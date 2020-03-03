- English
- Español
First NY cases of coronavirus confirmed
New York’s first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.
A 39-year-old Manhattan woman became the first person in the state to test positive for the virus, city officials announced on Sunday.
On Tuesday morning, officials confirmed a male New Rochelle resident in his 50’s also tested positive for coronavirus. An attorney who works in Manhattan, the man tested positive on Monday evening.
The woman tested positive after traveling to Iran with her husband and is now quarantined in her home, along with her husband.
At a press conference held on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the woman, a health care worker, had been working in Iran and returned to New York on February 25.
“We don’t believe that she was contagious when she was on the plane, or when she took a private car from the airport to her residence,” he said, noting that the woman did not take any public transportation. She has displayed symptoms of mild respiratory illness.
In the second confirmed case, The man was initially treated at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, and later was transferred to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.
”Yesterday, a New York State resident with respiratory issues was diagnosed with the Coronavirus at a New York City hospital,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “The patient remains hospitalized and is in serious condition. City and State disease detectives are working closely to identify close contacts and the appropriate next steps. The test was conducted by the New York City Public Health Laboratory on our first day of testing. With the results confirmed within a number of hours, we were immediately able to take next steps to stop the spread of this virus. We have said from the beginning that it is likely we will see more positive cases of the Coronavirus. We are working closely with our State and Federal partners to ensure we are taking the highest precautions to keep New Yorkers safe.”
Cuomo said an initial review of the man’s travel did not suggest any direct connection to China or any of the countries on the watch list.
One of his children attends the Salanter Akiba Riverdale Academy in Riverdale, which closed on Monday, the New York Post reported.
The Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck and the Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, schools where the man’s other children study, have also been closed “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Cuomo noted that two families in Buffalo are being tested for the virus and were isolated to their homes after recently traveling to a part of Italy where travel warnings for coronavirus have been issued.
He said that New York’s initial cases of coronavirus would not be the last.
“There’s no doubt there will be more cases,” he said. “We said early on that it wasn’t a question of ‘if’ but ‘when.’ This is New York, we are a gateway to the world.”
“The whole challenge is about containment of the number of people who become exposed and who become infected,” he added. “Our challenge now is to test as many people as you can.”
Cuomo said the state had allocated $40 million for additional staff and equipment for the health care system, and would implement new cleaning protocols in schools and on public transportation.
The state has partnered with hospitals in order to conduct up to 1,000 coronavirus tests per day.
Cuomo urged New Yorkers not to overreact to fear about coronavirus, pointing out that about 80 percent of patients have symptoms that self-resolve.
“In this situation, the facts outweigh the fear,” he said.
De Blasio urged New Yorkers to wash their hands frequently, avoid contact with sick people and cover their mouth when they cough and sneeze.
He said city residents should call 311 if they need to be connected with medical care.
“If you think you need care — if you think you have the symptoms of coronavirus, pick up the phone and we will get you the help you need,” de Blasio said.
He said that 1,200 hospital beds had been identified in the city to handle a large volume of coronavirus patients without interfering with other healthcare activities.
“We are nowhere near that type of need,” de Blasio said. “But we have to be ready for anything.”
“We have the availability to address this if we get this message out,” he added. “We have the capacity to keep this contained.”
Se confirma los primeros casos de coronavirus en Nueva York
Van dos.
Los primeros dos casos de coronavirus de Nueva York han sido confirmados.
Una mujer de Manhattan de 39 años se convirtió en la primera persona en el estado en dar positivo al virus, anunciaron el domingo funcionarios de la ciudad.
El martes por la mañana, las autoridades confirmaron que un residente masculino de New Rochelle de 50 años también dio positivo al coronavirus. Un abogado que trabaja en Manhattan, el hombre dio positivo el lunes por la noche.
La mujer dio positivo después de viajar a Irán con su esposo y ahora está en cuarentena en su casa, junto con su esposo.
En una conferencia de prensa celebrada el lunes, el gobernador Andrew Cuomo dijo que la mujer, una trabajadora de la salud, había estado trabajando en Irán y regresó a Nueva York el 25 de febrero.
