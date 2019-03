Mountain Mission

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Right after Hurricane María struck, Mariela Oyola-Brauch posted on Facebook that she was traveling to Puerto Rico, and if anyone had a family member they couldn’t reach, she would locate them.

She ended up with the names, phone numbers and addresses of 22 people.

Oyola-Brauch bought a satellite phone and created a spreadsheet. But when her flight to the island was cancelled, her brother and father became a two-member reconnaissance team.

“Bless their hearts, they got up at three and four in the morning, went to a gas station, stood in line for hours to get a bucket of gas, put gas in the car, and started driving around the whole island looking for these people,” she said.

Her brother, a skilled truck driver, averted mudslides and found alternate routes when destroyed bridges made crossing impossible. Her father Marcelino Oyola-Cintrón, a social worker, even searched hospitals to find people.

“It took them a few weeks,” she said. “They found every single one of these people.”

Since then, Oyola-Brauch has been back to Puerto Rico several times. She and her family have organized events at senior centers, orphanages and helped neighbors. She recently helped fund a new solar-powered well in Las Cruces, Puerto Rico. Funding for these efforts came from friends and from her business, Jíbaro.

The word jíbaro refers to “mountain men,” originally describing people from the countryside of Puerto Rico. Later, the word took a derogatory turn, and was sometimes used as an insult to those living a simpler life, without formal education and material wealth.

Oyola-Brauch’s grandfather was a jíbaro. Francisco Oliveras-Rivera had a second grade education but successfully managed a farm in Naranjito, Puerto Rico that fed a family with 14 children.

The word’s meaning is still evolving. It‎ has also become a badge of honor. “It’s a term of pride in your beginnings and your roots,” she said.

Born in Naranjito, Oyola-Brauch spent summers with her Bronx relatives in Co-op City. She received a master’s degree in chemistry at Ohio State University and started her career as a chemist at Proctor and Gamble. But after having children, she wanted something different. She always had an entrepreneurial streak. As a child, nuns at her Catholic school scolded her for selling hand-painted Christmas ornaments because other students spent all their lunch money on her products.

“I made $40 dollars one day,” she said. “I got in really big trouble.”

As kid, she’d buy candy at the local store and sell it to others for double the price. She cut grass, ironed clothes, and sold Avon. She was always trying to sell something. She decided to create a business that would reflect her roots and benefit the island she loved.

Jíbaro is largely a web-based lifestyle brand business that sells clothing and decorative items with Puerto Rican themes. Part of the proceeds to go Puerto Rican relief efforts.

One T-shirt is a stylized tribute to every island town. The coquí, a tiny frog native to the island, adorns another popular shirt. Tiles with images of sugar cane workers and island beauties are also best sellers. She is expanding the line to feature more designs and hats for women, and sizes for teens.

Jíbaro is more than commerce.

“One of the hopes of our brand is to unify people,” she said. Her customers live on the island and throughout the greater Puerto Rican diaspora of the U.S. mainland. While many are several generations removed from living on the island, they still consider themselves Puerto Rican.

“The idea of my brand is to speak to every one of them, which is why I post in English and Spanish,” she said. People asked, ‘Why do you post in English if you are a jíbaro?’” Yet some Puerto Ricans don’t speak or read Spanish. “They are still very much Puerto Rican. I want to speak to that person and I want them to understand me. And second of all, if we ever want to make a bridge and have the people from the United States know who we are, we need to talk to them in their language,” she said.

Oyola-Brauch works with designers, creating logos and images. The designs are carefully printed at her home. She personally fulfills each order, and places it, along with a handwritten note, in the mail. “We are kind of old school,” she said. “I don’t want to lose the personalization. So it takes us a little longer than other companies to come out with designs.”

The personalization is important, and was instilled at an early age. When she was 10, Hurricane Hugo struck the island. Her father headed up relief efforts on the neighboring island of Culebra. Oyola-Brauch saw a hospital get up and running and learned how to organize local cleanup efforts.

“It had such an impact on me,” she said. As an adult, she volunteered for all types of fundraisers and charity events and went on service trips all over the world.

When commercial planes finally returned to Puerto Rico after María, Oyola-Brauch was on one of the earliest flights. She and her father immediately organized a visit to a local senior center. They brought each of the 120 seniors small gift bags filled with personal care items, flashlights and batteries. A friend of theirs played music. Then they duplicated those efforts at two local orphanages.

Oyola-Brauch wasn’t able to bring everyone food and water. “But I tell everybody, you can bring joy and entertainment, just to have people forget for a split second that they will go back to house without electricity or running water.”

At the senior center, people got up and danced to the music of their youth, and laughed at the jokes she and her father told. “It was so beautiful,” she said. “My dad said, ‘If this is the only event we do while you are here, I think this is a success.’”

For more, please visit jibaropr.com.