- English
- Español
Meaningful Meals
Recipe: Mushroom Canapés
The average holiday feasts as we gather family and friends can overwhelm as we overindulge.
With festive drinks, tempting appetizers, and sugar-laden desserts at every turn, there could be over 4,500 calories in some large meals.
An easy way to break through the glut, consider a fresh take on a few classic dishes.
Nutritionists, including Joseph Malota, Director of Food and Nutrition at the Teaching Kitchen, recommend a move away from the sugar and fat, and a renewed focus on fiber.
Vegetable dishes provide a filling and nutritious touch to any gathering.
“These recipes are a lot lower in sugar than your traditional recipes,” says Malota. “And they’re also packed with fiber to help you feel full longer.”
Here is one easy recipe that can serve as a satisfying and tasty appetizer addition to any table.
Mushroom Canapés with Truffle Oil
Serves 4
Ingredients
3 Tbsp. olive oil
1 1/2 lbs. mixed mushrooms (Shiitake, Baby Bella, Chanterelle, etc.)
3 garlic cloves, minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 Tbsp. white wine
1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
2 Tbsp. chopped flat-leaf parsley
1 Tbsp. butter
4 slices crusty bread, toasted
1 Tbsp. truffle oil
Optional: shaved truffles or shaved Parmesan
Directions
- In a large pan over medium heat, add the olive oil.
- Add the mushrooms and cook until they soften and begin to brown, about 7 minutes. Note: Do not overcrowd the pan or the mushrooms will never brown. They need to sit on the pan, and don’t move them around much; they need time to form that “browning.”
- Add the garlic, salt and pepper, white wine, and thyme. Cook, stirring for about 3 minutes longer.
- Reduce heat, and add parsley and butter until melted. Remove from heat.
- Mound mushroom mixture on toast, sprinkle with parsley, and drizzle with truffle oil.
- Add optional shaved truffles or Parmesan.
Platillos con poder
Receta: Canapés de champiñones
Los festines navideños promedio, cuando reunimos a familiares y amigos, pueden abrumarnos a medida que nos excedemos.
Con bebidas festivas, aperitivos tentadores y postres cargados de azúcar a cada paso, podría haber más de 4,500 calorías en algunas comidas grandes.
¿Una manera fácil de romper el exceso? Considere una nueva versión de algunos platillos clásicos.
Los nutricionistas, incluyendo a Joseph Malota, director de Alimentos y Nutrición en Teaching Kitchen, recomiendan alejarse del azúcar y las grasas, y tener un enfoque renovado en la fibra.
Los platillos con verduras brindan un toque nutritivo y abundante a cualquier reunión.
“Estas recetas son mucho más bajas en azúcar que las tradicionales”, dice Malota. “Y también están llenas de fibra para ayudarle a sentirse lleno por más tiempo”.
Aquí hay una receta fácil que puede servir como un aperitivo satisfactorio y sabroso en cualquier mesa.
Canapés de champiñones con aceite de trufa
4 porciones
Ingredientes
3 cucharadas aceite de oliva
1 1/2 libras setas mixtas (Shiitake, Baby Bella, Chanterelle, etc.)
3 dientes de ajo picados
Sal y pimienta, al gusto
2 cucharadas de vino blanco
1 cucharadita de hojas frescas de tomillo
2 cucharadas de perejil picado de hoja plana
1 cucharada de mantequilla
4 rebanadas de pan crujiente, tostado
1 cucharada de aceite de trufa
Opcional: trufas ralladas o parmesano rallado.
Indicaciones
- Agregue el aceite de oliva a una sartén grande a fuego medio.
- Agregue los champiñones y cocine hasta que se ablanden y comiencen a dorarse, aproximadamente 7 minutos. Nota: No sobrecargue la sartén o los hongos nunca se dorarán. Necesitan mantenerse en la sartén sin moverlos mucho; necesitan tiempo para formar ese “dorado”.
- Agregue el ajo, la sal y pimienta, el vino blanco y el tomillo. Cocine, revolviendo durante unos 3 minutos más.
- Reduzca el fuego y agregue el perejil y la mantequilla hasta que se derrita. Retírelo del calor.
- Monte la mezcla de champiñones sobre la tostada, espolvoree con perejil y rocíe con aceite de trufa.
- Agregue de forma opcional las trufas o el parmesano rallado.