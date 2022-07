Bombers’ Brew

Dyckman Beer now available at Yankee Stadium

By Gregg McQueen

The new “tallboy” has arrived.

A local craft beer company has been called up to the big leagues.

Inwood-inspired Dyckman Beer Co., a Latino-owned craft brew maker, can now be purchased at Yankee Stadium.

“As a small business from uptown, it’s a huge thrill to be sold alongside all the big brands at Yankee Stadium,” said Dyckman Beer founder Juan J. Camilo. “And for a huge Yankees fan like me, it’s really exciting.”

The new brew will be sold at Yankee Stadium.

Dyckman Brew Pilsner, the company’s flagship brew, can currently be found at Yankee Stadium in Section 236 in the left-field bleachers and Section 227 along the third-base line.

Dyckman Beer Company produced special 19-ounce cans for sale at Yankees games.

“We wanted offer something different,” said Juan J. Camilo.

The new “tallboy” cans will also be available at local bodegas and grocery stores, Camilo said.

Launched in 2012, Dyckman Beer Co. became the first Latino-owned brewery in New York City. Camilo, who was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in the Bronx and the Washington Heights, left a job in the finance industry to start the company.

“I had always home-brewed as a hobby, but eventually I wanted to do something bigger,” Camilo said. “I was disappointed in the lack of craft beers available uptown and thought people should have more choices.”

The distribution network is expanding.

Dyckman Brew Pilsner became a popular choice with local beer drinkers. The lager is aged for six weeks to create a balanced malty-sweet flavor with a spicy finish.

“We set out to create something that’s high quality and not watered down,” said Camilo. “We wanted to offer something different.”

In addition to Dyckman Brew, the company sells a session IPA called Suave, a milk stout called Chocolate Con Leche, and a summer ale called Highbridge. The company is also preparing to release an Oktoberfest beer this fall, Camilo said.

The beer is inspired by the founder’s upbringing.

Though Dyckman Beer was initially available only in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx, its footprint continues to expand.

“A lot of local bars gave us a chance in the early days,” said Camilo. “But now we’re growing. We’ve been in New York as far upstate as Albany.”

“Soon, we’ll be expanding into the Dominican Republic and New Jersey,” he added. “Now that we’re at Yankee Stadium, that’s further proof that things are going well for us.”

For more information, visit www.dyckmanbeer.nyc.