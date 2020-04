New legal resource hub

Aid is available.

A new online hub for COVID-19 resources and information to assist clients and low-income residents during the current public health crisis has launched.

The new Legal Aid Society COVID-19 webpage – legalaidnyc.org/covid-19 — will include the latest news on essential services and court closures, as well as resources for public housing residents and families with children.

It will be updated regularly and include the following information:

New York State court schedules and closures—including Criminal, Family, Housing, Immigration, Civil, and Supreme Court, among others;

Resources for NYCHA and Section 8 residents;

Eviction moratoriums;

Medicaid and health insurance – special enrollment period in NYS;

Public assistance in-person appointments;

Social Security Administration office closures;

Emergency paid sick time and unemployment insurance;

Student and medical debt payments;

Resources for families with children

While the Legal Aid Society remains operational, its physical offices throughout the five boroughs are closed in accordance with state PAUSE orders.

“We are committed to serving our clients and communities during this uncertain and distressing time,” said Janet Sabel, Chief Executive Officer and Attorney-in-Chief of The Legal Aid Society. “The health and safety of all New Yorkers is paramount and our new online resource hub will disseminate vital information about the courts, benefits and services available to help our communities manage during the COVID-19 crisis.”

For more information, please visit legalaidnyc.org/covid-19 or call 212.577.3300.