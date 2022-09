Hearing on sexual harassment prevention policy

An in-person public hearing to receive feedback from workers, employers, and other stakeholders regarding the state’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Model Policy will be held uptown.

The hearing will take place on September 15 at 10 a.m. at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building in Harlem, as announced by the New York State Department of Labor.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the hearing is an essential step in the ongoing process to strengthen the Sexual Harassment Prevention Model Policy this year.

“The pandemic has led to drastic changes in what a workplace can be, so it is important that we update the Sexual Harassment Prevention Model Policy to align with that,” Hochul said. “I encourage all New Yorkers to make their voices heard and submit either written or in-person testimony. The review process will rely on this feedback to create an updated policy for the modern-day worker.”

During the hearing, the public will have the opportunity to provide their feedback before a panel that will include Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, New York State Division of Human Rights Commissioner Maria Imperial, and a senior representative from Governor Hochul’s Office.

“New York State takes the civil rights of our workforce seriously,” said Imperial. “We want to hear from everyday New Yorkers to understand what is happening on the ground in order to build better, more equitable, and inclusive workplaces free from sexual harassment.”

The current Sexual Harassment Prevention Model Policy was created in 2018 as part of New York State’s commitment to establishing safer and more equitable workplaces by requiring all employers, regardless of size, to adopt a sexual harassment prevention policy and provide annual training to employees. The legislation included the provision that the Sexual Harassment Prevention Model Policy be reviewed and revised every four years.

“The Sexual Harassment Prevention Model Policy was a bold and successful initiative, but over the past four years, workplaces have significantly changed in many ways, due largely to the effects of the pandemic and the growth of remote work,” said Reardon. “Our review will rely heavily on the feedback received at this public hearing, because we know how important it is for workers and businesses to have a voice in this process. We encourage everyone and anyone to attend.”

New Yorkers who are unable to attend the in-person hearing may continue to submit written statements through September 20 here: on.ny.gov/3TSnlUH.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace, file a report online or call New York’s new toll-free sexual harassment hotline at 1-800-HARASS-3 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The hearing will be held on September 15 at 10 a.m. at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building, Second Floor Community Room, 163 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027.

Anyone wishing to provide testimony at the hearing should register at https://bit.ly/3ek451Q.

For more information, visit www.dol.ny.gov.