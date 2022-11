“Facts and Evidence”

Media roundtable held with AG James

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Attorney General Letitia James held a roundtable with community news outlets prior to the elections.

Just days before the 2022 midterm elections, New York State Attorney General Letitia James sat down with community news outlets, including The Manhattan Times and The Bronx Free Press, to talk Trump, crime and bail reform.

James is expected to win re-election, with polls showing 44 percent of voters favoring her over Republican opponent, Queens attorney Michael Henry, who polls at 36 percent.

Note: At press time, James was the projected winner, with 54 percent of the vote, with about 13 percent of votes still to be counted.

Some of her office’s most prominent work involves suing former President Donald Trump. Calling it “The Art of the Steal,” the AG sued Trump, his children, and The Trump Organization in September for allegedly inflating Trump’s personal net worth by billions, and thereby obtaining millions in economic benefits. The lawsuit asks the Trumps to repay the ill-gotten gains, with interest.

James also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent Trump from reorganizing his business into a new entity, called Trump Organization II, to evade legal accountability.

The allegedly falsified financial statements allowed the Trumps to benefit from lower insurance premiums and low interest rates used to acquire property. “Trump responded to our complaint last week,” she said during the October 31st discussion. “His response primarily was that this was a witch hunt, a political witch hunt. He’s used that argument in the past and it has been rejected by the courts. Our case is based on facts and evidence.”

When asked about bail reform, James said it could not be discussed out of context. “Should there be some aspects of bail reform that can be reviewed? Yes. But we should also be looking at other drivers of crime including, but not limited to, mental illness, pre-trial services, the lack of probation officers, correction officers and the lack of housing and the lack of investments and communities that have historically been ignored.”

“The current system of erecting tents, unfortunately, is not meeting their needs,” said James of asylum seekers arriving in New York from Texas and Florida.

She disputed the notion that crime is higher since bail reform was enacted, saying that there is no correlation between bail reform and a rise in crime. Data from NYC.gov shows 2020 had the lowest number of major felonies (95,593) in the past two decades, down only slightly from 2019 (95,606). 2021 saw a seven percent increase in major felonies since 2020.

Arrests for major felonies are up nearly 27 percent so far in 2022, compared with the first nine months of 2021. In September 2022, NYPD made 4,258 arrests for major felony crimes, an increase of 24.7 percent from the same month last year.

“I recognize that we have seen an increase in some levels of crime in the city of New York, and I recognize there is fear,” said James. She noted that several hospitals had converted beds for psychiatric beds to Covid patients and have not been returned.

“We also need to look at the lack of affordable housing and the lack of investments in communities that are often ignored,” she said. “As a former public defender, I do not want to return to the days where we incarcerate multiple people of people of color. We really need to look at the drivers of crime.”

She noted that there is a plan to close Rikers and move inmates into smaller facilities, but the plan is no longer on schedule. While she is not in favor of putting Rikers under a proposed federal receivership, she does think it needs investment in much-needed services.

“Riker’s Island is becoming a housing and mental health facility,” said James. This photo depicts an aerial view of unfinished Rikers Island penitentiary buildings, ca. 1936.

Source: Department of Corrections, NYC Municipal Archives Collection.

“Riker’s Island is becoming a housing and mental health facility,” James said. Inmates often don’t receive necessary medications and services. “They are not being referred to organizations that can assist them with respect to mental health treatment, and that’s a major issue,” she said. “The fact is, that in upstate New York, they closed all of these mental health institutions, and we’re seeing the result of it on the streets of New York City and in our subways.”

With respect to housing, a report by the Right to Counsel Coalition states that approximately two third of eviction cases, or 17,000 tenants, have been denied their legal right to counsel, and the vast majority of the tenants are people of color. Legal organizers and public defenders contracted to represent tenants are overwhelmed by the number of cases and say that the courts are rushing the cases through.

James acknowledged that complaints have been made to her office. While she said her office would work with the state legislature and City Council to ensure adequate funding, she did not comment on charges that cases being rushed. “We will analyze the data to make sure that they are receiving the right to counsel and that they can stay in their homes, particularly given the crisis of affordable housing in the city of New York,” she responded.

James said housing should also be found for asylum seekers arriving in New York from Texas and Florida. “The current system of erecting tents, unfortunately, is not meeting their needs,” she said. Instead, she said the city should house them in hotels, and provide them with vouchers to seek affordable housing, and added that commercial real estate such as empty office buildings could also be converted into housing. “I do know the city is looking into that as well,” she said.

She said that many of the busses filled with asylum seekers coming to New York are sent from Texas without any coordination or notice to the Mayor or his office, and oftentimes under false pretenses.

Some contend that this treatment violates their human rights. James said that they are asking the migrants if they arrived in the city voluntarily or involuntarily. “We’re trying to get some facts on the ground before with can continue determination as to whether or not it establishes a cause of action,” she said.

“She’s an ally,” said James of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Before Andrew Cuomo resigned, James announced that she would run for governor. But after Cuomo resigned, and Hochul took office, James announced that she would run again for Attorney General instead. She called her relationship with Gov. Kathy Hochul “great.”

“She’s an ally,” James said. She and Hochul recently teamed up with regards to emergency protection order against individuals who have guns and might pose a threat to themselves or others, and allowing law enforcement to get an order in court to remove the weapons, particularly in cases of domestic violence.

James noted that Texas has seen a spike in crimes with guns. “You’re seeing an increase in individuals who carry guns. Individuals get into fights, take out a gun. Individuals who get drunk, take out a gun. Individuals who get into fender benders, take out a gun. Individuals who get in love triangles, take out a gun,” she said. “We don’t want that here in New York.”