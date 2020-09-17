- English
- Español
More Latino, White children lacking health insurance: report
A recent increase in the rate of children without health insurance has been driven by Latino children with parents who are immigrants and by White children, according to a new brief from the National Research Center on Hispanic Children & Families.
Between 2016 to 2018, the uninsured rate among children rose by more than half a percentage point, a small but significant uptick. The increase resulted in roughly 206,745 more uninsured children with immigrant parents, and 216,461 more uninsured White children, the brief said.
“The recent uptick in uninsured rates is especially troubling right now because of the pandemic,” said Lina Guzmán, first author of the report and a senior researcher at the Child Trends Hispanic Institute. “Many low-income Hispanic parents work in the restaurant, service and retail industries, which have been hit especially hard by COVID-19. These workers are at risk of losing not only their wages, but also their health insurance, which means they may have trouble accessing health care.”
Although the percentage of uninsured Hispanic children with immigrant parents increased more than the percentage of White children, both groups contributed equally to the overall increase in the number of uninsured children, given their respective sizes and the racial/ethnic makeup of the child population in the United States, the brief said.
The research uses data from the 2011-2019 Current Population Survey to examine uninsured rates over time for children from the three largest racial/ethnic groups: Hispanic, non-Hispanic White, and non-Hispanic Black children. Researchers also compared uninsured rates among Hispanic children with at least one U.S.-born parent to those of Hispanic children with only foreign-born parents.
The increase in the rate of children without insurance may reflect recent state-level changes in government-provided insurance processes that make it difficult for families to stay insured, researchers said. These changes include more frequent eligibility reviews and stricter documentation requirements.
Policies that make it difficult for families to initially obtain insurance may have also contributed to this uptick, the brief said. For example, in 2017, the federal government shortened the open enrollment period for marketplace health insurance coverage and cut funding for enrollment assistance and outreach. Additionally, the public charge rule that went into effect in February 2020 may discourage immigrant families from enrolling in Medicaid because it allows the government to deny permanent residency to immigrants who have used public services, including Medicaid.
“Unfortunately, families who have been hit hardest by the pandemic may not be able to access government support,” said Yiyu Chen, an author of the report and research scientist at the Child Trends Hispanic Institute. “Hispanic immigrant families in particular face additional barriers in accessing government safety net programs aimed at helping families weather economic hardships, since the public charge rule went into effect just before the pandemic.”
To view the full research brief, go to bit.ly/2FIUvnO.
Más niños latinos y blancos sin seguro médico: informe
Un aumento reciente en la tasa de niños sin seguro médico ha sido impulsado por niños latinos con padres inmigrantes y por niños blancos, según un nuevo informe del Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre Niños y Familias Hispanas.
Entre 2016 y 2018, la tasa de niños sin seguro médico aumentó en más de medio punto porcentual, un aumento pequeño pero significativo. Este aumento resultó en aproximadamente 206,745 más niños sin seguro con padres inmigrantes y 216,461 más niños blancos sin seguro, según el informe.
“El reciente aumento en las tasas de personas sin seguro médico es especialmente preocupante en este momento debido a la pandemia”, dijo Lina Guzmán, primera autora del informe e investigadora principal del Instituto Hispano de Tendencias Infantiles. “Muchos padres hispanos de bajos ingresos trabajan en las industrias de restaurantes, servicios y comercio minorista, que se han visto especialmente afectadas por la COVID-19. Estos trabajadores corren el riesgo no solo de perder su salario, sino también su seguro médico, lo que significa que pueden tener problemas para tener acceso a la atención médica”.
Aunque el porcentaje de niños hispanos sin seguro con padres inmigrantes aumentó más que el porcentaje de niños blancos, ambos grupos contribuyeron por igual al aumento general en el número de niños sin seguro, dados sus respectivos tamaños y la composición racial/étnica de la población infantil en los Estados Unidos, dice el informe.
La investigación utiliza datos de la Encuesta de Población Actual 2011-2019 para examinar las tasas de personas sin seguro médico a lo largo del tiempo para los niños de los tres grupos raciales/étnicos más grandes: hispanos, blancos no hispanos y niños negros no hispanos. Los investigadores también compararon las tasas de niños hispanos sin seguro médico con al menos un padre nacido en Estados Unidos con las de niños hispanos con padres nacidos en el extranjero únicamente.
El aumento en la tasa de niños sin seguro puede reflejar cambios recientes a nivel estatal en los procesos de seguros proporcionados por el gobierno que dificultan que las familias permanezcan aseguradas, dijeron los investigadores. Estos cambios incluyen revisiones de elegibilidad más frecuentes y requisitos de documentación más estrictos.
Las políticas que dificultan que las familias obtengan un seguro inicialmente también pueden haber contribuido a este aumento, según el informe. Por ejemplo, en 2017, el gobierno federal acortó el período de inscripción abierta para la cobertura del seguro de salud del mercado y recortó los fondos para asistencia de inscripción y divulgación. Además, la regla de carga pública que entró en vigor en febrero de 2020 puede disuadir a las familias inmigrantes de inscribirse en Medicaid porque permite al gobierno negar la residencia permanente a los inmigrantes que han utilizado servicios públicos, incluyendo Medicaid.
“Desafortunadamente, las familias que han sido más afectadas por la pandemia pueden no tener acceso al apoyo del gobierno”, dijo Yiyu Chen, autora del informe y científica investigadora del Instituto Hispano de Tendencias Infantiles. “Las familias inmigrantes hispanas en particular enfrentan barreras adicionales para tener acceso a los programas de red de seguridad del gobierno destinados a ayudar a las familias a superar las dificultades económicas, desde que la regla de carga pública entró en vigor justo antes de la pandemia”.
Para ver el resumen completo de la investigación, vaya a bit.ly/2FIUvnO.