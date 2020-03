Losing on Lead

NY AG issues lead paint lawsuit

By Gregg McQueen

“This year, we identified a property owner…willing [to take steps in] realizing a greener Bronx…We will set an example for the preservation of environmentally friendly affordable housing across the city.”

During his 2016 State of the Borough, President Rubén Díaz Jr. had high praise for property owner Chestnut Holdings. His office had partnered with the management company, which oversees over 6,000 apartments across the borough, as they conducted an energy audit of their buildings and made necessary upgrades to make them greener.

The quote is also featured prominently on the property group’s website, one of many laudatory quotes from tenants, bank vice-presidents, church leaders and others thanking Chestnut Holdings for its responsiveness to issues.

One tenant at 2050 Valentine Avenue, who made note of hallways recently repainted, wrote: “I thank Chestnut Holdings for keeping our building safe and well-kept. The maintenance team shows that they care about residents by paying attention to the building and making sure the common areas are comfortable and safe.”

But a different tune was being sung this week – by Díaz and by State Attorney General Letitia James, who charge that Chestnut Holdings was anything but responsive in addressing a critical, and dangerous, threat to its tenants: lead paint.

In a suit filed by James, over 600 children, living within low-income families receiving food stamp assistance, may have been exposed to lead paint.

Chestnut Holdings’ properties are located mostly in the Bronx.

According to the suit brought by James, Chestnut Holdings failed to conduct complete annual inspections for lead poisoning hazards in apartments where young children lived. The company also failed to remediate hazards even when it was asked to do so, the suit said.

Many of the children in the apartments are from low-income families of color, James said.

“Regardless of their zip code or socioeconomic status, every tenant deserves peace of mind that their landlord will follow all laws,” James said at a press conference held on February 27 outside of 1515 Macombs Road, one of the buildings managed by Chestnut Holdings.

The failure to perform proper inspection is a violation of the city’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Act, which requires property owners to take several critical measures to prevent children under six from being exposed to paint with dangerously high levels of lead.

The lawsuit also said that Chestnut Holdings had repeatedly certified in new leases that it had complied with the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Act’s turnover requirements, even though it had not done so.

“We know that exposure to this highly toxic metal causes serious and irreversible health effects and that children exposed to high levels of lead are at risk for long-time cognitive and physical problems,” James said.

She noted that lead poisoning in New York City is highest among children of color and in high-poverty communities.

“There is no cure for damage caused by lead poisoning,” she said.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief requiring Chestnut Holdings to comply with the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Act, including bringing all apartments into compliance with the Act’s requirements, penalties for repeated violations of the Act, and “disgorgement of money it would have expended to comply with the Act.”

Díaz expressed exasperation that lead paint issues are still impacting city residents.

“It’s 2020. We’ve been dealing with lead paint and lead poisoning for decades,” he noted.

“That’s why you’re being sued today,” he said, directing his comments to Chestnut principals. “The average age of all the children in your units is five years of age.”

Díaz ticked off a list of health issues caused by lead exposure such as developmental disabilities, brain damage and respiratory issues.

“No matter what penalties you’re going to pay from this lawsuit, it will never, ever be equal to what children and our seniors face when they’re sick,” he remarked.

The company, however, clearly seeks to present a far more civic-based and committed semblance to the public.

Its website cites abundant community-based projects including children’s art and cultural programs with non-profit DreamYard Art, volunteer parks restoration in collaboration with NYC Parks, and even a bronze plaque initiative described as such: “One project we have been working on cultivates environmental awareness by designating a specific tree or plant name and installing a custom made hand crafted bronze plaque on the property façade.”

In a statement issued specifically in response to the suit, Chestnut Holdings defended its safety record and said the company complies with lead remediation standards.

“Chestnut exceeds any reasonable standards in inspecting its units and trying to address all safety concerns, especially the presence of lead,” the statement said. “Chestnut’s strong safety record speaks to its commitment to all of its tenants, its communities, and its neighbors, but most especially children.”

But, according to James, her office attempted to have Chestnut Holding remediate lead hazards prior to litigation, but the company was unresponsive, she said.

A tenant at 1515 Macombs Road, who did not wish to reveal her name, said she was unaware if her apartment had lead paint hazards, but was concerned to think there might be.

“I’m very worried,” she said.

The lawsuit against Chestnut Holdings is the first that the Attorney General’s office has issued related to lead paint violations.

However, James warned other landlords there could be more litigation on the way.

“Those of you who aren’t part of this lawsuit, you’d better beware,” she warned.

For more, please visit ag.ny.gov.

What to Know: Lead Poisoning

Source: Mayo Clinic

Lead poisoning occurs when lead builds up in the body, often over months or years.

Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems. Children younger than 6 years are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development. The greatest risk is to brain development, where irreversible damage can occur. Higher levels can damage the kidneys and nervous system in both children and adults. Very high lead levels may cause seizures, unconsciousness and death.

Sources

Lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust in older buildings are the most common sources of lead poisoning in children. Lead-based paints for homes, children’s toys and household furniture have been banned in the United States since 1978. But lead-based paint is still on walls and woodwork in many older homes and apartments. Most lead poisoning in children results from eating chips of deteriorating lead-based paint. Other sources include contaminated air, water and soil.

Symptoms

Initially, lead poisoning can be hard to detect — even people who seem healthy can have high blood levels of lead. Signs and symptoms usually don’t appear until dangerous amounts have accumulated.

Lead poisoning symptoms in children

Signs and symptoms of lead poisoning in children include:

Developmental delay

Learning difficulties

Irritability

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Sluggishness and fatigue

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Constipation

Hearing loss

Seizures

Eating things, such as paint chips, that aren’t food (pica)

Lead poisoning symptoms in newborns

Babies exposed to lead before birth might:

Be born prematurely

Have lower birth weight

Have slowed growth

If you think you or your child has been exposed to lead, see your doctor or contact your local public health department. A blood test can help determine blood lead levels.

For more, please call 311 or visit nyc.gov/health.