New plan to slash prescription drug prices: Gillibrand

Prescription drugs are far too costly, especially for aging New Yorkers, say advocates of a new pricing plan.

Untenable.

Over rising concerns on the impacts of soaring drug prices and increasing inflation on New York’s senior population, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has unveiled a new policy plan to slash the costs of prescription drugs – which she decried as unacceptable.

“With inflation high and while our nation is recovering from the pandemic, drug prices remain unacceptably high, which puts a heavy financial burden on older adults and families throughout New York City and across the country,” said Gillibrand, member of the Senate’s Aging Committee.

The five-point plan would revamp financial assistance for Medicare to provide help with Medicare Part A, Part B and Part D premiums and cost-sharing, review brand-name price gouging, empower Medicare to negotiate drug prices, import lower-cost drugs from Canada, and expand subsidies to seniors living in U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico.

At a press conference on May 2, Gillibrand suggested that reigning in prescription drug costs might be Congress’ best shot at fighting inflation. She also said that New York’s senior population is suffering negative consequences due to rising drug prices and soaring inflation.

“From fighting price gouging to importing affordable drugs from Canada to enabling Medicare to negotiate drug prices, this plan will help us bring down costs for countless Americans,” she said.

Gillibrand was joined at the press conference by Beth Shapiro, Executive Director of Citymeals on Wheels, who said the organization’s clients are often forced to choose between paying rent and affording medication.

“We know they sometimes split their meals – and their pills – to make them last longer,” Shapiro said. “Lowering the cost of prescription drugs will immediately impact the quality of their lives, and the lives of millions across the country, when they are most in need.”

According to Gillibrand, the plan would create legislation to form the Medicare Cost Assistance Program, which would provide assistance with premiums and cost-sharing for low-income individuals. New legislation would also empower the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs under Medicare Part D, as well as make Medicare beneficiaries in Puerto Rico eligible for subsidies.

“The cost of prescription drugs has become utterly untenable,” said Gillibrand.

In 2020, drug makers raised the prices of more than 860 prescription drugs by 5 percent, on average.

Gillibrand pointed to surveys indicating that up to 30 percent of adults fail to take their prescription medication due to worries about cost.

“Today, when you go to the pharmacy you can be charged two to three times more as people in other countries are paying for the exact same medicine,” said Gillibrand. “The already skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs has become utterly untenable.”