First NY cases of coronavirus confirmed

New York’s first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

A 39-year-old Manhattan woman became the first person in the state to test positive for the virus, city officials announced on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, officials confirmed a male New Rochelle resident in his 50’s also tested positive for coronavirus. An attorney who works in Manhattan, the man tested positive on Monday evening.

The woman tested positive after traveling to Iran with her husband and is now quarantined in her home, along with her husband.

At a press conference held on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the woman, a health care worker, had been working in Iran and returned to New York on February 25.

“We don’t believe that she was contagious when she was on the plane, or when she took a private car from the airport to her residence,” he said, noting that the woman did not take any public transportation. She has displayed symptoms of mild respiratory illness.

In the second confirmed case,‎ The man was initially treated at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, and later was transferred to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

‎”Yesterday, a New York State resident with respiratory issues was diagnosed with the Coronavirus at a New York City hospital,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “The patient remains hospitalized and is in serious condition. City and State disease detectives are working closely to identify close contacts and the appropriate next steps. The test was conducted by the New York City Public Health Laboratory on our first day of testing. With the results confirmed within a number of hours, we were immediately able to take next steps to stop the spread of this virus. We have said from the beginning that it is likely we will see more positive cases of the Coronavirus. We are working closely with our State and Federal partners to ensure we are taking the highest precautions to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Cuomo said an initial review of the man’s travel did not suggest any direct connection to China or any of the countries on the watch list.

One of his children attends the Salanter Akiba Riverdale Academy in Riverdale, which closed on Monday, the New York Post reported.

The Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck and the Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, schools where the man’s other children study, have also been closed “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Cuomo noted that two families in Buffalo are being tested for the virus and were isolated to their homes after recently traveling to a part of Italy where travel warnings for coronavirus have been issued.

He said that New York’s initial cases of coronavirus would not be the last.

“There’s no doubt there will be more cases,” he said. “We said early on that it wasn’t a question of ‘if’ but ‘when.’ This is New York, we are a gateway to the world.”

“The whole challenge is about containment of the number of people who become exposed and who become infected,” he added. “Our challenge now is to test as many people as you can.”

Cuomo said the state had allocated $40 million for additional staff and equipment for the health care system, and would implement new cleaning protocols in schools and on public transportation.

The state has partnered with hospitals in order to conduct up to 1,000 coronavirus tests per day.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers not to overreact to fear about coronavirus, pointing out that about 80 percent of patients have symptoms that self-resolve.

“In this situation, the facts outweigh the fear,” he said.

De Blasio urged New Yorkers to wash their hands frequently, avoid contact with sick people and cover their mouth when they cough and sneeze.

He said city residents should call 311 if they need to be connected with medical care.

“If you think you need care — if you think you have the symptoms of coronavirus, pick up the phone and we will get you the help you need,” de Blasio said.

He said that 1,200 hospital beds had been identified in the city to handle a large volume of coronavirus patients without interfering with other healthcare activities.

“We are nowhere near that type of need,” de Blasio said. “But we have to be ready for anything.”

“We have the availability to address this if we get this message out,” he added. “We have the capacity to keep this contained.”