New funds will support financial literacy programs

The new financing will help educate consumers about the use of credit, banking, savings and debt, among other financial topics.

More than $230,000 is being provided to the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) to support free financial literacy programs by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The funding, which comes from a previous consumer fraud settlement secured by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and James’ office, will help provide New Yorkers with free, confidential one-on-one financial counseling at DCWP’s NYC Financial Empowerment Centers.

Funds will be used to help educate consumers on credit use, banking, savings, debt, safe and affordable financial services, and student loans, DCWP said.

“Financial literacy is a key pathway to economic justice and equity, especially for vulnerable communities,” James said in a statement. “This funding will support critical programs that help protect consumers from fraud and empower everyday New Yorkers to make responsible financial decisions.”

The funds are derived from a previous settlement with direct marketer Allstar Marketing Group, LLC for deceptive practices that hid charges from consumers ordering products primarily advertised through television infomercials. Thousands of customers were hit with unexpected fees added through misleading online and phone ordering processes by Allstar, James said.

According to DCWP, the NYC Financial Empowerment Centers have helped more than 66,000 clients collectively save more than $10 million.

Among other services, the centers will help clients: manage money and set up a spending plan, open a bank account, draft letters to creditors to lower payments or temporarily suspend payments due to hardship, develop a strategy to minimize debt, and access local, state, and federal emergency resources.

Services are available in person at the centers or by phone and in multiple languages.

“Whether you’re dealing with job loss or the cost of inflation, struggling with credit card or student loan debt, or having a hard time budgeting your paycheck — the city’s Financial Empowerment Centers can help New Yorkers become more financially stable,” said DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga. “I thank the Attorney General for recognizing the importance of this help and directing these funds to us to further raise awareness of this invaluable service.”

To book an appointment at one of DCWP’s Financial Empowerment Centers, visit nyc.gov/TalkMoney or call 311 and say “Financial Counseling.”