Student coding event focuses on women in tech

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Jennifer O’Neill always thought she’d be a nurse.

But a recent class has the Washington Heights eighth grader thinking differently.

“I would love to help people,” she said. “But for all I know, I could end up using this in my career. Or if I go to another career path, I may end up using coding.”

O’Neill and 19 other young girls from around the city took part in Tech4Girls, a special one-day coding event.

Galina Fishman, a computer teacher at M.S. 322 Salome Ureña Leadership Academy (SULA), brought O’Neill and three more students to the event. At school, they spend time learning basic computer applications, graphic design and introductory coding. On Fri., Mar. 22nd, high in the Times Square skyscraper office of telecom giant BT, each student received a Kano computer kit. The first part of the day was assembling the computer – which each student got to keep.

“It’s really hands on,” said Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere, head of GSMA’s North America Unit. GSMA, the multinational company that develops and promotes emerging technologies, sponsored the Tech4Girls event, which was designed to attract young women to tech-based careers.

“The way we see it, the growth rate for technology jobs is three times higher than for other jobs. However, only one in five people in technology careers is a woman,” said Tavares Lattibeaudiere. “We want to change that.”

After setting up the computers, the students, aged 10 to 14, worked with other applications like word processing software. “It goes from the hardware to the software,” she said.

Tavares Lattibeaudiere said learning these skills early on are important, not just for girls, but for everyone. “We think this type of skill set is fundamental in this new age,” she argued. “Technology touches every industry. You can’t expect to become a doctor or become an architect and you don’t have to deal with technology. It’s part of everything.”

“The whole thing is learning by doing,” said Ollie Dotsch, a sales specialist from Kano, which donated the Raspberry Pi computers. The colorful kits include bright orange keyboards and red cables. The monitors are made with clear plastic, so the components are visible. It takes the black box out of the equation, and participants can see exactly how things work.

After building the computers, the students learned some programming, connected to WiFi and installed updates.

“They assembled the computer,” said Fishman. “Eventually everything seemed to work at the end of the day.”

Tavares Lattibeaudiere said that the open assembly format makes things interesting. “When it’s in your phone, it works, but people don’t really know how it works.”

Brianna Wright, another SULA eighth grader, said, “It was challenging, but it wasn’t too hard.”

Wright said while some might think working with computers could be boring, her experience was fun. She is interested in a career in art and animation. “I guess I will have to learn a little bit about programming when I do it,” she said.

During the second half of the day, the students learned coding commands to make a picture.

SULA eighth grader Victoria López said, “I had an amazing time.” She focused on how to make an apple out of pixels. “I knew what pixels were,” she said, “but I didn’t know the steps you had to take to make pixels.” She especially liked that the process involved thinking conceptually and mathematically. “I learned how to do it step-by-step.”

“This was a great learning experience for me,” O’Neill said. She added that she’d had other coding classes in elementary school. “Now that I’m doing it again, it really sparks a fire.”