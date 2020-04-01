- English
“I can do something”
Artists in a life of quarantine
By Sherry Mazzocchi
These are uncertain times and we don’t know what the future will bring.
We only have this moment. What we do with our time is important—whether it’s caring for others in a necessary job, trying to educate children while working from home, or focusing on that book we’ve always wanted to write. Or maybe we are just staying home, protecting everyone else by protecting ourselves. This is the second installment in a series focused on the creative community in our midst. We’ve asked some of the most ingenious artists and creators who’ve graced these pages in the past to share with us what they are doing and what they are thinking now – and what they think might be ahead.
Eric Vetter is the master of ceremonies of No Name, the Tuesday night comedy show at Word Up and other venues around the city. But with the mass closures of nightspots, he needed to find a new way to showcase people’s talent. And he wanted his Friday night show, Bag O’ Chips, held at Otto’s Shrunken Head in the East Village, to maintain its title of the longest running comedy/variety show in New York City.
Instead of usual Friday 7 p.m. performance onstage, he held a Facebook Live event in his apartment. It was a short segment. “I’m coming into this unprepared,” he said. “Taking a cue from the federal government.” His guests, including Dave Lester and Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, appeared in the comments section. Fans were appreciative. “Today’s HAPPY HOUR SPECIAL is whatever is in Eric’s fridge…” one viewer wrote.
Vetter is still working on the details. “For stuff like that, I’m the least tech savvy person you’ll run across who’s less than 75.” The Facebook Live performances are important for the artists too, he said. They can still get exposure and put links to their websites in the comments section. “I’m optimistic,” he said. “But things keep changing every two minutes.”
Sarina Prabasi is making tough choices. She and her husband and business partner, Elias Gurmu, have closed two of their four Buunni Coffee locations. The Riverdale store, and the newest, which recently opened after a long wait at the George Washington Bus Terminal, have both closed. The original Pinehurst location and largest store, in Inwood, are still open for takeout. Author of The Coffeehouse Resistance, Prabasi finds little time to write. She’s running a business and simultaneously taking care of children. “We are trying to provide some structure,” she said. “So we don’t all just feel like we are on vacation.”
Juggling priorities are challenging. The family is closer together, eating more family dinners and talking more. “But at the same time, we’re business owners, and the businesses are also like our kids.” She said lots of customers have been laid off, and are worried. “I think that the health worries on the one hand would be much more manageable if people didn’t have financial worries,” she said. “You’re having to worry on two sides at the same time and sometimes make really terrible choices because of the financial situation.”
Prabasi also worries about her staff in terms of their safety and financial stability. They are paying their staff as long as they can, and providing sick leave if they don’t feel well. Employees frequently disinfect all of the high touch spaces and focus on hand washing. They removed the credit card minimum so people don’t have to touch cash. “We even moved to all disposable cups, even though we were really proud of our reusable cups,” she said.
At home, the highlight of their day is walking the dog. “It used to be more of a chore,” she said. “Now everybody wants to do it. The dog has gotten so much exercise.”
Actress Kristin Cantwell is attending weekly acting classes via Zoom. “It was weird but it was also a great outlet,” she said. “It was great just to be able to take two hours of my day to see my classmates and my teacher, all in our own spaces, and focus on something else other than being stuck in an apartment, worried about what’s happening in the world.”
The classes feel different. No one else is in the room, and participants don’t hear or sense reactions of their classmates because they are on mute. It’s hard to fully connect via webcam, because instead of holding pages in their hands, they’re reading from a corner on the screen.
But they also discuss the self-tape process. The industry already shifted away from in-person auditions. Actors film at home and send videos to casting directors. “Doing it via Zoom, we’re thinking about how to best set up an area in our apartments if we hadn’t already. And what works really well, what lighting works really well,” Cantwell said. It’s also been helpful to figure out what angles work best and the optimal height of the camera or laptop. Her teacher, Kelly Kimball, told students to lean into the camera. “At the end of this, we have new tools in are arsenal that we can use,” she said.
Actors seem to fully embrace online tech. Cantwell is attending Zoom cocktail parties, reading a screenplay via Zoom. Others are coming up with ways to do virtual shows. “I’ve seen another friend who just set up a sing-along for Into the Woods.”
Even when he’s not writing, Matthew Gallaway generally works from home. “I was pretty much set up to just go completely remote, which is what I’ve done.” His next novel is still in progress but he foresees a shift in people’s tastes during the next year or so when his book will be finished. “Already, I find myself watching television shows or reading books and they feel oddly irrelevant because they don’t seem to acknowledge the massive change kind of unfolding,” he said. Seeing people hug or shake hands on-screen seems anachronistic. “It makes you squirm,” he said.
