Road Change
Mayor signs bill designed to punish reckless drivers
By Gregg McQueen
Clarita Bailon has been wheelchair-bound since 2002, when a reckless driver swept her into an auto accident that shattered her legs.
She recalled being in the hospital, begging the doctors not to cut off her legs.
“I went into cardiac arrest four times. Then, I lapsed into a coma for nearly three weeks,” said Bailon. “I spent four months in the hospital.”
But she’d face another near-tragedy in 2015, when she was hit again by a motor vehicle in 2015, in an accident that destroyed her wheelchair.
“I know we have to stop driver violence,” she said. “It is a crime.”
Devan Sipher was hit by a double-decker sightseeing bus in 2015 while crossing Sixth Avenue. He was kept in intensive care for three months and required 11 surgeries following the accident.
“This is an epidemic,” said Sipher. “It’s a public health crisis that puts every single New Yorker at risk.”
Bailon and Sipher, who spoke at a City Hall hearing this past week, have both since worked as advocates for safe streets.
They joined with Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday as he approved legislation that he said that would crack down on the city’s most reckless drivers.
The Dangerous Vehicle Abatement bill would allow the city to impound the vehicles of motorists who rack up five or more red light camera violations or 15 or more school speed camera violations within a 12-month period, unless they complete a driver safety course.
“If you’re putting New Yorkers in danger, we’re getting you the hell off the road. It’s as simple as that,” de Blasio stated.
He noted that four pedestrians were killed in New York City in the week preceding the bill signing.
If a driver’s vehicle is impounded, it will be held until the motorist completes the safety course, de Blasio said.
“There’s a lot of ways to change behavior — one of them is consequences,” he said. “Today we take the profound step to get the most dangerous drivers off the road. No more playing around.”
Jane Martin-Lavaud, a member of advocacy group Families for Safe Streets (FSS), came to City Hall clutching a photo of her daughter Leonora, who was killed at age 24 by a speeding driver in 2013.
“There’s a cloud hanging over us that’s never going to go away,” she said.
Martin-Lavaud said she routinely witnesses reckless and speeding drivers on New York City streets, making it hazardous for pedestrians as well as drivers.
“Every time we go out, we are fearful,” she said. “Cars are whizzing by with no regard for what havoc they are wreaking.”
The new bill will establish a pilot program that will launch in February 2021 and run for three years, after which lawmakers will decide whether to renew or modify the program. The program is expected to affect between 3,000 and 6,000 vehicles, city officials said – less than 1 percent of the nearly 2 million vehicles registered in the city.
City Councilmember Brad Lander, who introduced the legislation, recalled the deaths of children Abigail Blumenstein and Joshua Lew near his Brooklyn district office in 2013.
The children were struck by a female driver with a long history of violations. Lander said the new bill might prevent similar deaths by intervening with reckless drivers before they cause harm.
“We could have known before she killed Abigail and Joshua that she operated her vehicle like a weapon,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter what the excuse is. You’re controlling several tons of metal that can kill a human being,” said Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodríguez.
Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said the city was in the process of installing the largest speed camera program in the world.
“At the mayor’s direction, we are currently installing 60 speed cameras a month throughout the city. By the end of this year we will have installed 720 speed cameras, more than all the previous years of the program put together,” said Trottenberg. “We think that is going to have a powerful effect on people’s behavior.”
Bailon said she wanted measures such as the abatement bill to have positive impact – and to prevent a repeat of her own experience.
“I am grateful for the passage of today’s bill,” she said. “Hopefully, it will prevent others from suffering the same fate as me.”
This set of slides was created by mother Jane Martin-Lavaud and shared on January 4th, 2020, on the seventh anniversary of her daughter’s death. She writes:
“Seven years ago today my daughter was alive. She called about tuition for the spring semester. She went to the beauty parlor, then went out with a friend. Due to a speeding reckless driver, they never made it home.”
Cambio de ruta
Hora de castigar a los conductores imprudentes
Por Gregg McQueen
Clarita Bailon ha estado en silla de ruedas desde 2002, cuando un conductor imprudente la llevó a un accidente que le destrozó las piernas.
Recordó haber estado en el hospital, rogándole a los médicos que no le cortaran las piernas.
“Estuve en paro cardíaco cuatro veces. Luego, caí en coma durante casi tres semanas”, dijo Bailon. “Pasé cuatro meses en el hospital”.
