Pediatricians voice concerns on school reopening plan

These doctors are disquieted.

Pediatricians are sounding the alarm about the city’s plan to reopen public school buildings.

At a virtual town hall on August 11, local doctors criticized the Department of Education (DOE) reopening plan for lacking daily temperature checks for students or on-site COVID-19 testing. The pediatricians also voiced concern that doctors are being excluded from discussions on how to reopen the city’s schools.

The town hall was hosted by SOMOS network, a network of 2,500 community physicians serving primarily low-income, immigrant communities. It was broadcast from St. Elizabeth’s Church in Washington Heights.

“No conversation on school reopening should happen without the voices of pediatricians who serve New York City’s most vulnerable communities,” said Dr. Ramon Tallaj, founder and Chairman of SOMOS. “We are the ones who talk to these parents, see and treat their children, and wholly understand each family’s individual needs.”

Doctors affiliated with SOMOS said they are working in the communities hardest-hit by COVID-19 and provide healthcare for the majority of schoolchildren in the District 6 public school system in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx. During the town hall, they cautioned that all recommendations must be scientifically informed to ensure the health and safety of students, parents, and teachers in the upcoming school year.

Dr. Carmen Lazala, a former schoolteacher, implored the DOE to consult with community physicians.

“Come to us, we will share all the knowledge we have to maintain the safety and health of our children in the community,” she said.

“Our families are a little bit disoriented, they are confused, because of the evolving of the pandemic, there have been different plans every two weeks or every week. We need to inform them in their language, be it Chinese or English or Spanish, to let them know that we are here for them.”

The pediatricians from SOMOS made several recommendations for a return to school:

Morning screenings at the city’s hot spots

Twice-weekly testing sites at schools in hot spots, with a flexible plan to expand as new hot spots pop up, staffed by multilingual doctors

Health information and materials readily available in at least three languages in each school

A direct method of contact and information sharing between school nurses and diverse doctors

A role for community doctors in any contact-tracing and reporting done through the public-school system

A role for community doctors to advise the city and the state formally and consistently so that New York is making decisions based on doctor recommendations

Dr. María Molina, of First Step Pediatrics in Washington Heights, said kids with special needs and disabilities must not be overlooked in the DOE’s plan.

“They are the ones most affected when the routine is disrupted, when there is no structure,” she remarked. “Most parents cannot offer that structure at home. They have not been trained; they don’t have the tools at home. So, if we’re going to reopen the schools, the tools, the space, the special instructions for those children have to be in place.”

At the town hall, it was announced that SOMOS is donating 1,000 computers to New York City schools and offering 500 computers for parents to have at home.

Molina said that mental health needs of children must also be considered.

“The child that left the classroom in March is not the child that’s returning to the school [in September]. This is a child that faced food insecurity, that faced housing insecurity, that is grieving the loss of grandparents, so mental health has to be in place in school,” she said.

Dr. Juan Tapia Mendoza, SOMOS provider and Chief Executive Officer of the Pediatrics 2000 clinic, said families in immigrant communities are still very fearful of contracting COVID-19 and avoid going to hospitals or medical clinics.

“They tell us, ‘Coronavirus has become the monster,’ and they refuse to come to the clinic for immunizations,” Mendoza said.

“The impacts of COVID-19 were felt the hardest in our communities in terms of deaths and infections, not to mention financial loss and a magnification of learning disparities among our children due to the lack of adequate resources,” said Tallaj. “It is imperative that New York City’s Department of Health and Department of Education include us in reopening conversations to ensure we implement solutions and propose plans that serve all our communities equitably. That is why at a minimum multilingual screening, testing, and health education must be on-site in schools located in virus hot spots.”