His upcoming book is historical fiction, based loosely on the women in his family who expanded their possibilities and abilities, often by shedding societal norms. “I’m queering the lineage, if that makes any sense,” he said. “To put it in a psychological way, they’re coming to terms with a facet of their identity that when they were young they feared and then they learned how to embrace it.” He said it is a way to make their lives more relatable to his own. “It sort of gives me a sense of coming from somewhere, which I think is often lost in the gay community because we so often detach ourselves from our biological family because they just seem so different than we are,” he said. “It’s a way to recast that narrative in a way that brings us a little bit closer together.”
Gallaway says the times offer an opportunity for change that could ultimately benefit people. “My hope is that we can make those changes in a constructive way. I fear that if we don’t, it will lead to more violence, more health problems and all sorts of disaster scenarios.”
Creativity prevents stress, said artist Andrea Arroyo. Known for creating colorful mythic goddesses often conveying political messages, Arroyo is working harder than ever these days. “I have the sense that maybe I can do something. Not only to make myself feel better, because creativity is good for that, but also to impact change in some way.”
Arroyo said images have the power to change people’s hearts and minds. Her work has always been based in a fundamental feeling of optimism. “There is no way I could be doing this if I were not an optimist,” she said. “We need the kind of energy that is creative, because creativity is not only useful in real life, but to actually come up with solutions.”
“Tal vez pueda hacer algo”
Artistas en una vida de cuarentena
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Son tiempos inciertos y no sabemos lo que traerá el futuro.
Sólo tenemos este momento. Lo que hacemos con nuestro tiempo es importante, ya sea cuidar a los demás en un trabajo esencial, tratar de educar a los niños mientras trabajamos desde casa o enfocarnos en ese libro que siempre hemos querido escribir. Esta es la segunda instalación en una serie sobre nuestra comunidad creativa. Hemos pedido a algunas de los creadores y artistas más ingenuos que han adornado estas páginas que compartan lo que están haciendo y lo que están pensando ahora – y que piensan estará por delante.
Eric Vetter es el maestro de ceremonias de No Name, el show de comedia del martes por la noche en Word Up y otros lugares de la ciudad. Pero con los cierres masivos de locales nocturnos, necesitaba encontrar una nueva forma de mostrar el talento de las personas. Y quería que su espectáculo del viernes por la noche, Bag O ‘Chips, celebrado en Otto’s Shrunken Head, en East Village, mantuviera su título del programa de variedades/comedia más antiguo de la ciudad de Nueva York.
En lugar de la actuación habitual del viernes a las 7 p.m. en el escenario, realizó un evento de Facebook Live en su apartamento. Fue un segmento corto, “Estoy llegando a esto sin preparación”, dijo. “Siguiendo el ejemplo del gobierno federal”. Sus invitados, incluidos Dave Lester y Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, aparecieron en la sección de comentarios. Los fanáticos estaban agradecidos. “El ESPECIAL HORA FELIZ de hoy es lo que esté en la nevera de Eric…”, escribió un espectador.
Vetter sigue trabajando en los detalles. “Para ese tipo de cosas, soy la persona menos conocedora de la tecnología y con menos de 75 años, con la que te encontrarás”. Las presentaciones en vivo de Facebook también son importantes para los artistas, dijo, pues pueden obtener exposición y poner enlaces a sus sitios web en la sección de comentarios. “Soy optimista”, dijo. “Pero las cosas siguen cambiando cada dos minutos”.
Sarina Prabasi está tomando decisiones difíciles. Ella y su esposo y socio comercial, Elias Gurmu, han cerrado dos de sus cuatro ubicaciones de Buunni Coffee. La tienda de Riverdale y la más nueva, que abrió recientemente después de una larga espera en la Terminal de Autobuses George Washington, cerraron. La ubicación original de Pinehurst y la tienda más grande, en Inwood, todavía están abiertas para llevar. Autora de The Coffeehouse Resistance, Prabasi encuentra poco tiempo para escribir. Ella dirige un negocio y al mismo tiempo cuida a los niños. “Estamos tratando de proporcionar alguna estructura”, dijo. “De forma que no sintamos que estamos de vacaciones”. Hacer malabares con las prioridades es desafiante. La familia está más unida, teniendo más cenas familiares y hablando más. “Pero al mismo tiempo, somos dueños de negocios, y los negocios también son como nuestros hijos”. Dijo que muchos clientes han sido despedidos y están preocupados. “Creo que las preocupaciones de salud, por un lado, serían mucho más manejables si las personas no tuvieran preocupaciones financieras”, señaló. “Hay que preocuparse por dos lados al mismo tiempo y, a veces, tomar decisiones realmente terribles debido a la situación financiera”.
