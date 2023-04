“Inadequate”

Poor oversight left NY group homes at risk during Covid: report

Inadequate emergency management coordination left people living in group homes at risk during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new audit released by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities’ (OPWDD) reported that 657 people died from COVID-19, and more than 13,000 contracted the virus in its residential programs from March 2020 to April 2022.

DiNapoli’s analysis found that inconsistent oversight and guidance by OPWDD put residents at risk. According to the audit, OPWDD did not provide consistent guidance to some 6,929 group homes across the state during the first wave of the deadly pandemic, though the audit did not establish a causal relationship between OPWDD’s actions and Covid cases.

As explained by the department, certified facilities run by nonprofits (6,921), as opposed to those that are state-run (eight), are required to have their own emergency policies and procedures in place, even though they are home to 99 percent of the state’s 34,117 group home residents. In September 2020 and November 2021, OPWDD developed additional guidance, which covered Covid-19 emergency planning and response, but restricted their distribution to the eight state-run facilities, excluding the others.

While OPWDD’s emergency management and overarching emergency planning documents considered pandemics as a risk even before the Covid-19 pandemic, OPWDD did not take steps to ensure all group homes followed suit, the audit said.

The audit found that while many group homes had emergency response plans, they did not account for pandemics or emerging infectious diseases, while others referred staff to follow OPWDD’s guidance. This lack of effective emergency response plans at the onset of the pandemic led to difficulties in securing personal protective equipment (PPE), dealing with staff shortages and confusion and delays over how to isolate or quarantine individuals during the worst waves of Covid-19, DiNapoli said.

The audit noted OPWDD’s stockpile of PPE was exhausted early in the pandemic, and group homes had trouble getting masks and gowns on their own due to overwhelming demand.

DiNapoli’s audit recommended that OPWDD review and update Emergency Management Operations Protocol documents to ensure all group homes implement current policies and procedures, develop policies to ensure that group homes’ emergency plans encompass planning for public health emergencies, ensure better monitoring and review protocols that are consistently applied, and establish communication with staff responsible for infection control policies and procedures when deficiencies are identified.

“Group homes are supposed to offer people with developmental disabilities safe places to live as independently as possible,” DiNapoli said. “Our audit found the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities did not issue timely, consistent guidance to the vast majority of their certified group homes. Inconsistent emergency management coordination and oversight put residents, families and staff in harm’s way. I urge OPWDD to implement our recommendations before the next public health emergency.”

To read the full audit, visit www.osc.state.ny.us.