Weight loss can benefit heart health for years: AHA

Heart health benefits lasted for at least five years after weight loss via a lifestyle change program.

These findings are found in a new research review published by the American Heart Association (AHA).

The review, published on March 28 in AHA journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, indicated that losing weight with lifestyle changes in an intensive behavioral weight loss program was associated with a decrease in risk factors for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes for least five years — even if some weight was regained.

“Many doctors and patients recognize that weight loss is often followed by weight regain, and they fear that this renders an attempt to lose weight pointless,” said study co-senior author Susan A. Jebb, Ph.D., a professor of diet and population health at the University of Oxford. “This concept has become a barrier to offering support to people to lose weight. For people with overweight or obesity issues, losing weight is an effective way to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.”

People who are overweight are at increased risk for high cholesterol and high blood pressure, factors that heighten risk of cardiovascular disease as well as insulin resistance, a precursor to Type 2 diabetes.

Obesity contributed to 2.4 million deaths worldwide in 2020, according to the AHA.

For the review, researchers assessed international scientific studies to compare risk factors for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes among people who followed an intensive behavioral weight loss program to those who followed a less intensive or no weight loss program.

Researchers combined the results of 124 studies totaling more than 50,000 participants, with an average follow-up of 28 months. They used the combined results to estimate changes in risk factors after weight loss.

Compared to people in a less intensive program and those in no weight loss program, participants who lost weight through an intensive weight loss program had lower risk factors for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes. These lower risk factors lasted for at least five years after the weight loss program ended, the review said.

Data showed that systolic blood pressure and HbA1c — a protein in red blood cells used to test for diabetes — was lower at both one and five years after participants finished an intensive weight loss program, the review said.

“Our findings should provide reassurance that weight loss programs are effective in controlling cardiovascular risk factors and very likely to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease,” said Jebb.

