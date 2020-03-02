Road Change

Mayor signs bill designed to punish reckless drivers

By Gregg McQueen

Clarita Bailon has been wheelchair-bound since 2002, when a reckless driver swept her into an auto accident that shattered her legs.

She recalled being in the hospital, begging the doctors not to cut off her legs.

“I went into cardiac arrest four times. Then, I lapsed into a coma for nearly three weeks,” said Bailon. “I spent four months in the hospital.”

But she’d face another near-tragedy in 2015, when she was hit again by a motor vehicle in 2015, in an accident that destroyed her wheelchair.

“I know we have to stop driver violence,” she said. “It is a crime.”

Devan Sipher was hit by a double-decker sightseeing bus in 2015 while crossing Sixth Avenue. He was kept in intensive care for three months and required 11 surgeries following the accident.

“This is an epidemic,” said Sipher. “It’s a public health crisis that puts every single New Yorker at risk.”

Bailon and Sipher, who spoke at a City Hall hearing this past week, have both since worked as advocates for safe streets.

They joined with Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday as he approved legislation that he said that would crack down on the city’s most reckless drivers.

The Dangerous Vehicle Abatement bill would allow the city to impound the vehicles of motorists who rack up five or more red light camera violations or 15 or more school speed camera violations within a 12-month period, unless they complete a driver safety course.

“If you’re putting New Yorkers in danger, we’re getting you the hell off the road. It’s as simple as that,” de Blasio stated.

He noted that four pedestrians were killed in New York City in the week preceding the bill signing.

If a driver’s vehicle is impounded, it will be held until the motorist completes the safety course, de Blasio said.

“There’s a lot of ways to change behavior — one of them is consequences,” he said. “Today we take the profound step to get the most dangerous drivers off the road. No more playing around.”

Jane Martin-Lavaud, a member of advocacy group Families for Safe Streets (FSS), came to City Hall clutching a photo of her daughter Leonora, who was killed at age 24 by a speeding driver in 2013.

“There’s a cloud hanging over us that’s never going to go away,” she said.

Martin-Lavaud said she routinely witnesses reckless and speeding drivers on New York City streets, making it hazardous for pedestrians as well as drivers.

“Every time we go out, we are fearful,” she said. “Cars are whizzing by with no regard for what havoc they are wreaking.”

The new bill will establish a pilot program that will launch in February 2021 and run for three years, after which lawmakers will decide whether to renew or modify the program. The program is expected to affect between 3,000 and 6,000 vehicles, city officials said – less than 1 percent of the nearly 2 million vehicles registered in the city.

City Councilmember Brad Lander, who introduced the legislation, recalled the deaths of children Abigail Blumenstein and Joshua Lew near his Brooklyn district office in 2013.

The children were struck by a female driver with a long history of violations. Lander said the new bill might prevent similar deaths by intervening with reckless drivers before they cause harm.

“We could have known before she killed Abigail and Joshua that she operated her vehicle like a weapon,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter what the excuse is. You’re controlling several tons of metal that can kill a human being,” said Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodríguez.

Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said the city was in the process of installing the largest speed camera program in the world.

“At the mayor’s direction, we are currently installing 60 speed cameras a month throughout the city. By the end of this year we will have installed 720 speed cameras, more than all the previous years of the program put together,” said Trottenberg. “We think that is going to have a powerful effect on people’s behavior.”

‎Bailon said she wanted measures such as the abatement bill to have positive impact – and to prevent a repeat of her own experience.

“I am grateful for the passage of today’s bill,” she said. “Hopefully, it will prevent others from suffering the same fate as me.‎”

This set of slides was created by mother Jane Martin-Lavaud and shared on January 4th, 2020, on the seventh anniversary of her daughter’s death. She writes:

“Seven years ago today my daughter was alive. She called about tuition for the spring semester. She went to the beauty parlor, then went out with a friend. Due to a speeding reckless driver, they never made it home.”