Pero se enfrentaría a otra casi tragedia en 2015, cuando fue atropellada nuevamente por un vehículo motorizado en 2015, en un accidente que destruyó su silla de ruedas.
“Sé que tenemos que detener la violencia del conductor”, dijo. “Es un crimen”.
Devan Sipher fue golpeado por un autobús turístico de dos pisos en 2015 al cruzar la Sexta Avenida. Estuvo en cuidados intensivos durante tres meses y requirió 11 cirugías después del accidente.
“Esta es una epidemia”, dijo Sipher. “Es una crisis de salud pública que pone en riesgo a todos los neoyorquinos”.
Bailon y Sipher se han convertido en defensores de calles seguras.
Los dos se unieron al alcalde Bill de Blasio el miércoles cuando aprobó la legislación que dijo que tomaría medidas enérgicas contra los conductores más imprudentes de la ciudad.
El proyecto de ley de Reducción de Vehículos Peligrosos permitiría a la ciudad confiscar los vehículos de automovilistas que acumulen cinco o más violaciones de cámaras de luz roja o 15 o más violaciones de cámaras escolares de velocidad dentro de un período de 12 meses, a menos que completen un curso de seguridad del conductor.
“Si pone en peligro a los neoyorquinos, le sacaremos del camino. Es tan simple como eso”, dijo de Blasio.
Señaló que cuatro peatones fueron asesinados en la ciudad de Nueva York en la semana anterior a la firma del proyecto de ley.
Si el vehículo de un conductor es confiscado, seguirá así hasta que el automovilista complete el curso de seguridad, dijo de Blasio.
“Hay muchas formas de cambiar el comportamiento, una de ellas son las consecuencias”, dijo. “Hoy damos un paso profundo para sacar a los conductores más peligrosos de los caminos. No más juegos”.
Jane Martin-Lavaud, miembro del grupo de defensa Familias por Calles Seguras, llegó al Ayuntamiento con una foto de su hija Leonora, quien fue asesinada a los 24 años por un conductor manejando a exceso de velocidad en 2013.
“Hay una nube sobre nosotros que nunca va a desaparecer”, dijo.Martin-Lavaud comentó que habitualmente es testigo de conductores imprudentes y veloces en las calles de la ciudad de Nueva York, por lo que es peligroso tanto para los peatones como para los conductores.
“Cada vez que salimos, tenemos miedo”, dijo. “Los autos pasan volando sin tener en cuenta qué estragos están causando”.
El nuevo proyecto de ley establecerá un programa piloto que se lanzará en febrero de 2021 y tendrá una duración de tres años, después de lo cual los legisladores decidirán si renovarán o modificarán el programa. Se espera que el programa afecte a entre 3,000 y 6,000 vehículos, dijeron funcionarios: menos del 1 por ciento de los casi 2 millones de vehículos registrados en la ciudad.
El concejal Brad Lander, quien presentó la legislación, recordó la muerte de los niños Abigail Blumenstein y Joshua Lew cerca de su oficina del distrito de Brooklyn en 2013.
Los niños fueron golpeados por una conductora con un largo historial de violaciones. Lander dijo que el nuevo proyecto de ley podría prevenir muertes similares al intervenir con los conductores imprudentes antes de que causen daños.
“Podríamos haber sabido antes de que ella matara a Abigail y Joshua que operaba su vehículo como un arma”, dijo.
“No importa cuál sea la excusa. Estás controlando varias toneladas de metal que pueden matar a un ser humano”, dijo el presidente del comité de Transporte del Concejo, Ydanis Rodríguez.
La comisionada del Departamento de Transporte (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés), Poly Trottenberg, dijo que la ciudad está en proceso de instalar el programa de radares más grande del mundo.
“Bajo la dirección del alcalde, actualmente estamos instalando 60 radares al mes en toda la ciudad. Para finales de este año habremos instalado 720, más que todos los años anteriores del programa juntos”, explicó Trottenberg. “Creemos que tendrá un efecto poderoso en el comportamiento de las personas”.
Bailon dijo desear que medidas como el proyecto de ley de reducción tuvieran un impacto positivo y que evitaran repetir su propia experiencia.
“Estoy agradecida por la aprobación de la ley de hoy”, dijo. “Con suerte, evitará que otros sufran lo mismo que yo”.