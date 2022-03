Rejecting the Reform

Hochul plan to alter bail reform draws ire from advocates

By Gregg McQueen

The new reform laws are at the center of a renewed public safety discussion.

No deal.

Advocates are pushing back against Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to lobby for changes to the state’s bail reform law as part of a broad new public safety package.

Hochul is seeking to expand the number of crimes eligible for bail in New York State, while giving judges the power to make bail decisions by considering the danger a defendant poses to others, according to an internal memo. The administration plans to push for the reforms to be included in the state’s budget package, which is due on April 1.

“This is an unacceptable way to pass legislation,” said organizer Marvin Mayfield. “It is also bad policy.”

The internal memo outlined a 10-point safety plan that gives judges the ability to detain defendants for a wider scope of crimes based on criminal history, including repeat offenses.

“The statute will set forth specific criteria on which judges will base their determinations, including criminal history and history of firearm use/possession,” the memo said.

For offenses not currently subject to arrest, the plan specifies that police will have the ability to deny a Desk Appearance Ticket (DAT) and arrest an individual who has previously received a DAT within eighteen months.

All second offenses within a certain period of time will be bail-eligible.

If implemented, the policies would roll back some of the changes made to the state’s bail law in 2019.

Governor Kathy Hochul has released a 10-point memo that would alter the state’s bail reform law.

Currently, New York is the only U.S. state that prevents judges from considering the dangerousness of a defendant when making bail decisions.

The plan would also alter the current “Raise the Age” law, which increased the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18. Under the new proposal, judges could opt to keep a case in criminal court if a person is in possession of a gun.

In addition, Hochul’s proposals would allow police to arrest people for certain crimes against subway riders and workers, make it easier to prosecute gun trafficking, and expand the number of gun crimes eligible for bail.

Advocates rallied in Albany against Hochul’s plan.

The plan would also increase state funding for mental health treatment and pre-trial diversion and employment programs.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has previously voiced support for tweaks to Raise the Age and bail reform, issued a statement commending Hochul’s plan.

“The governor’s proposal includes significant steps, which I have advocated for, that would make New York safer, while not undoing important reforms,” Adams said. “It is a big step forward that these proposals are being discussed at the highest level in Albany, and I am grateful to the governor and the legislature for their partnership.”

However, criminal justice advocates immediately pushed back against the proposal, expressing concern that the rollbacks to bail reform would prove detrimental to communities of color.

“Governor Hochul’s proposals on criminal justice are a big mistake,” said State Assemblymember Richard Gottfried (center).

Organizations including the New York Civil Liberties Union, Legal Aid Society, Bronx Defenders, Brooklyn Defender Services, Center for Community Alternatives, Envision Freedom Fund, and FWD.us issued a joint memo of opposition to the proposal, in which Hochul’s proposal was dismissed as a “mass jailing plan.”

“Bail reform has been widely successful, allowing our clients to stay in their communities with their families with no measurable impact on public safety,” said Marie Ndiaye, Supervising Attorney of the Decarceration Project at The Legal Aid Society. “The Legislature must reject outright any bail rollback proposal, including a ‘dangerousness’ provision, from Governor Hochul that will only increase jail populations, disproportionately impacting Black and brown New Yorkers. Changes to the law that focus on the results of historically racist policing will undoubtedly produce racist outcomes.”

“The data on bail reform speaks for itself: the overwhelmingly majority of New Yorkers on pretrial release do not commit new crimes and return for future court appearances,” Ndiaye added.

Many advocates have invoked the incarceration of Kalief Browder.

During a rally at the State Capitol building in Albany on March 22, advocates and state lawmakers slammed the proposals and called for increased funding for violence interruption and support services.

“When we enacted bail reform, discovery, Raise the Age, we didn’t do that overnight. We worked on that for years, we gathered evidence for years, we made the case for years,” said State Assemblymember Richard Gottfried. “Governor Hochul’s proposals on criminal justice are a big mistake.”

They also highlighted data that the majority of defendants released pretrial due to bail reform were not rearrested for a violent felony offense.

The administration intends to have the plan implemented by April 1.

“There is no data to support the position that the Governor has dropped on us at the very last minute,” said State Senator Luis Sepúlveda, noting that Hochul had previously said she would “only agree to something that’s evidence-based” in terms of bail and criminal justice reform.

“Well, Governor, what happened in the last few weeks?” Sepúlveda asked.

Marvin Mayfield, Director of Organizing at Center for Community Alternatives, chided Hochul for leaking her 10-point plan less than two weeks before the budget without consulting the legislature or stakeholders directly impacted by the proposals.

“There is no data to support [Hochul’s] position,” said State Senator Luis Sepúlveda (center).

“This is an unacceptable way to pass legislation. It is also bad policy. The Governor’s proposal would have more people languishing in jail for longer, coerced to plead guilty in exchange for their freedom, denied access to evidence in their cases, and more. Ultimately, that means more wrongful convictions, more harm to struggling families, and less safety and justice,” Mayfield said. “Governor Hochul promised to be different. We say: Prove it. Actions speak louder than words. In this year’s budget, we need money for communities, for care, for resources, not politicized proposals to undermine years’ worth of justice reforms. We call on the legislature to resoundingly reject this proposal.”