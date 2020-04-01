“I can do something”

Artists in a life of quarantine

By Sherry Mazzocchi

These are uncertain times and we don’t know what the future will bring.

We only have this moment. What we do with our time is important—whether it’s caring for others in a necessary job, trying to educate children while working from home, or focusing on that book we’ve always wanted to write. Or maybe we are just staying home, protecting everyone else by protecting ourselves. This is the second installment in a series focused on the creative community in our midst. We’ve asked some of the most ingenious artists and creators who’ve graced these pages in the past to share with us what they are doing and what they are thinking now – and what they think might be ahead.

Eric Vetter is the master of ceremonies of No Name, the Tuesday night comedy show at Word Up and other venues around the city. But with the mass closures of nightspots, he needed to find a new way to showcase people’s talent. And he wanted his Friday night show, Bag O’ Chips, held at Otto’s Shrunken Head in the East Village, to maintain its title of the longest running comedy/variety show in New York City.

Instead of usual Friday 7 p.m. performance onstage, he held a Facebook Live event in his apartment. It was a short segment. “I’m coming into this unprepared,” he said. “Taking a cue from the federal government.” His guests, including Dave Lester and Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, appeared in the comments section. Fans were appreciative. “Today’s HAPPY HOUR SPECIAL is whatever is in Eric’s fridge…” one viewer wrote.

Vetter is still working on the details. “For stuff like that, I’m the least tech savvy person you’ll run across who’s less than 75.” The Facebook Live performances are important for the artists too, he said. They can still get exposure and put links to their websites in the comments section. “I’m optimistic,” he said. “But things keep changing every two minutes.”

Sarina Prabasi is making tough choices. She and her husband and business partner, Elias Gurmu, have closed two of their four Buunni Coffee locations. The Riverdale store, and the newest, which recently opened after a long wait at the George Washington Bus Terminal, have both closed. The original Pinehurst location and largest store, in Inwood, are still open for takeout. Author of The Coffeehouse Resistance, Prabasi finds little time to write. She’s running a business and simultaneously taking care of children. “We are trying to provide some structure,” she said. “So we don’t all just feel like we are on vacation.”

Juggling priorities are challenging. The family is closer together, eating more family dinners and talking more. “But at the same time, we’re business owners, and the businesses are also like our kids.” She said lots of customers have been laid off, and are worried. “I think that the health worries on the one hand would be much more manageable if people didn’t have financial worries,” she said. “You’re having to worry on two sides at the same time and sometimes make really terrible choices because of the financial situation.”

Prabasi also worries about her staff in terms of their safety and financial stability. They are paying their staff as long as they can, and providing sick leave if they don’t feel well. Employees frequently disinfect all of the high touch spaces and focus on hand washing. They removed the credit card minimum so people don’t have to touch cash. “We even moved to all disposable cups, even though we were really proud of our reusable cups,” she said.

At home, the highlight of their day is walking the dog. “It used to be more of a chore,” she said. “Now everybody wants to do it. The dog has gotten so much exercise.”

Actress Kristin Cantwell is attending weekly acting classes via Zoom. “It was weird but it was also a great outlet,” she said. “It was great just to be able to take two hours of my day to see my classmates and my teacher, all in our own spaces, and focus on something else other than being stuck in an apartment, worried about what’s happening in the world.”

The classes feel different. No one else is in the room, and participants don’t hear or sense reactions of their classmates because they are on mute. It’s hard to fully connect via webcam, because instead of holding pages in their hands, they’re reading from a corner on the screen.

But they also discuss the self-tape process. The industry already shifted away from in-person auditions. Actors film at home and send videos to casting directors. “Doing it via Zoom, we’re thinking about how to best set up an area in our apartments if we hadn’t already. And what works really well, what lighting works really well,” Cantwell said. It’s also been helpful to figure out what angles work best and the optimal height of the camera or laptop. Her teacher, Kelly Kimball, told students to lean into the camera. “At the end of this, we have new tools in are arsenal that we can use,” she said.

Actors seem to fully embrace online tech. Cantwell is attending Zoom cocktail parties, reading a screenplay via Zoom. Others are coming up with ways to do virtual shows. “I’ve seen another friend who just set up a sing-along for Into the Woods.”

Even when he’s not writing, Matthew Gallaway generally works from home. “I was pretty much set up to just go completely remote, which is what I’ve done.” His next novel is still in progress but he foresees a shift in people’s tastes during the next year or so when his book will be finished. “Already, I find myself watching television shows or reading books and they feel oddly irrelevant because they don’t seem to acknowledge the massive change kind of unfolding,” he said. Seeing people hug or shake hands on-screen seems anachronistic. “It makes you squirm,” he said.

His upcoming book is historical fiction, based loosely on the women in his family who expanded their possibilities and abilities, often by shedding societal norms. “I’m queering the lineage, if that makes any sense,” he said. “To put it in a psychological way, they’re coming to terms with a facet of their identity that when they were young they feared and then they learned how to embrace it.” He said it is a way to make their lives more relatable to his own. “It sort of gives me a sense of coming from somewhere, which I think is often lost in the gay community because we so often detach ourselves from our biological family because they just seem so different than we are,” he said. “It’s a way to recast that narrative in a way that brings us a little bit closer together.”

Gallaway says the times offer an opportunity for change that could ultimately benefit people. “My hope is that we can make those changes in a constructive way. I fear that if we don’t, it will lead to more violence, more health problems and all sorts of disaster scenarios.”

Creativity prevents stress, said artist Andrea Arroyo. Known for creating colorful mythic goddesses often conveying political messages, Arroyo is working harder than ever these days. “I have the sense that maybe I can do something. Not only to make myself feel better, because creativity is good for that, but also to impact change in some way.”

Arroyo said images have the power to change people’s hearts and minds. Her work has always been based in a fundamental feeling of optimism. “There is no way I could be doing this if I were not an optimist,” she said. “We need the kind of energy that is creative, because creativity is not only useful in real life, but to actually come up with solutions.”

