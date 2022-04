Bill of rights for the homeless

By Gregg McQueen

The city has begun to remove homeless encampments.

Unhoused doesn’t mean unprotected.

As New York City continues sweeps to remove homeless encampments, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has introduced legislation designed to protect the rights of homeless individuals.

Williams has advanced City Council legislation that includes a first-of-its-kind “Homeless Bill of Rights,” which would codify the rights of homeless individuals both outside of and within the city’s shelter system, as well as standards required to be met within shelters.

Intro 190 would require the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) to produce a homeless bill of rights, which would inform people experiencing homelessness about their rights and the services available to them.

In addition, DHS would be required to make this document available on its website and provide it to shelters and social service offices for distribution.

“We’re in a moment when the homelessness crisis is worsening, a wave of pending evictions threatens to worsen it, and homeless individuals are being targeted, demonized, and dehumanized,” Williams said at a press conference outside of City Hall on April 14.

“Both inside and outside of shelters, unhoused people feel like they’re left without support, without options, without rights or recourse, amid a system that has failed for so long, and has left people feeling abandoned and powerless. Now more than ever, we need a homeless bill of rights – and homeless individuals need to be informed of those rights – to ensure that they are upheld, and that people are empowered to demand what they deserve,” he said.

Though many of these standards are already present in rules of city agencies, the proposed legislation integrates them into a singular declaration.

Among other standards, Intro 190 would codify that homeless individuals have a right to legal services, as well as the right to request an interpreter and have documents translated when interacting with city agencies.

It also details the rights of individuals in shelters, including to meet privately with advocates and legal representatives, leave and return to the shelter outside of curfew hours and request early and late passes, access to bathrooms, a private room with a lock for families, and a secure locker for single adults.

“The rights that this legislation would codify are a floor, not a ceiling. They’re a base standard, a moral and legal obligation that the city must meet for vulnerable unhoused New Yorkers,” Williams said. “By establishing this bill of rights, we are empowering individuals, elected leaders, and organizations to hold the city accountable to those rights being protected as we continue to push for the true solution to the homelessness crisis: housing.”

Since March, the administration of Mayor Eric Adams has removed hundreds of homeless encampments from city streets, while attempting to connect individuals living on the street to shelter. The city is attempting to place impacted individuals in Safe Haven and stabilization shelters, as 350 new shelter beds were added in early April.

“Providing for our most vulnerable in their greatest time of need will always be a central focus of the New York City Council,” said City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, a co-sponsor of the bill. “At a time when almost 60,000 New Yorkers continue to navigate a post-pandemic world while calling city shelters home, it is imperative that these New Yorkers know what protections they have in place to safeguard them and their families. From the right to access legal services to what is and isn’t proper housing accommodations, the homeless bill of rights will ensure the voices of all New Yorkers are heard.”

For more information on the bill, visit on.nyc.gov/3ruwwhc.