrollados en una isla donde el cabello alisado, relajado o tratado químicamente es la norma. Ubicados en la Zona Colonial, cerca del vórtice del antiguo colonialismo español, sus seguidoras llaman revolucionario su impacto. Cuando las asociaciones negativas, con palabras acompañantes como pajón, greña, pelo malo, que rodean el cabello natural son una norma cultural, la decisión deliberada de dejar libre el rizo es radical.
La fundadora Carolina Contreras, de 32 años, le dirá que no está en el negocio del cuidado del cabello.
“Estoy en el negocio del empoderamiento de las mujeres y resulta que uso el cabello como vehículo para eso”.
El camino de Contreras para aceptar el cabello rizado fue largo.
Originaria de Boston, creció trabajando en el salón de peluquería de su tía. Durante años, se alisó el cabello con productos químicos. “Me quemaba el cuero cabelludo”, dijo. “Es realmente doloroso tener mi tipo de cabello”.
Sin familia ni amigos cercanos en la isla, Contreras no tenía profundas raíces dominicanas.
Leer The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao de Junot Díaz en la universidad, generó profundas preguntas sobre su herencia y raíces.
No mucho después, abandonó una oferta de trabajo estable y decidió viajar. Originalmente con la intención de pasar un mes de mochilera por la isla, se quedó por casi una década.
Se alisaba el pelo regularmente en la República Dominicana. Pero la Madre Naturaleza es más poderosa que cualquier mezcla química. Hacía calor y humedad, y era incómodo mantenerlo estilizado de forma tan rígida. “Iba al salón y se me despeinaba el pelo de repente”.
Entonces ese cortó el pelo. Y como las mujeres de todo el mundo, lloró después del dramático paso. “Ya no me sentía hermosa”, explicó.
La parte difícil fue decirse a sí misma que era hermosa sin importar nada. Poco a poco, como un encantamiento, comenzó a funcionar. En su aventura leyó blogs sobre cabello y comenzó a descubrir sus propios patrones de rizos y cómo aprovecharlos al máximo. Ella comenzó su propio blog de cabello. Fue un éxito instantáneo.
El éxito de su salón en la República Dominicana es histórico.
Con más de 65,000 seguidores de Instagram, muchos de Washington Heights, está forjando un nuevo camino y creando una base más grande para empoderar a las mujeres.
Durante años, dijo, a las mujeres se les han dado las herramientas equivocadas para cuidar su cabello. Pero decirles a las mujeres cómo cuidar sus rizos para que sean elásticos y hermosos cambia la vida.
Contreras no es una proselitista del cabello rizado.
Ella no cree que el cabello rizado sea mejor que el cabello liso. “Todos tienen derecho a usar su cabello de la manera que quieran”, dijo. “No se trata de evangelizar al mundo con el cabello rizado. Se trata de decirle a las personas que se amen a sí mismas como son”.
Ese cambio de pensamiento es poderoso.
“Cuando sientes que eres valiosa, tomas mejores decisiones por tí misma”, dijo. “Caminas con la frente en alto y eres más audaz en la toma de decisiones que te colocan en mejores situaciones. No importa cuán rico o pobre seas. Creo que amarte a ti misma y comprender tu autoestima es donde comienza. Te hace una mejor estudiante, una mejor madre, un mejor ser humano, saber que eres valiosa”.
Entre quienes han apoyado la labor de Contreras están sus amigas y colaboradora Yaritza Reyes, una modelo y actriz que fue coronada Miss República Dominicana 2013, y María Lizardo, quien a menudo luce el estilode Miss Rizos.
Sandra Martínez, una amiga y residente de Harlem, también llegó al salón el día de la inauguración. Dijo que la mayoría de los salones del norte de Manhattan se especializan en cabello lacio. “Esto es muy revolucionario”, señaló.
“Le dice a las mujeres, especialmente a las de color, que pueden ser auténticas sin disculparse por ello”.
Alcántara estuvo de acuerdo. Sonreía mientras se sentaba en la silla. Dijo que salones como este le han enseñado a peinarse de una manera en la que se siente bien.
“Para mí, es particularmente importante. Puedo saber más sobre mí”, dijo. “No solo sobre mi cabello, sino sobre quién soy”.
Miss Rizos se encuentra en el No. 1604 de la avenida St. Nicholas, en la esquina con la calle 190. Visite missrizos.com o llame al 646.882.0400 para obtener más información.