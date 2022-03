Enforcement enhanced

Fire safety measures increased citywide

By Gregg McQueen

A new executive order will focus on enhancing fire safety measures across the city.

On guard.

An executive order to strengthen fire safety enforcement and outreach across the city in the aftermath of the tragic Bronx apartment fire in January has been signed.

The order, signed by Mayor Eric Adams on March 20, will increase coordination between Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) inspectors to identify safety violations earlier and increase fire safety compliance. It will help identify buildings with a high number of fire safety violations for enhanced FDNY inspection, Adams said.

The FDNY and HPD will also collaborate on a broad public awareness campaign to educate New Yorkers on fire safety.

On January 9, a fire broke out at Twin Parks North West, a 120-unit residential building located at 333 East 181st Street.

The blaze left 17 people dead and dozens injured, making it one of the worst residential building fires the city has witnessed in decades.

“We must work towards equipping every New Yorker and every building in this city with the tools to avoid an unspeakable tragedy like the one we saw two months ago,” said Adams.

Officials will conduct additional inspections.

The executive order was signed four days after Adams announced that the city would allocate an additional $3 million in cash assistance to families affected by the fire, as well as $500,000 for support services over the next 12 months.

Since the fire, an online fundraising effort led by the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City has raised a total of $4.4 million to help Twin Parks residents.

The executive order will allow for the following measures:

In addition to looking for housing code violations, HPD inspectors will now look for compliance with FDNY’s requirement that the Fire Safety Notice is posted on the apartment’s entrance door. HPD will communicate information about the lack of this signage to FDNY and to the owner of the building.

HPD will provide FDNY with access to all violations issued that pertain to fire safety since January 1, 2021. FDNY will use this information to conduct more frequent inspections of buildings with a large number of violations. “All New Yorkers should have a fire safety plan,” said HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión, Jr.

FDNY inspectors will conduct enhanced inspections for fire signage and posting violations.

FDNY and HPD will conduct a broad, educational fire safety outreach campaign, including education related to smoke detectors, self-closing doors, and stove knob covers. Resident outreach will include information on what to do in the event of a fire, and building owners will be reminded of their legal obligations related to fire safety.

FDNY will work with the Department of Education to conduct outreach in schools, including educating teachers, staff, and students about appropriate fire safety measures and proper evacuation procedures.

“Today’s actions are an essential step towards the goal of preventing this kind of tragedy from ever occurring again,” Adams said.

According to FDNY officials, the fire was ignited by a malfunctioning electric space heater in a third-floor apartment. Fire and smoke spread throughout the building because the unit’s self-closing door failed to operate properly, officials said.

FDNY Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh, here with Mayor Eric Adams.

“The fire at the Twin Parks building was a devastating tragedy, and we are committed to working closely with FDNY to help prevent future tragedies,” said HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión, Jr. “In addition to checking for self-closing doors, smoke detectors, and other critical safety items at every routine inspection, our inspectors will now also check that the Fire Safety Notice is posted on every apartment door, which provides life-saving information about what to do in the event of a fire. All New Yorkers should have a fire safety plan and contact their property owners if there are fire safety issues in their homes or file a complaint with 311 if issues are not corrected.”

The January fire was ignited by a malfunctioning electric space heater.

“Educating New Yorkers on fire safety is among the most important goals of the Fire Department — and one we take very seriously,” said FDNY Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh. “These new partnerships will strengthen the work we already do and help us reach the neediest residents in all corners of the city on fire education and prevention.”

The Adams administration will also work with City Council to enact additional fire safety legislation, Adams said, including sensible retrofit sprinkler legislation and legislation that increases fines for landlords who falsely report curing a self-closing door violation.

“We are turning our pain into purpose and making sure we protect future New Yorkers,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. “Today’s executive order strengthening fire safety enforcement and outreach is a proactive step that will save lives and help ensure we do not have a repeat of what occurred in January at Twin Parks.”