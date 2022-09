Maternal health bills signed into law

The new legislation is centered on addressing maternal health disparities.

Black mothers are nine times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women in New York City, according to city health data.

In response, a new slate of legislation designed to improve maternal health and particularly targeted at reducing Black maternal mortality and maternal health disparities have become law.

Passed by the City Council in August, the bills were signed into law by Mayor Eric Adams on September 6.

The legislation establishes a maternal health “bill of rights” for New Yorkers, requires the city to educate the public about doulas, midwives and conditions that could complicate pregnancy, and mandates the city Health Department to post maternal morbidity data on its website.

“Today, we are making sure all expecting families have access to health care when they need it most, no matter the color of their skin, their income bracket, or where they live,” said Adams. “Our children are our most precious resource and by investing in them and their families from the start, we’ll build a safer and healthier city for generations to come.”

A public education program on city standards for respectful maternal care will be implemented.

Advocates have said that maternal health disparities are often rooted in medical personnel overlooking, minimizing, or dismissing the health concerns of Black patients.

The bills create a public education program regarding the city’s standards for respectful care at birth and establishes a right to be free from pregnancy-related discrimination while receiving health care services in New York City.

“Maternal health is a social justice issue that is a matter of life or death,” said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

In addition, the legislation also requires the city to inform patients about the right to reasonable accommodations in the workplace. It also codifies a citywide program Adams launched in March to train doulas and provide free doula services to residents in all five boroughs, and mandates reporting on cesarean sections and recommendations to reduce maternal mortality and severe morbidity.

“Maternal health is a social justice issue that is a matter of life or death for many women and birthing people in our city and country, especially in Black communities,” said Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. “This historically diverse and women-majority Council prioritized addressing this issue to reduce the severe inequities faced by Black, Latino, and indigenous people in receiving equitable care. The horrifying lived experiences that have endangered too many lives are finally being acknowledged with concrete policy actions, and the enactment of these laws is a major step forward for our city. This progress would not have been possible without the leadership of women in the Council, and it shows the impact on policy when women are accurately represented in lawmaking.”

Last year, the Office of Public Advocate released an extensive report on the maternal mortality crisis in New York City. The report analyzed systemic issues and outlined potential policy solutions, some of which ended up in the legislation.

“This public health crisis is both under-acknowledged and under-addressed, but today, we’re taking invaluable and concrete steps to protect pregnant people in the five boroughs,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. “Through the creation of a maternal health bill of rights with dedicated and sustained outreach to inform people of those rights, we are ensuring that these rights are upheld and New Yorkers are empowered to demand what they deserve. Thank you to [Bronx] Borough President Gibson for your partnership on both this bill and this issue, to the speaker and City Council for taking up these bills, and to the mayor for signing this historic legislation into law today.”