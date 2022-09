Access 101

Advocates seek improved support for immigrant students

By Gregg McQueen

Advocates are pressing for greater resources and support services for immigrant students.

As the new school year kicks off, immigrant advocates are calling on the city to increase support for immigrant families attempting to access the public school system.

At a press conference in Manhattan on September 1, the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) asked the city to provide $4 million to community-based organizations to assist immigrant families in enrolling their kids in Pre-K and 3-K programs.

“Having equitable access to quality schools is crucial to the future of our city. Yet, for decades, immigrant families have lacked access to programs that meet their children’s needs,” said NYIC Senior Manager of Education Policy Andrea Ortiz. “Providing immigrant families with robust support and language access at enrollment is pivotal to ensuring they will be placed in schools prepared to serve their complex needs.”

It is estimated that over 7,000 asylum seekers have recently arrived in New York.

Ortiz urged the city to ensure that Department of Education (DOE) Family Welcome Centers and city shelters were staffed with additional language interpreters to assist with school enrollment, and to place immigrant children in experienced in dealing with new arrivals and English Language Learners (often referred to as ELLs).

“These families need a school community that is able to understand how to work with children who have gaps in their education, as well as having robust mental health and wraparound support,” said Liza Schwartzwald, Senior Manager of Education Policy at NYIC.

“The city must focus on cross-agency coordination. We’re hoping they can meet the moment,” remarked Ortiz.

Added support is particularly urgent this year, advocates said, as the DOE prepares to welcome approximately 1,000 children from a wave of asylum-seeking families who have arrived in New York City in recent months.

Carolina Tenecela, Project Coordinator of LSA Family Health Service, stressed that most new immigrant families struggle to apply for schools.

“They’re dealing with language barriers, no knowledge of deadlines or necessary documents,” she said.

“These challenges are going to be much greater for our newcomer asylum seekers, who have no knowledge of the city or how to navigate the system,” said Tenecela.

In 2017, NYIC launched an initiative known as the LIFE Project to help immigrant families with young children access New York City’s Pre-K and 3-K programs.

Since its inception, the LIFE Project has helped more than 500 immigrant families enroll in public schools through outreach and referral services, Tenecela said.

An investment of $4 million would create a “permanent infrastructure” for these services, she said.

According to NYIC, more than 7,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in recent months.

In early August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing migrants to New York after they were detained crossing over the U.S. border from Mexico.

Schwartzwald explained that NYIC members have been meeting the buses of asylum seekers upon arrival at Port Authority Bus Terminal.

“We have information printed out in different languages when people arrive,” she said. “We’re able to connect them to organizations that are near the shelters where they’re staying and connect them to services,” Schwartzwald said.

“They need everything — they need shelter support, they need healthcare, they need to know where they can find food,” she said.

Schwartzwald voiced concern that cuts made to the city’s education budget – a process currently tied up in litigation – will make it even more difficult for immigrant students to access essential services.

“The budget cuts are a nightmare,” she said, “and an unnecessary one given the influx of federal dollars at [the city’s] disposal.”

For more, please visit nyic.org.