“No creemos que fuera contagiosa cuando estaba en el avión, o cuando tomó un automóvil privado desde el aeropuerto hasta su residencia”, dijo, y señaló que la mujer no tomó ningún transporte público. Ella ha mostrado síntomas de enfermedad respiratoria leve.
En el segundo caso confirmado, el hombre fue tratado inicialmente en el Hospital Lawrence en Bronxville, y luego fue trasladado al Hospital New York-Presbyterian, en Manhattan.
“Ayer, un residente del estado de Nueva York con problemas respiratorios fue diagnosticado con coronavirus en un hospital de la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo el alcalde Bill de Blasio en un comunicado. “El paciente permanece hospitalizado y está en estado grave. Detectives de enfermedades de la ciudad y el estado están trabajando estrechamente para identificar contactos cercanos y los próximos pasos apropiados. La prueba fue realizada por el Laboratorio de Salud Pública de la ciudad de Nueva York en nuestro primer día de pruebas. Con los resultados confirmados dentro de varias horas, pudimos dar los siguientes pasos de inmediato para detener la propagación de este virus. Hemos dicho desde el principio que es probable que veamos más casos positivos de coronavirus. Estamos trabajando en estrecha colaboración con nuestros socios estatales y federales para asegurarnos de tomar las máximas precauciones para mantener a los neoyorquinos seguros”.
Cuomo dijo que una revisión inicial del viaje del hombre no sugirió ninguna conexión directa con China ni con ninguno de los países incluidos en la lista de vigilancia.
Uno de sus hijos asiste a la Academia Salanter Akiba Riverdale en Riverdale, que cerró el lunes, informó el New York Post.
La Escuela Diurna Westchester, en Mamaroneck, y la Westchester Torah Academy, en White Plains, escuelas donde estudian los otros niños del hombre, también han sido cerradas “por precaución”, según la Agencia Judía Telegráfica.
Cuomo señaló que dos familias en Buffalo están siendo analizadas para detectar el virus y fueron aisladas en sus hogares después de viajar recientemente a una parte de Italia donde se emitieron advertencias de viaje para el coronavirus.
Dijo que los casos iniciales de coronavirus de Nueva York no serían los últimos.
“No hay duda de que habrá más casos”, dijo. “Desde el principio dijimos que no se trataba de si sino de cuándo. Esto es Nueva York, somos una puerta de entrada al mundo”.
“El desafío se trata de contener a las personas expuestas y a las infectadas”, agregó. “Nuestro desafío ahora es evaluar a tantas personas como sea posible”.
Cuomo dijo que el estado ha asignado $40 millones de dólares para personal y equipos adicionales para el sistema de atención médica, e implementaría nuevos protocolos de limpieza en las escuelas y en el transporte público.
El estado se ha asociado con hospitales para realizar hasta 1,000 pruebas de coronavirus por día.
Cuomo instó a los neoyorquinos a no reaccionar exageradamente por miedo al coronavirus, señalando que alrededor del 80 por ciento de los pacientes tienen síntomas que se resuelven por sí mismos.
“En esta situación, los hechos superan el miedo”, dijo.
De Blasio instó a los neoyorquinos a lavarse las manos con frecuencia, a evitar el contacto con personas enfermas y a cubrirse la boca cuando tosen y estornudan.
Dijo que los residentes de la ciudad deben llamar al 311 si necesitan estar conectados con atención médica.
“Si usted considera que necesita atención, si cree que tiene los síntomas del coronavirus, levante el teléfono y le conseguiremos la ayuda que necesita”, dijo de Blasio.
Comentó que se han identificado 1,200 camas de hospital en la ciudad para manejar un gran volumen de pacientes con coronavirus sin interferir con otras actividades de atención médica.
“No estamos cerca de ese tipo de necesidad”, dijo de Blasio. “Pero tenemos que estar preparados para cualquier cosa”.
“Tenemos la disponibilidad para abordar esto si sacamos este mensaje”, agregó. “Tenemos la capacidad de mantener esto contenido”.