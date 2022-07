Swing into Summer

By Dr. Donna O’Shea

With the days getting warmer and longer, some people in New York may be rededicating themselves to getting outside and focusing on their fitness.

This may be especially important after so much time spent inside due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which contributed to unwanted weight gain for 61% of Americans.

Moving and exercising outdoors is a summer pastime.

Whether you are ready to return to public fitness centers or are pursuing an at-home workout routine, the same priorities may remain key: daily exercise, proper nutrition and sufficient sleep.

To help with those efforts, here are three strategies to consider to help make health a priority this summer and year-round.

Round Out Your Home Workout Routine. While public gyms and group exercise classes may have appeal for many people, working out at home may have several advantages. At-home exercise is typically less expensive than a gym membership, which may also help improve your financial fitness. Exercising at home may provide greater flexibility and convenience when incorporating a workout into a daily routine, while offering a more private experience. To help make the most of your at-home exercise efforts, consider investing in resistance bands, which are generally an inexpensive, space-saving option that may help with pre-workout warmups and options for strength training. A pair of adjustable-weight dumbbells may offer versatility, enabling scalable resistance to help improve your strength. Finally, heart rate monitors or activity trackers may help you evaluate performance during individual workouts and over time.

Dr. Donna O’Shea.

Make Movement a Priority. Even if you don’t have a limited or full gym setup at home, it is crucial to still stay active and not fall into the trap of participating in only sedentary activities, such as binge-watching the latest TV series or movies. Consider taking short walks frequently throughout the day, aiming for six separate “mini-walks” of at least 300 to 500 steps. To help enhance cardiovascular fitness, consider at least one 30-minute “brisk walk” of at least 2,000 to 3,000 steps each day. To help build endurance, consider working toward 8,000 to 10,000 aggregate steps per day. Moving more and sitting less may help boost the immune system, ease joint pain and curb cravings for high-sugar foods that may contribute to inflammation and disease.

Even while staying home, find ways to be active.

Identify “Intrinsic” and “Extrinsic” Motivators. In general, people may be motivated by a combination of intrinsic factors, such as wanting to maintain a healthy weight, and extrinsic factors, such as financial rewards. Daily exercise may offer several intrinsic motivators, given research has shown consistent movement may help ward off depression and prevent issues like heart disease.

Dr. Donna O’ Shea is UnitedHealthcare’s Chief Medical Officer of Population Health Management. For more, please visit uhcstepup.com.