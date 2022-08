Canna-business

New initiatives support emerging retail cannabis industry

By Gregg McQueen

The emerging adult-use cannabis industry is projected to generate up to $1.3 billion in sales by 2023, and create between 19,000 and 24,000 jobs over the next three years.

New York City has now launched an effort to help support hopeful cannabis entrepreneurs and their workers as the retail cannabis industry develops throughout the state.

“New York City has a moral and economic responsibility to support this industry’s equitable growth,” said SBS Commissioner Kevin Kim.

Known as Cannabis NYC, the new initiative will be run by the city’s Department of Small Business Services (SBS) and is designed to ensure the equitable growth of the marijuana industry in New York.

At a press conference to announce Cannabis NYC, Mayor Eric Adams said the program would create jobs and provide technical assistance for cannabis license applicants.

“The regulated adult-use cannabis industry is a once-in-a-generation chance for underserved communities, especially Black and Brown communities, to be a part of this new industry here in our city,” Adams said.

Cannabis NYC was launched in advance of the state’s application period for a cannabis retail license – the month-long application window will run from August 25 to September 26, 2022.

State lawmakers officially legalized the sale of adult-use cannabis last year.

State lawmakers officially legalized the sale of adult-use cannabis last year, making it permissible for New Yorkers 21 and older to smoke or consume marijuana and related products. The law also allows people with medical conditions to access medical marijuana.

Recreational sales of marijuana are expected to begin in New York in late 2022 or early 2023 after the state finalizes regulations to guide the industry.

The first round of licenses will be issued to entrepreneurs who were previously arrested or convicted for marijuana-related offenses, state officials have said.

“By awarding retail licenses in this first round only to justice involved applicants, the state is ensuring that the roots of this industry are based in equity and the city is proud to partner closely with the state to achieve the shared goal,” said SBS Commissioner Kevin Kim.

This is among the more recent collaborative measures between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams.

The state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) was created by Governor Kathy Hochul to regulate the industry and issue licenses for marijuana producers, distributors, and retailers. The OCM has an announced goal of granting 50 percent of retail cannabis licenses to minority- or woman-owned business enterprises, distressed farmers or service-disabled veterans.

Over the next month, OCM will accept applications for Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary licenses to be distributed to qualifying businesses owned by justice-involved individuals or their parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent.

“If you or a close family member had a marijuana arrest or conviction before March 31, 2021 and you’ve been an owner or a partial owner of a profitable business for two years or more, you may be eligible to apply for this first round of licenses,” explained Kim.

“SBS is here to help assess your eligibility and provide one-on-one assistance in completing your application,” he said. “And this is only the beginning, because applying for a license and even getting a license is just the first step.”

“This is about creating jobs, successful small businesses, and bringing equity for communities that were harmed by criminalization for many, many years,” Adams said.

“In the coming months, we will be expanding services as more licenses come online and we will help support and service those who are looking to go into this business, including no-cost training on how to operate a successful business,” he added.

Chris Alexander is Executive Director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

Among the program offerings of Cannabis NYC will be training sessions on how to operate a successful business and free technical assistance beyond the application process, Kim said.

“One of [our] main goals is to help New Yorkers who have been involved in the unregulated cannabis industry for many, many years transition into the licensed market that will lift up communities throughout our city,” Kim said. “We know that New York City has a moral and economic responsibility to support this industry’s equitable growth.”

For more information on Cannabis NYC, call 888-SBS-4NYC [888-727-4692] or visit on.nyc.gov/3cjQqr2