Prabasi también se preocupa por su personal en términos de seguridad y estabilidad financiera. Pagarán a su personal el tiempo que puedan y les otorgarán permisos por enfermedad si no se sienten bien. Los empleados con frecuencia desinfectan todos los espacios de alto contacto y se concentran en lavarse las manos. Eliminaron el mínimo para compras tarjeta de crédito para que las personas no tengan que tocar efectivo. “Incluso cambiamos a vasos totalmente desechables, a pesar de que estábamos muy orgullosos de nuestros vasos reutilizables”, dijo.
En casa, lo más destacado de su día es pasear al perro. “Solía ser más bien una tarea”, dijo. “Ahora todos quieren hacerlo. El perro ha hecho mucho ejercicio”.
La actriz Kristin Cantwell asiste a clases semanales de actuación a través de Zoom. “Fue extraño, pero también fue una gran opción”, dijo. “Fue genial poder tomar dos horas de mi día para ver a mis compañeros de clase y a su maestra, todos en nuestros propios espacios, y concentrarnos en algo más que estar atrapados en un apartamento, preocupados por lo que está sucediendo en el mundo”.
Las clases se sienten diferentes. No hay nadie más en la sala y los participantes no escuchan ni perciben las reacciones de sus compañeros de clase porque están mudos. Es difícil conectarse completamente a través de la cámara web, porque en lugar de sostener páginas en sus manos, leen desde una esquina de la pantalla.
Pero también discuten el proceso de auto audiciones. La industria ya se alejó de las audiciones en persona. Los actores filman en casa y envían videos a los directores de casting. “Al hacerlo a través de Zoom, pensamos en cómo configurar mejor un área en nuestros apartamentos si aún no la tenemos, y qué funciona realmente bien, qué iluminación funciona realmente bien”, dijo Cantwell. También ha sido útil averiguar qué ángulos funcionan mejor y la altura óptima de la cámara o computadora portátil. Su maestra, Kelly Kimball, les dijo a los estudiantes que se inclinen hacia la cámara. “Al final de esto, tenemos nuevas herramientas en un arsenal que podemos usar”, dijo.
Los actores parecen aceptar completamente la tecnología en línea. Cantwell asiste a cócteles Zoom, lee un guion a través de Zoom. Otros están ideando formas de hacer espectáculos virtuales. “He visto a otra amiga que acaba de cantar para Into the Woods“.
Incluso cuando no está escribiendo, Matthew Gallaway generalmente trabaja desde casa. “Estaba preparado para volverme completamente remoto, que es lo que he hecho”. Su próxima novela sigue en elaboración, pero prevé un cambio en los gustos de las personas durante el próximo año cuando su libro esté terminado. “Veo programas de televisión o leo libros que se sienten extrañamente irrelevantes porque no parecen reconocer el tipo de cambio masivo que se está desarrollando”, dijo. Ver a la gente abrazarse o darse la mano en la pantalla parece anacrónico. “Te hace retorcer”, dijo.
Su próximo libro es ficción histórica, basada libremente en las mujeres de su familia, quienes ampliaron sus posibilidades y habilidades, a menudo al deshacerse de las normas sociales. “Estoy haciendo estragos en el linaje, si eso tiene sentido”, dijo. “Para decirlo de una manera psicológica, están aceptando una faceta de su identidad que cuando eran jóvenes temían y luego aprendieron a aceptarla”. Explicó que es una forma de hacer que sus vidas se relacionen más con la suya. “Me da la sensación de venir de algún lado, lo que creo que a menudo se pierde en la comunidad gay porque a menudo nos separamos de nuestra familia biológica pues parecen tan diferentes de nosotros”, dijo. “Es una forma de reestructurar esa narrativa de una manera que nos acerca un poco más”.
Gallaway dice que los tiempos ofrecen una oportunidad de cambio que, en última instancia, podría beneficiar a las personas. “Espero que podamos hacer esos cambios de manera constructiva. Me temo que, si no lo hacemos, generará más violencia, más problemas de salud y todo tipo de escenarios de desastre”.
La creatividad previene el estrés, dijo la artista
Conocida por crear coloridas diosas míticas que a menudo transmiten mensajes políticos, Arroyo está trabajando más duro que nunca en estos días. “Tengo la sensación de que tal vez pueda hacer algo. No solo para hacerme sentir mejor, porque la creatividad es buena para eso, sino también para impactar el cambio de alguna manera”.
Arroyo dijo que las imágenes tienen el poder de cambiar los corazones y las mentes de las personas. Su obra siempre se ha basado en un sentimiento fundamental de optimismo. “No hay forma de que pueda hacer esto si no fuera optimista”, dijo. “Necesitamos el tipo de energía que es creativa, porque la creatividad no solo es útil en la vida real, sino que realmente ofrece soluciones”.
